Charlotte Observer fall sports stat leaders 10.11.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 11, 2017 2:42 PM

BOYS SOCCER

Goals

Player

Team

Goals

Malik Timmons

Forest Hills

42

Toni Pineda

Statesville

37

Gabriel Walker

Hickory Christian

32

Jacob Neely

Gaston Christian

30

Jake McMillen

Pine Lake Prep

30

Cvan Than

Independence

25

Davis McBee

Gaston Christian

25

Jackson Raymer

Hough

24

Jim Cail

Union Academy

20

Joseph Little

Vance

20

Trevlyn Riggs

Thomas Jefferson Academy

19

Drake Bowen

Woodlawn School

19

Carter Beck

East Gaston

19

Ross Blong

Carmel Christian

18

Chase Gilley

East Lincoln

17

Josh Megson

Albemarle

17

Jose Arellano

Jay M. Robinson

17

Luis Alanis-Arroyo

East Mecklenburg

17

Seth Scoggins

North Gaston

17

A.J. Whisenant

Hough

16

Mikey Puskar

Jay M. Robinson

16

Brycen Burns

University Christian

16

Kevin Pineda

Hibriten

16

Nolan Raby

Kings Mountain

16

Assists

Player

Team

Assists

Sam Johnson

Statesville

24

Tanner Knauer

Pine Lake Prep

23

Davis McBee

Gaston Christian

20

Jacob Neely

Gaston Christian

20

Gabriel Walker

Hickory Christian

19

Ulises Trejo

North Gaston

17

Chase Yow

Kings Mountain

15

Francisco Tapia

Newton Conover

14

Frank Lopez

Gaston Christian

13

Ben Joseph

Bandys

13

Sam Gagnon

Watauga

11

Karabo Maretlane

Carmel Christian

11

Grant Woodard

Jay M. Robinson

11

Coleman Ulry

Covenant Day

10

Jackson Raymer

Hough

10

Davis Ashbrook

Hough

10

Christian Sanchez

Forest Hills

10

Shutouts

Player

Team

Shutouts

Connor McPhilliamy

Charlotte Country Day

12

Patrick Hannagan

Pine Lake Prep

10

Harrison Floyd

Carmel Christian

8

Mark Tutton

Covenant Day

7

Jacob Humer

Hough

7

Omar Arellano

Independence

7

Jose Duarte

Queens Grant

6

Alex Palomares

A.L. Brown

6

John Harris

Kings Mountain

6

Scott Okel

Charlotte Latin

5

Josh Fuhrman

Statesville

5

Caleb Kirschenmann

Stuart Cramer

5

Goals Against Average (per game)

