Monday’s High School Roundup: Country Day holds off Providence Day soccer in OT

↑Myers Park vs. Independence soccer: the two Southwestern 4A powers meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Rocky River with a lot at stake. The Patriots (11-3, 5-1) and Mustangs (8-2-1, 5-1) are one game behind Porter Ridge (12-0-2, 6-0) for first place in the Southwestern 4A.
↑South Meck at Providence soccer: Sabres (8-3-1, 5-0) and Panthers (12-0-2, 5-0) are tied for first place in the SoMeck conference. They meet Tuesday night at 6 in the match of the year so far in the league.
Monday’s Top Performers
Davis McBee, Colten Brewer, Gaston Christian soccer: two goals, one assist from McBee and two goals from Brewer in a 9-0 win over Metrolina Christian. Jacob Neely had two assists for Gaston Christian (13-2-1, 8-0 MAC).
Anna McDonald, Hickory girls golf: Shot 38 to win medalist honors at the fifth Northwestern 3A/4A match of the season at Brushy Mountain Golf Course.
Walker Gillespie, Charlotte Country Day soccer: goal in 81st minute to lift the Bucs to a 1-0 win over Providence Day in overtime. Connor McPhilliamy had the shutout for the Bucs (11-1-4, 4-1-2 CISAA).
Monday’s Tennis Results
HICKORY HIGH SCHOOL 6 ALEXANDER CENTRAL 3
Singles
Destyne Wimbush d. Darby Sherrill 6-4, 6-0; Amy Herfurth d. Allie Meadows 3-6, 6-2, 1-0; Meg Einfalt d. Meredith Rogers 6-4, 6-1; Mason Paradine d. Kristin Ratliff 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Maltba (AC) d. Sophie Rice 6-0, 6-2; Emma Malta (AC) d. Jessme Lazo 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Wimbush/Einfalt d. Sherrill/Meadows 10-1; Herfurth/Paradine d. Rogers/Ratliff 9-8; H. Maltba/E. Maltba d. Rice/Lazo 10-1
MYERS PARK 8, MARVIN RIDGE 1
Singles
Katie Weber(MP) d. Ainsley Zubrinsky (MR) 6-0, 6-4; Leah Wallihan(MP) d. Rebecca Mastrangelo(MR) 6-4. 3-6, 1-0(10); Sophie Imhof(MR) d. Emily Holderness(MP) 6-2, 6-1; Halle Futch(MP) d. Lauren Wilson(MR) 6-2, 6-1; Elyse Duley(MP) d. Ritika Tejwani(MR) 6-1, 6-1; Catie Holshouser(MP) d. Ria Shah(MR) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Weber/Futch(MP) d. Zubrinsky/Wilson(MR) 8-2
Wallihan/Holderness(MP) d. Mastrangelo/Imhof(MR) 8-3
Duley/Elisabeth Drake(MP) d. Tejwani/Emily VanDerveer(MR) 8-5
CONCORD 9, NW CABARRUS 0
SINGLES
Kate Earnhardt (C) d. Analese Travina 6-0, 6-0
Molly Handler (C) d. Phoebe Florian 6-0, 6-1
Andrea Brenk (C) d. Bailey Wilcher 6-0, 6-0
Izzy Norman (C) d. Carter Wiseman 6-0, 6-0
Karrington Maxwell (C) d. Zoe Archambault 6-0, 6-1
Aleigha Zerbe (C) d. Rachel Guadorrama 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
Earnhardt - Brenk (C) d. Travina - Florian 10-1
Handler - Maya Haynes (C) d. Wilcher - Archambault 10-0
Norman - Zerbe (C) d. Wiseman - Guadorrama 10-0
Records: Concord 8-0 in SPC play and 14-2 overall.
CHARLOTTE LATIN 6, CANNON 3
Singles
Jordan Besh (CS) d Martha Elizabeth Watson(CLS) 6-3, 6-0
Hannah Barnes(CLS) d Gabby Holloway (CS) 7-6, 7-6
Ella Lavelle(CLS) d Annabel Barr (CS) 6-3, 6-1
Kate Coppage(CLS) d Alixis Celebrase (CS) 6-1, 6-0
Mia Biehler (CS) d Isabella Troni (CLS) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0
Annabel Chen(CLS) d Maddie Calcagno (CS) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Holloway/Besh (CS) d Watson/Barnes(CLS) 8-3
Coppage/Floyd (CLS) d Ray/Barr (CS) 8-1
Lavelle/Chen (CLS) d Calcagno/Calabrese 8-1
Central Cabarrus High School vs. Cox Mill
Singles
H. Jiang d. Easton Park 6-0, 6-0; V. Morales d. Princess Tope 6-1, 6-1; K. Campo d. Ashlyn Launsby 6-0, 6-1; T. Spiecher d. Christenia Westbrook 6-2, 6-1; E. Przykucky d. Piper Borras 6-3, 6-3; J. Leak d. Neha Patel 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Jiang/Morales d. Launsby/Park 10-0; Campo/ Speicher d. Borras/Patel 10-1; Chargers 3 Doubles d. Workman/A. Brown 10-2.
Records: CC 7-3 CM 6-5
Monday’s Golf Results
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE MATCH
Team Scores
1.) Freedom- 145
2.) Hickory- 146
3.) McDowell- 147
4.) South Caldwell- 165
5.) Alexander Central- 170
6.) St. Stephens- 187
7.) Watauga- 191
Individual Scores
1.) Freedom
Albany Bock- 45
Christina Fisher- 48
Elle Tanner- 52
2.) Hickory
Anna McDonald- 38
Samantha Harrington- 50
Jordan Carpenter- 58
3.) McDowell
McKenzie Hartman- 42
Ansley Lance- 52
Kendall Brooks- 53
4.) South Caldwell
Abby Gray- 50
Rylee Stevens- 55
Calen Combs- 60
5.) Alexander Central
Haley Teague- 55
Jackie Little- 57
Jasmine Dessert- 58
6.) St. Stephens
Cate Cook- 55
Anna Fleenor- 60
No other player (automatic 72)
7.) Watauga
Elizabeth Copenhaver- 62
Alice Knight- 64
Sophie Hughet- 65
