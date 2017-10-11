Charlotte Observer fall sports stat leaders 10.11.17

BOYS SOCCER
Goals
Player
Team
Goals
Malik Timmons
Forest Hills
42
Toni Pineda
Statesville
37
Gabriel Walker
Hickory Christian
32
Jacob Neely
Gaston Christian
30
Jake McMillen
Pine Lake Prep
30
Cvan Than
Independence
25
Davis McBee
Gaston Christian
25
Jackson Raymer
Hough
24
Jim Cail
Union Academy
20
Joseph Little
Vance
20
Trevlyn Riggs
Thomas Jefferson Academy
19
Drake Bowen
Woodlawn School
19
Carter Beck
East Gaston
19
Ross Blong
Carmel Christian
18
Chase Gilley
East Lincoln
17
Josh Megson
Albemarle
17
Jose Arellano
Jay M. Robinson
17
Luis Alanis-Arroyo
East Mecklenburg
17
Seth Scoggins
North Gaston
17
A.J. Whisenant
Hough
16
Mikey Puskar
Jay M. Robinson
16
Brycen Burns
University Christian
16
Kevin Pineda
Hibriten
16
Nolan Raby
Kings Mountain
16
Assists
Player
Team
Assists
Sam Johnson
Statesville
24
Tanner Knauer
Pine Lake Prep
23
Davis McBee
Gaston Christian
20
Jacob Neely
Gaston Christian
20
Gabriel Walker
Hickory Christian
19
Ulises Trejo
North Gaston
17
Chase Yow
Kings Mountain
15
Francisco Tapia
Newton Conover
14
Frank Lopez
Gaston Christian
13
Ben Joseph
Bandys
13
Sam Gagnon
Watauga
11
Karabo Maretlane
Carmel Christian
11
Grant Woodard
Jay M. Robinson
11
Coleman Ulry
Covenant Day
10
Jackson Raymer
Hough
10
Davis Ashbrook
Hough
10
Christian Sanchez
Forest Hills
10
Shutouts
Player
Team
Shutouts
Connor McPhilliamy
Charlotte Country Day
12
Patrick Hannagan
Pine Lake Prep
10
Harrison Floyd
Carmel Christian
8
Mark Tutton
Covenant Day
7
Jacob Humer
Hough
7
Omar Arellano
Independence
7
Jose Duarte
Queens Grant
6
Alex Palomares
A.L. Brown
6
John Harris
Kings Mountain
6
Scott Okel
Charlotte Latin
5
Josh Fuhrman
Statesville
5
Caleb Kirschenmann
Stuart Cramer
5
Goals Against Average (per game)
Player
Team
Goals Against Average
Joseph Banos Rosales
Vance
0.1
Harrison Floyd
Carmel Christian
0.3
Connor McPhilliamy
Charlotte Country Day
0.4
Bennett Southerland
Carmel Christian
0.4
Patrick Hannagan
Pine Lake Prep
0.5
Jacob Humer
Hough
0.8
John Harris
Kings Mountain
0.9
Cesar Bonilla
South Mecklenburg
0.9
Mark Tutton
Covenant Day
1.1
Scott Okel
Charlotte Latin
1.2
Jon Joplin
Newton Conover
1.2
Omar Arellano
Independence
1.2
VOLLEYBALL
Kills
Player
Team
Kills
Taylor Weber
Covenant Day
487
Zoe Weatherington
Charlotte Country Day
426
Taylor Rowland
Cox Mill
405
Lauralee Hurst
Gaston Day
370
Kennedy Smith
SouthLake Christian
334
Rebekah Farthling
Watauga
317
Hattie Rodriguez
Charlotte Catholic
305
Skyy Howard
Mallard Creek
302
Janiya Downs
South Rowan
302
Cierra Huntley
Davidson Day
273
Kira Rymer
South Rowan
268
Brooke Byrd
Watauga
267
Makena Deaton
Kings Mountain
267
Carly Owens
Marvin Ridge
251
Lucy Ann Ferguson
West Iredell
251
Emma Holtel
Westminster Catawba
249
Kaylah Sloop
Mount Pleasant
248
Savannah Mock
Gray Stone Day
248
Emma Ellis
Charlotte Catholic
230
Megan Harding
Westminster Catawba
226
Assists
Player
Team
Assists
Courtney Weber
Cox Mill
890
Kayla Spangler
Charlotte Country Day
769
Grace Hayes
Watauga
707
Adriana Jordan
Marvin Ridge
635
Lauren Hall
Charlotte Catholic
629
Elisabeth Norris
R.S. Central
608
Madilee Boyd
Westminster Catawba
601
Meg Hopkins
Covenant Day
599
Katherine Pon-Cooper
Mallard Creek
585
Alexandra Bragg
Pine Lake Prep
550
McKenzie Hayes
Crest
549
Eloise Monnin
Charlotte Latin
548
Rachel Brown
Davidson Day
525
Macy Pope
West Iredell
521
Kacey Payne
Alexander Central
512
Sidney Bing
Gaston Day
499
Chloe Gary
Draughn
493
Ava Link
West Rowan
488
Layla Harris
Kings Mountain
482
Grace Thomas
Carson
477
Michaela Hallman
South Rowan