Player

Team

Goals Against Average

Joseph Banos Rosales

Vance

0.1

Harrison Floyd

Carmel Christian

0.3

Connor McPhilliamy

Charlotte Country Day

0.4

Bennett Southerland

Carmel Christian

0.4

Patrick Hannagan

Pine Lake Prep

0.5

Jacob Humer

Hough

0.8

John Harris

Kings Mountain

0.9

Cesar Bonilla

South Mecklenburg

0.9

Mark Tutton

Covenant Day

1.1

Scott Okel

Charlotte Latin

1.2

Jon Joplin

Newton Conover

1.2

Omar Arellano

Independence

1.2

VOLLEYBALL

Kills

Player

Team

Kills

Taylor Weber

Covenant Day

487

Zoe Weatherington

Charlotte Country Day

426

Taylor Rowland

Cox Mill

405

Lauralee Hurst

Gaston Day

370

Kennedy Smith

SouthLake Christian

334

Rebekah Farthling

Watauga

317

Hattie Rodriguez

Charlotte Catholic

305

Skyy Howard

Mallard Creek

302

Janiya Downs

South Rowan

302

Cierra Huntley

Davidson Day

273

Kira Rymer

South Rowan

268

Brooke Byrd

Watauga

267

Makena Deaton

Kings Mountain

267

Carly Owens

Marvin Ridge

251

Lucy Ann Ferguson

West Iredell

251

Emma Holtel

Westminster Catawba

249

Kaylah Sloop

Mount Pleasant

248

Savannah Mock

Gray Stone Day

248

Emma Ellis

Charlotte Catholic

230

Megan Harding

Westminster Catawba

226

Assists

Player

Team

Assists

Courtney Weber

Cox Mill

890

Kayla Spangler

Charlotte Country Day

769

Grace Hayes

Watauga

707

Adriana Jordan

Marvin Ridge

635

Lauren Hall

Charlotte Catholic

629

Elisabeth Norris

R.S. Central

608

Madilee Boyd

Westminster Catawba

601

Meg Hopkins

Covenant Day

599

Katherine Pon-Cooper

Mallard Creek

585

Alexandra Bragg

Pine Lake Prep

550

McKenzie Hayes

Crest

549

Eloise Monnin

Charlotte Latin

548

Rachel Brown

Davidson Day

525

Macy Pope

West Iredell

521

Kacey Payne

Alexander Central

512

Sidney Bing

Gaston Day

499

Chloe Gary

Draughn

493

Ava Link

West Rowan

488

Layla Harris

Kings Mountain

482

Grace Thomas

Carson

477

Michaela Hallman

South Rowan

477

Grace Iannarino

SouthLake Christian

473

Blocks

Player

Team

Blocks

Emma Clark

Watauga

112

McKenzy Sharpe

West Iredell

95

Kaylah Sloop

Mount Pleasant

84

Riley Haas

East Burke

81

Tegan Allan

Watauga

80

Savannah Mock

Gray Stone Day

78

Jayda Carlton

Hickory Ridge

78

Sage Harrington

Alexander Central

74

Morgan Fletcher

Mooresville

73

Lindsay Elmore

Carson

72

Camryn Bess

Cherryville

67

Chesney Millsaps

Alexander Central

66

Bentley Earnest

Lincoln Charter

65

Jordyn Burrell

Forestview

64

Triniti Bryant

Draughn

63

Toriy Culliver

Bandys

61

Lauren Messer

Pine Lake Prep

60

Catherine Causby

Patton

59

Makayla Malbon

Hickory

58

Brianna Warren

Porter Ridge

57

Braelyn Faust

West Rowan

57

Ardren Sherer

Butler

57

Digs

Player

Team

Digs

Alexis Klohr

Covenant Day

456

Kayleigh Sigmon

Draughn

424

Braden Nash

Charlotte Country Day

417

Grace Kinsch

East Lincoln

416

Taylor Weber

Covenant Day

408

Hope Curtis

Lake Norman Charter

394

Baleigh Hill

East Rowan

391

Kary Hales

Carson

385

Kyann Crocker

Kings Mountain

346

Camryn McLellan

Pine Lake Prep

339

Jenna Strickland

South Rowan

337

Victoria Spurlock

Fort Mill

327

Meredith Scott

Charlotte Latin

314

Elizabeth Thompson

Statesville

312

Brooke Byrd

Watauga

309

Morgan Allen

Mallard Creek

301

Shaedyn Housh

Draughn

300

Caroline Cabe

Forestview

