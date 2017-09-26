Super Hugo of the Charlotte Hornets is scheduled to perform at a charity event next month in Charlotte
Super Hugo of the Charlotte Hornets is scheduled to perform at a charity event next month in Charlotte JEFF SINER jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Super Hugo of the Charlotte Hornets is scheduled to perform at a charity event next month in Charlotte JEFF SINER jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

October’s Hoops For Hopeway is family fun day to aid mental health non-profit

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 26, 2017 3:21 PM

Next month, a basketball-themed fundraiser, called Hoops for Hopeway will be held to raise money and awareness for those dealing with mental health issues.

The event will support Hopeway, an accredited nonprofit residential mental health care treatment center for adults. The HopeWay facility, at 1717 Sharon Road West, is a 13,000 square foot facility with an on-campus gymnasium that features two basketball courts, a fitness room and a music room.

The Charlotte residential and day treatment center for adults with behavioral health problems, received its accreditation and certification earlier this month. The 36-bed facility admitted its first patient in November after receiving a state license.

The Hoops for Hopeway event will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. There will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for sponsored teams of players 16 or older, shooting contests, a skills course as well as activities for kids. Super Hugo from the Hornets will perform and participants can register for prizes. You can enter the contests with a $25 donation to Hopeway.

Volunteers are needed to greet guests, referee games and keep score.

Information? Visit the HopeWay site or call Emily Johnson or Megan Gregg at HopeWay 980-859-2106

▪ Treatment at HopeWay is voluntary and begins with a call to 888-859-2106. After a telephone or in-person screening, patients are then scheduled for an in-person consultation with HopeWay’s psychiatry team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers fans still loyal but questions linger over National Anthem

Panthers fans still loyal but questions linger over National Anthem 2:39

Panthers fans still loyal but questions linger over National Anthem
Video shows second angle of CMPD punching unarmed man, putting gun to his head 3:11

Video shows second angle of CMPD punching unarmed man, putting gun to his head
Video shows Charlotte police punching unarmed man, putting gun to his head 4:36

Video shows Charlotte police punching unarmed man, putting gun to his head

View More Video