This week’s Fall Sports schedule in Mecklenburg County

Monday, October 9th
Boys’ Soccer
Bradford Prep at Carolina International
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
Hickory Grove, Northside Christian, SouthLake Christian in MAC Tournament 1st Round (No. 1, 2 seeds bye) at high seed
Hopewell at Vance
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
Queens Grant at Union Academy
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
None
Field Hockey
Covenant Day at Ardrey Kell, 3:30
Girls’ Golf
Lake Norman Charter in South Fork 2A Conference Tournament at Lincoln Country Club, 3:30
Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at the Divide
Girls’ Tennis
Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament at Butler, Day 1
Volleyball
Arborbrook Christian at Grace Academy
Hickory Grove, Northside Christian, SouthLake Christian in MAC Tournament 1st Round (No. 1, 2 seeds bye) at high seed
Nations Ford at Providence
Rocky River at Northwest Cabarrus
Tuesday, October 10th
Boys’ Soccer
Butler at Porter Ridge
Carmel Christian at Davidson Day
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Latin at Cannon School
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament Semifinals at Gaston Christian
Providence at Harding
Rocky River at Myers Park
South Mecklenburg at Olympic
Sugar Creek Charter at Christ the King
Victory Christian at University Christian
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
Ardrey Kell, Butler, East Mecklenburg, Hickory Ridge, Parkwood, South Mecklenburg, Sun Valley at Porter Ridge
Bradford Prep in PAC 7 1A Conference meet at Vietnam Veterans’ Park in Concord
CISAA conference meet at McAlpine Creek Park, 5
Hickory Grove, SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian
Field Hockey
Charlotte Country Day at Myers Park (at Queens University), 5:45
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day, 5:45
Marvin Ridge at Covenant Day, 5:45
Girls’ Golf
Charlotte Catholic in Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Firethorne Country Club, 9 a.m.
Charlotte Latin, Wesleyan Christian at Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep at Mooresville Golf Club
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell at Ballantyne Country Club, 3
Girls’ Tennis
Charlotte Latin at Cannon School
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Covenant Day at Providence Day
I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament at Hopewell, Day 1
Lake Norman Charter in South Fork 2A Conference at Maiden, Day 1
South Meck 7 Conference Tournament at Ardrey Kell, Day 1, 3:30
Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament Finals at Butler
Volleyball
Berry at Providence
Butler at Garinger
Carmel Christian at Davidson Day
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Latin at Cannon School
Covenant Day at Providence Day
Grace Academy at United Faith
Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Hough at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys
Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament Semifinals at SouthLake Christian
Mooresville at West Charlotte
Myers Park at Porter Ridge
Olympic at Ardrey Kell
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep
Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson
Rocky River at Independence
South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg
Sugar Creek Charter at Christ the King
Vance at North Mecklenburg Victory Christian at University Christian
Wednesday, October 11th
Boys’ Soccer
Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep Lake Norman at Hough
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter
Myers Park at Butler
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell
Pine Lake Prep at Queens Grant
Vance at Mooresville
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
None
Field Hockey
Asheville at Ardrey Kell, 3:30
Myers Park at Charlotte Catholic, 5:45
Girls’ Golf
Multiple teams in Pinecrest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 9
Olympic at Providence at Raintree Country Club, North Course, 4
Girls’ Tennis
I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament Finals at Hopewell
Lake Norman Charter in South Fork 2A Conference Tournament Finals at Maiden
Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (PAC 7) 1A Conference Tournament at Butler
South Meck 7 Conference Tournament Finals at Ardrey Kell
Volleyball
None
Thursday, October 12th
Boys’ Soccer
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Catholic at Mount Tabor
Christ the King at Davidson Day
Metrolina Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament
Monday, October 9
At Higher Seed
Gaston Christian at Westminster Catawba, 4
Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian, 5
Tuesday, October 10
MAC Semifinals
At SouthLake Christian
Gaston Christian-Westminster Catawba winner at SouthLake Christian, 5
Hickory Grove-Metrolina Christian winnner vs. Gaston Day, 6:30
Thursday, October 12
At SouthLake Christian
MAC Championship Game, 5:30
____________________
Metrolina Athletic Conference Boys' Soccer Tournament
Monday, October 9
At Higher Seed
Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Day
Tuesday, October 10
MAC Semifinals
At Gaston Christian
Hickory Grove-Westminster Catawba winner vs. SouthLake Christian
Metrolina Christian-Gaston Day vs. Concord First Assembly
Thursday, October 12
At Gaston Christian
MAC Championship Game
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
Harding at Berry
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River
Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament Finals at Gaston Christian
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
Porter Ridge at Independence
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian
Victory Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
Hough at Ashbrook
Field Hockey
Ardrey Kell at Providence Day, 6:30
Carolina Day at Charlotte Country Day, 4:30
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 5:45
Girls’ Golf
None
Girls’ Tennis
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Christ the King at Davidson Day (at Hornets’ Nest Park)
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament at Gaston Christian
Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (PAC 7) 1A Conference Tournament at Butler
Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament at Cuthbertson, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Cabarrus Christian at Bradford Prep
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Christ the King at Davidson Day
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
East Mecklenburg at Butler
Garinger at Rocky River
Independence at Myers Park
Mallard Creek at Mooresville
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic
Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament Finals at SouthLake Christian
Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant (at Carolina Courts)
Olympic at Harding
Providence at South Mecklenburg
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian
Vance at Hough
Victory Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
West Charlotte at Hopewell
West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
West Mecklenburg at Berry Woodlawn School at United Faith
Friday, October 13th
Boys’ Soccer
Carmel Christian at Covenant Day
Davidson Day at North Hills Christian
Grace Academy in Charlotte Area Christian Athletic Conference Tournament
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
None
Field Hockey
Cary Christian at Charlotte Latin, 3:30
St. Mary’s at Covenant Day, 4:30
Girls’ Golf
None
Girls’ Tennis
None
Volleyball
Charlotte Latin at Lincoln Charter
Christ the King at Covenant Day High Point Christian at Carmel Christian
Saturday, Oct. 14th
Boys’ Soccer
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian, Noon
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
Multiple teams at N.C. Runners ‘ Elite Cross Country Invitational at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex
Field Hockey
East Chapel Hill at Charlotte Latin, 11 a.m.
Girls’ Golf
None
Girls’ Tennis
None
Volleyball
None
--JAY EDWARDS
