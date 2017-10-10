Mountain Island Charter high school football coach Robert Washington
Monday’s high school roundup: area coach earns Carolina Panthers weekly award

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 10, 2017 6:51 PM

Elevator

Robert Washington, Mountain Island Charter: third-year coach named Carolina Panthers high school football coach of the week. Washington has led the school to a 21-9 overall record and a 2016 third-round playoff appearance. Mountain Island Charter (5-2) plays Community School of Davidson Friday. The Panthers will donate $1,000 in Washington’s honor to benefit his school’s athletic department.

Marvin Ridge volleyball: beat Myers Park 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-15) Monday to improve to 20-0 for the season.

South Fork Athletic Conference: girls golf tournament was canceled and will not be rescheduled. The tennis tournament will begin Wednesday, weather permitting.

Monday’s Top Performers

Mooresville girls golf team: Won the Iredell County championshp at Mallard Head. Natalie Landi, Megan Bornkamp and Lauren Martin posted the scores that counted. Martin was medalist with a 1-under 71.

Ty Owens, Gaston Day soccer: two goals, assists in 5-3 win over Metrolina Christian. Oliver Xu had two scores for Gaston Day (11-5-2), which plays Concord First Assembly in the MAC conference semifinals Tuesday at Gaston Christian.

Matt Winesette, Marvin Ridge soccer: two goals in a 8-0 win over Piedmont.

Monday’s Volleyball Results

FORT MILL NATION FORD 3, PROVIDENCE 1

(25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19)

Nation Ford is now 22-10

