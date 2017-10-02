Sweet 16 poll: Despite ejection, Clemson recruit can play for No. 1 South Pointe Friday

Rock Hill South Pointe, No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll, played the second half of last week’s win over Columbia Ridge View without its star quarterback.
Clemson recruit Derion Kendrick was ejected from the victory after his helmet was ripped off. Several heated verbal exchanges came next. After that, Kendrick was ejected and, following state rules, was in jeopardy of sitting out this week’s game.
The S.C. High School League ruled that Kendrick could play Friday against Westwood after reviewing film of the Ridge View from South Pointe athletics director Lance Roberts.
South Pointe moved up to No. 5 in USA Today’s national rankings this week.
▪ Elsewhere, with all of the Sweet 16 teams winning or off last week, there’s no change in this week’s poll.
The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
6-0
1
2
Mallard Creek (4A)
6-0
2
3
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
6-0
3
4
Charlotte Christian (IND)
4-1
4
5
Butler (4A)
4-1
5
6
Myers Park (4A)
6-0
6
7
Harding (4A)
6-1
7
8
Hickory Ridge (4A)
6-0
8
9
Richmond Senior (4A)
4-2
9
10
Vance (4A)
4-2
10
11
AL Brown (3A)
5-1
11
12
West Mecklenburg (4A)
5-2
12
13
Shelby (2A)
5-1
13
14
Belmont South Point (2A)
6-0
14
15
Lenoir Hibriten (2A)
6-0
15
16
North Mecklenburg (4A)
6-0
16
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving votes: Marvin Ridge (3A, 6-0); Morganton Freedom (3A, 5-1); Kings Mountain (3A, 5-1); Newton-Conover (2A, 5-1); North Rowan (1A, 5-1)
