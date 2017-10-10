Prep Insider

This week’s Fall Sports schedule in Mecklenburg County

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 10, 2017 07:01 PM

Monday, October 9th

Boys’ Soccer

Bradford Prep at Carolina International

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Hickory Grove, Northside Christian, SouthLake Christian in MAC Tournament 1st Round (No. 1, 2 seeds bye) at high seed

Hopewell at Vance

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

Queens Grant at Union Academy

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

None

Field Hockey

Covenant Day at Ardrey Kell, 3:30

Girls’ Golf

Lake Norman Charter in South Fork 2A Conference Tournament at Lincoln Country Club, 3:30

Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at the Divide

Girls’ Tennis

Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Butler, Day 1

Volleyball

Arborbrook Christian at Grace Academy

Hickory Grove, Northside Christian, SouthLake Christian in MAC Tournament 1st Round (No. 1, 2 seeds bye) at high seed

Nations Ford at Providence

Rocky River at Northwest Cabarrus

Tuesday, October 10th

Boys’ Soccer

Butler at Porter Ridge

Carmel Christian at Davidson Day

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament Semifinals at Gaston Christian

Providence at Harding

Rocky River at Myers Park

South Mecklenburg at Olympic

Sugar Creek Charter at Christ the King

Victory Christian at University Christian

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Ardrey Kell, Butler, East Mecklenburg, Hickory Ridge, Parkwood, South Mecklenburg, Sun Valley at Porter Ridge

Bradford Prep in PAC 7 1A Conference meet at Vietnam Veterans’ Park in Concord

CISAA conference meet at McAlpine Creek Park, 5

Hickory Grove, SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian

Field Hockey

Charlotte Country Day at Myers Park (at Queens University), 5:45

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day, 5:45

Marvin Ridge at Covenant Day, 5:45

Girls’ Golf

Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Firethorne Country Club, 9 a.m.

Charlotte Latin, Wesleyan Christian at Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep at Mooresville Golf Club

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell at Ballantyne Country Club, 3

Girls’ Tennis

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day at Providence Day

I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament at Hopewell, Day 1

Lake Norman Charter in South Fork 2A Conference at Maiden, Day 1

South Meck 7 Conference Tournament at Ardrey Kell, Day 1, 3:30

Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament Finals at Butler

Volleyball

Berry at Providence

Butler at Garinger

Carmel Christian at Davidson Day

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

Covenant Day at Providence Day

Grace Academy at United Faith

Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Hough at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman Charter at Bandys

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament Semifinals at SouthLake Christian

Mooresville at West Charlotte

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

Olympic at Ardrey Kell

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson

Rocky River at Independence

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg

Sugar Creek Charter at Christ the King

Vance at North Mecklenburg Victory Christian at University Christian

Wednesday, October 11th

Boys’ Soccer

Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep Lake Norman at Hough

Maiden at Lake Norman Charter

Myers Park at Butler

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

Pine Lake Prep at Queens Grant

Vance at Mooresville

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

None

Field Hockey

Asheville at Ardrey Kell, 3:30

Myers Park at Charlotte Catholic, 5:45

Girls’ Golf

Multiple teams in Pinecrest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 9

Olympic at Providence at Raintree Country Club, North Course, 4

Girls’ Tennis

I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament Finals at Hopewell

Lake Norman Charter in South Fork 2A Conference Tournament Finals at Maiden

Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (PAC 7) 1A Conference Tournament at Butler

South Meck 7 Conference Tournament Finals at Ardrey Kell

Volleyball

None

Thursday, October 12th

Boys’ Soccer

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Catholic at Mount Tabor

Christ the King at Davidson Day

Metrolina Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament

Monday, October 9

At Higher Seed

Gaston Christian at Westminster Catawba, 4

Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian, 5

Tuesday, October 10

MAC Semifinals

At SouthLake Christian

Gaston Christian-Westminster Catawba winner at SouthLake Christian, 5

Hickory Grove-Metrolina Christian winnner vs. Gaston Day, 6:30

Thursday, October 12

At SouthLake Christian

MAC Championship Game, 5:30

____________________

Metrolina Athletic Conference Boys' Soccer Tournament

Monday, October 9

At Higher Seed

Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Day

Tuesday, October 10

MAC Semifinals

At Gaston Christian

Hickory Grove-Westminster Catawba winner vs. SouthLake Christian

Metrolina Christian-Gaston Day vs. Concord First Assembly

Thursday, October 12

At Gaston Christian

MAC Championship Game

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Harding at Berry

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament Finals at Gaston Christian

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Porter Ridge at Independence

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian

Victory Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Hough at Ashbrook

Field Hockey

Ardrey Kell at Providence Day, 6:30

Carolina Day at Charlotte Country Day, 4:30

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 5:45

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Christ the King at Davidson Day (at Hornets’ Nest Park)

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament at Gaston Christian

Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (PAC 7) 1A Conference Tournament at Butler

Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Cuthbertson, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Cabarrus Christian at Bradford Prep

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Christ the King at Davidson Day

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

East Mecklenburg at Butler

Garinger at Rocky River

Independence at Myers Park

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament Finals at SouthLake Christian

Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant (at Carolina Courts)

Olympic at Harding

Providence at South Mecklenburg

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian

Vance at Hough

Victory Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

West Charlotte at Hopewell

West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

West Mecklenburg at Berry Woodlawn School at United Faith

Friday, October 13th

Boys’ Soccer

Carmel Christian at Covenant Day

Davidson Day at North Hills Christian

Grace Academy in Charlotte Area Christian Athletic Conference Tournament

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

None

Field Hockey

Cary Christian at Charlotte Latin, 3:30

St. Mary’s at Covenant Day, 4:30

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

None

Volleyball

Charlotte Latin at Lincoln Charter

Christ the King at Covenant Day High Point Christian at Carmel Christian

Saturday, Oct. 14th

Boys’ Soccer

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian, Noon

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Multiple teams at N.C. Runners ‘ Elite Cross Country Invitational at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex

Field Hockey

East Chapel Hill at Charlotte Latin, 11 a.m.

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

None

Volleyball

None

　

--JAY EDWARDS

