Monday’s high school roundup: area coach earns Carolina Panthers weekly award

Elevator
↑Robert Washington, Mountain Island Charter: third-year coach named Carolina Panthers high school football coach of the week. Washington has led the school to a 21-9 overall record and a 2016 third-round playoff appearance. Mountain Island Charter (5-2) plays Community School of Davidson Friday. The Panthers will donate $1,000 in Washington’s honor to benefit his school’s athletic department.
↑Marvin Ridge volleyball: beat Myers Park 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-15) Monday to improve to 20-0 for the season.
↔South Fork Athletic Conference: girls golf tournament was canceled and will not be rescheduled. The tennis tournament will begin Wednesday, weather permitting.
Monday’s Top Performers
Mooresville girls golf team: Won the Iredell County championshp at Mallard Head. Natalie Landi, Megan Bornkamp and Lauren Martin posted the scores that counted. Martin was medalist with a 1-under 71.
Ty Owens, Gaston Day soccer: two goals, assists in 5-3 win over Metrolina Christian. Oliver Xu had two scores for Gaston Day (11-5-2), which plays Concord First Assembly in the MAC conference semifinals Tuesday at Gaston Christian.
Matt Winesette, Marvin Ridge soccer: two goals in a 8-0 win over Piedmont.
Monday’s Volleyball Results
FORT MILL NATION FORD 3, PROVIDENCE 1
(25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19)
Nation Ford is now 22-10
Comments