South Pointe Stallions wide receiver Derion Kendrick (1) is separated from Ridge View Blazers players by Ridge View Blazers head coach Perry Parks during an altercation in the game between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions wide receiver Derion Kendrick (1) is separated from Ridge View Blazers players by Ridge View Blazers head coach Perry Parks during an altercation in the game between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
South Pointe Stallions wide receiver Derion Kendrick (1) is separated from Ridge View Blazers players by Ridge View Blazers head coach Perry Parks during an altercation in the game between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

Sweet 16 poll: Despite ejection, Clemson recruit can play for No. 1 South Pointe Friday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 02, 2017 5:34 PM

Rock Hill South Pointe, No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll, played the second half of last week’s win over Columbia Ridge View without its star quarterback.

Clemson recruit Derion Kendrick was ejected from the victory after his helmet was ripped off. Several heated verbal exchanges came next. After that, Kendrick was ejected and, following state rules, was in jeopardy of sitting out this week’s game.

The S.C. High School League ruled that Kendrick could play Friday against Westwood after reviewing film of the Ridge View from South Pointe athletics director Lance Roberts.

South Pointe moved up to No. 5 in USA Today’s national rankings this week.

▪ Elsewhere, with all of the Sweet 16 teams winning or off last week, there’s no change in this week’s poll.

The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)

6-0

1

2

Mallard Creek (4A)

6-0

2

3

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

6-0

3

4

Charlotte Christian (IND)

4-1

4

5

Butler (4A)

4-1

5

6

Myers Park (4A)

6-0

6

7

Harding (4A)

6-1

7

8

Hickory Ridge (4A)

6-0

8

9

Richmond Senior (4A)

4-2

9

10

Vance (4A)

4-2

10

11

AL Brown (3A)

5-1

11

12

West Mecklenburg (4A)

5-2

12

13

Shelby (2A)

5-1

13

14

Belmont South Point (2A)

6-0

14

15

Lenoir Hibriten (2A)

6-0

15

16

North Mecklenburg (4A)

6-0

16

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving votes: Marvin Ridge (3A, 6-0); Morganton Freedom (3A, 5-1); Kings Mountain (3A, 5-1); Newton-Conover (2A, 5-1); North Rowan (1A, 5-1)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in modern US history

Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in modern US history 1:31

Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in modern US history

Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means 0:27

Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means
Panthers Cam Newton: It's going to take time 0:29

Panthers Cam Newton: It's going to take time

View More Video