293

Madison Dagenhart

Statesville

287

Aly DeFrancisco

Gaston Day

280

Aces

Player

Team

Aces

Rami Mullen

Hickory Ridge

83

Chandler Chapman

North Mecklenburg

81

Brooke Farley

Fort Mill

80

Abbie Wilemon

Davidson Day

77

Kennedy Smith

SouthLake Christian

72

Kylee Garrison

SouthLake Christian

70

Mattie Hinson

South Stanly

69

Kaylah Sloop

Mount Pleasant

67

Makena Deaton

Kings Mountain

67

Taylor Parker

United Faith

67

Lauren Phillips

Cox Mill

64

Erin Nicholson

East Gaston

64

Lauralee Hurst

Gaston Day

64

Kira Rymer

South Rowan

62

Caroline Shoemaker

Forestview

61

Altman Griffin

Richmond Senior

61

Mia Handlogten

SouthLake Christian

59

Courtney Weber

Cox Mill

58

Ally Flack

East Rutherford

58

Madilee Boyd

Westminster Catawba

57

Emma Lemons

South Stanly

57

Naiya Woodburn

Anson County

57

Girls

Player

Team

9-Hole Average

Anna McDonald

Hickory

35.1

Nicole Kramer

Ardrey Kell

35.2

Muskan Uppal

Cannon School

35.8

Amanda Sambach

Cannon School

36.0

Parker Melting

Independence

36.0

Kelley Topiwala

Carmel Christian

36.5

Alyssa Campbell

Clover

36.7

Charleigh Hodges

Lake Norman

37.0

Lauren Martin

Mooresville

37.0

Michelle Harn

Charlotte Country Day

37.1

Alexis Sudjianto

Charlotte Latin

37.1

Nina Kouchi

Providence

37.3

Kasey Owenby

Forestview

37.5

Natalie Lutz

Kings Mountain

38.0

Hailey Pendleton

Sun Valley

38.2

Sophie Holland

Cannon School

38.5

Audrey Nelson

Myers Park

38.7

Annabelle Millard

Metrolina Christian

39.0

Alexis Jarrell

Comm. School of Davidson

39.5

Riya Modak

Cox Mill

39.7

Amber Capote

Marvin Ridge

39.8

Rhea Bhagia

Providence Day

40.0

Elena Jacoby

Cannon School

40.1

Field Hockey

Goals

Player

Team

Goals

Megan Frost

Myers Park

21

Caroline Balogh

Charlotte Latin

19

Laney Diehl

Providence Day

16

Caroline Juckett

Charlotte Latin

15

Emma Goldean

Providence Day

13

Caroline Jones

Charlotte Country Day

11

Lilly Whitman

Charlotte Country Day

11

Cecelia Monnin

Charlotte Latin

9

Jacquelyn Ives

Providence Day

9

Assists

Player

Team

Assists

Megan Frost

Myers Park

14

Emma Goldean

Providence Day

13

Cecelia Monnin

Charlotte Latin

10

Caroline Balogh

Charlotte Latin

9

Saves

Player

Team

Saves

Grace Crutchfield

Charlotte Latin

44

Sienna Joseph

Charlotte Country Day

44

Kyle Murray

Myers Park

40

Abbey Anne Briggs

Providence Day

30

Annie Marchesan

Providence Day

19

Boys

Runner

Team

Time

Noah Dolhare

Providence Day

15:36.52

Gavin Mouat

South Iredell

15:40.36

Brandon Hernandez

A.L. Brown

15:43.84

Connor White

Christ the King

15:44.60

Marshall Williamson

Myers Park

15:51.50

Kyle Durham

Weddington

15:53.29

Brian Risse

North Lincoln

16:00.54

Luke Wolaver

Marvin Ridge

16:05.29

Andrew Kiss

Cuthbertson

16:08.54

Will Mazur

Weddington

16:08.55

Girls

Runner

Team

Time

Sarah Latour

Cuthbertson

18:12.22

Mariah Howlett

Lake Norman Charter

18:15.56

Jonna Strange

North Iredell

18:31

Madeline Hill

Cuthbertson

18:31.20

Izzy Evely

Lake Norman Charter

18:31.69

Sarah Parrish

Providence

18:39.70

Anna Bristle

Parkwood

18:39.80

Sarah Bechtel

Weddington

18:43.40

Alexis McDonnell

Hough

18:43.83

Sydney Burke

Weddington

18:57

**Source: ncrunners.com

**Stats updated through Sunday, October 8th.

