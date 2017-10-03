Prep Insider

Monday’s High School Roundup: Country Day holds off Providence Day soccer in OT

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 03, 2017 2:07 PM

Elevator

Myers Park vs. Independence soccer: the two Southwestern 4A powers meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Rocky River with a lot at stake. The Patriots (11-3, 5-1) and Mustangs (8-2-1, 5-1) are one game behind Porter Ridge (12-0-2, 6-0) for first place in the Southwestern 4A.

South Meck at Providence soccer: Sabres (8-3-1, 5-0) and Panthers (12-0-2, 5-0) are tied for first place in the SoMeck conference. They meet Tuesday night at 6 in the match of the year so far in the league.

Monday’s Top Performers

Davis McBee, Colten Brewer, Gaston Christian soccer: two goals, one assist from McBee and two goals from Brewer in a 9-0 win over Metrolina Christian. Jacob Neely had two assists for Gaston Christian (13-2-1, 8-0 MAC).

Anna McDonald, Hickory girls golf: Shot 38 to win medalist honors at the fifth Northwestern 3A/4A match of the season at Brushy Mountain Golf Course.

Walker Gillespie, Charlotte Country Day soccer: goal in 81st minute to lift the Bucs to a 1-0 win over Providence Day in overtime. Connor McPhilliamy had the shutout for the Bucs (11-1-4, 4-1-2 CISAA).

Monday’s Tennis Results

HICKORY HIGH SCHOOL 6 ALEXANDER CENTRAL 3

Singles

Destyne Wimbush d. Darby Sherrill 6-4, 6-0; Amy Herfurth d. Allie Meadows 3-6, 6-2, 1-0; Meg Einfalt d. Meredith Rogers 6-4, 6-1; Mason Paradine d. Kristin Ratliff 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Maltba (AC) d. Sophie Rice 6-0, 6-2; Emma Malta (AC) d. Jessme Lazo 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Wimbush/Einfalt d. Sherrill/Meadows 10-1; Herfurth/Paradine d. Rogers/Ratliff 9-8; H. Maltba/E. Maltba d. Rice/Lazo 10-1

MYERS PARK 8, MARVIN RIDGE 1

Singles

Katie Weber(MP) d. Ainsley Zubrinsky (MR) 6-0, 6-4; Leah Wallihan(MP) d. Rebecca Mastrangelo(MR) 6-4. 3-6, 1-0(10); Sophie Imhof(MR) d. Emily Holderness(MP) 6-2, 6-1; Halle Futch(MP) d. Lauren Wilson(MR) 6-2, 6-1; Elyse Duley(MP) d. Ritika Tejwani(MR) 6-1, 6-1; Catie Holshouser(MP) d. Ria Shah(MR) 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Weber/Futch(MP) d. Zubrinsky/Wilson(MR) 8-2

Wallihan/Holderness(MP) d. Mastrangelo/Imhof(MR) 8-3

Duley/Elisabeth Drake(MP) d. Tejwani/Emily VanDerveer(MR) 8-5

CONCORD 9, NW CABARRUS 0

SINGLES

Kate Earnhardt (C) d. Analese Travina 6-0, 6-0

Molly Handler (C) d. Phoebe Florian 6-0, 6-1

Andrea Brenk (C) d. Bailey Wilcher 6-0, 6-0

Izzy Norman (C) d. Carter Wiseman 6-0, 6-0

Karrington Maxwell (C) d. Zoe Archambault 6-0, 6-1

Aleigha Zerbe (C) d. Rachel Guadorrama 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES

Earnhardt - Brenk (C) d. Travina - Florian 10-1

Handler - Maya Haynes (C) d. Wilcher - Archambault 10-0

Norman - Zerbe (C) d. Wiseman - Guadorrama 10-0

Records: Concord 8-0 in SPC play and 14-2 overall.

HICKORY 6, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 3

SINGLES

Destine Wimbush (H) defeated Darby Sherrill (AC) 6-4, 6-0

Amy Herfurth (H) defeated Allie Meadows (AC) 3-6, 6-2, 10-6

Meg Einfalt (H) defeated Meredith Rogers (AC) 6-4, 6-1

Mason Paradine (H) defeated Kristin Ratliff (AC) 6-0, 6-2

Hannah Maltba (AC) defeated Sophie Rice (H) 6-0, 6-2

Emma Maltba (AC) defeated Jessme Lazo (H) 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES

Wimbush/Einfalt (H) defeated Sherill/Meadows (AC) 10-1

Herfurth/Paradine (H) defeated Rogers/Ratliff (AC) 9-8

E. Maltba/H. Matlba (AC) defeated Rice/Lazo (H) 10-1

Records: Alexander Central 6-8 (4-2)

CHARLOTTE LATIN 6, CANNON 3

Singles

Jordan Besh (CS) d Martha Elizabeth Watson(CLS) 6-3, 6-0

Hannah Barnes(CLS) d Gabby Holloway (CS) 7-6, 7-6

Ella Lavelle(CLS) d Annabel Barr (CS) 6-3, 6-1

Kate Coppage(CLS) d Alixis Celebrase (CS) 6-1, 6-0

Mia Biehler (CS) d Isabella Troni (CLS) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0

Annabel Chen(CLS) d Maddie Calcagno (CS) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Holloway/Besh (CS) d Watson/Barnes(CLS) 8-3

Coppage/Floyd (CLS) d Ray/Barr (CS) 8-1

Lavelle/Chen (CLS) d Calcagno/Calabrese 8-1

Central Cabarrus High School vs. Cox Mill

Singles

H. Jiang d. Easton Park 6-0, 6-0; V. Morales d. Princess Tope 6-1, 6-1; K. Campo d. Ashlyn Launsby 6-0, 6-1; T. Spiecher d. Christenia Westbrook 6-2, 6-1; E. Przykucky d. Piper Borras 6-3, 6-3; J. Leak d. Neha Patel 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

Jiang/Morales d. Launsby/Park 10-0; Campo/ Speicher d. Borras/Patel 10-1; Chargers 3 Doubles d. Workman/A. Brown 10-2.

Records: CC 7-3 CM 6-5

Monday’s Golf Results

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE MATCH

Team Scores

1.) Freedom- 145

2.) Hickory- 146

3.) McDowell- 147

4.) South Caldwell- 165

5.) Alexander Central- 170

6.) St. Stephens- 187

7.) Watauga- 191

Individual Scores

1.) Freedom

Albany Bock- 45

Christina Fisher- 48

Elle Tanner- 52

2.) Hickory

Anna McDonald- 38

Samantha Harrington- 50

Jordan Carpenter- 58

3.) McDowell

McKenzie Hartman- 42

Ansley Lance- 52

Kendall Brooks- 53

4.) South Caldwell

Abby Gray- 50

Rylee Stevens- 55

Calen Combs- 60

5.) Alexander Central

Haley Teague- 55

Jackie Little- 57

Jasmine Dessert- 58

6.) St. Stephens

Cate Cook- 55

Anna Fleenor- 60

No other player (automatic 72)

7.) Watauga

Elizabeth Copenhaver- 62

Alice Knight- 64

Sophie Hughet- 65