477
Grace Iannarino
SouthLake Christian
473
Blocks
Player
Team
Blocks
Emma Clark
Watauga
112
McKenzy Sharpe
West Iredell
95
Kaylah Sloop
Mount Pleasant
84
Riley Haas
East Burke
81
Tegan Allan
Watauga
80
Savannah Mock
Gray Stone Day
78
Jayda Carlton
Hickory Ridge
78
Sage Harrington
Alexander Central
74
Morgan Fletcher
Mooresville
73
Lindsay Elmore
Carson
72
Camryn Bess
Cherryville
67
Chesney Millsaps
Alexander Central
66
Bentley Earnest
Lincoln Charter
65
Jordyn Burrell
Forestview
64
Triniti Bryant
Draughn
63
Toriy Culliver
Bandys
61
Lauren Messer
Pine Lake Prep
60
Catherine Causby
Patton
59
Makayla Malbon
Hickory
58
Brianna Warren
Porter Ridge
57
Braelyn Faust
West Rowan
57
Ardren Sherer
Butler
57
Digs
Player
Team
Digs
Alexis Klohr
Covenant Day
456
Kayleigh Sigmon
Draughn
424
Braden Nash
Charlotte Country Day
417
Grace Kinsch
East Lincoln
416
Taylor Weber
Covenant Day
408
Hope Curtis
Lake Norman Charter
394
Baleigh Hill
East Rowan
391
Kary Hales
Carson
385
Kyann Crocker
Kings Mountain
346
Camryn McLellan
Pine Lake Prep
339
Jenna Strickland
South Rowan
337
Victoria Spurlock
Fort Mill
327
Meredith Scott
Charlotte Latin
314
Elizabeth Thompson
Statesville
312
Brooke Byrd
Watauga
309
Morgan Allen
Mallard Creek
301
Shaedyn Housh
Draughn
300
Caroline Cabe
Forestview
293
Madison Dagenhart
Statesville
287
Aly DeFrancisco
Gaston Day
280
Aces
Player
Team
Aces
Rami Mullen
Hickory Ridge
83
Chandler Chapman
North Mecklenburg
81
Brooke Farley
Fort Mill
80
Abbie Wilemon
Davidson Day
77
Kennedy Smith
SouthLake Christian
72
Kylee Garrison
SouthLake Christian
70
Mattie Hinson
South Stanly
69
Kaylah Sloop
Mount Pleasant
67
Makena Deaton
Kings Mountain
67
Taylor Parker
United Faith
67
Lauren Phillips
Cox Mill
64
Erin Nicholson
East Gaston
64
Lauralee Hurst
Gaston Day
64
Kira Rymer
South Rowan
62
Caroline Shoemaker
Forestview
61
Altman Griffin
Richmond Senior
61
Mia Handlogten
SouthLake Christian
59
Courtney Weber
Cox Mill
58
Ally Flack
East Rutherford
58
Madilee Boyd
Westminster Catawba
57
Emma Lemons
South Stanly
57
Naiya Woodburn
Anson County
57
Girls
Player
Team
9-Hole Average
Anna McDonald
Hickory
35.1
Nicole Kramer
Ardrey Kell
35.2
Muskan Uppal
Cannon School
35.8
Amanda Sambach
Cannon School
36.0
Parker Melting
Independence
36.0
Kelley Topiwala
Carmel Christian
36.5
Alyssa Campbell
Clover
36.7
Charleigh Hodges
Lake Norman
37.0
Lauren Martin
Mooresville
37.0
Michelle Harn
Charlotte Country Day
37.1
Alexis Sudjianto
Charlotte Latin
37.1
Nina Kouchi
Providence
37.3
Kasey Owenby
Forestview
37.5
Natalie Lutz
Kings Mountain
38.0
Hailey Pendleton
Sun Valley
38.2
Sophie Holland
Cannon School
38.5
Audrey Nelson
Myers Park
38.7
Annabelle Millard
Metrolina Christian
39.0
Alexis Jarrell
Comm. School of Davidson
39.5
Riya Modak
Cox Mill
39.7
Amber Capote
Marvin Ridge
39.8
Rhea Bhagia
Providence Day
40.0
Elena Jacoby
Cannon School
40.1
Field Hockey
Goals
Player
Team
Goals
Megan Frost
Myers Park
21
Caroline Balogh
Charlotte Latin
19
Laney Diehl
Providence Day
16
Caroline Juckett
Charlotte Latin
15
Emma Goldean
Providence Day
13
Caroline Jones
Charlotte Country Day
11
Lilly Whitman
Charlotte Country Day
11
Cecelia Monnin
Charlotte Latin
9
Jacquelyn Ives
Providence Day
9
Assists
Player
Team
Assists
Megan Frost
Myers Park
14
Emma Goldean
Providence Day
13
Cecelia Monnin
Charlotte Latin
10
Caroline Balogh
Charlotte Latin
9
Saves
Player
Team
Saves
Grace Crutchfield
Charlotte Latin
44
Sienna Joseph
Charlotte Country Day
44
Kyle Murray
Myers Park
40
Abbey Anne Briggs
Providence Day
30
Annie Marchesan
Providence Day
19
Boys
Runner
Team
Time
Noah Dolhare
Providence Day
15:36.52
Gavin Mouat
South Iredell
15:40.36
Brandon Hernandez
A.L. Brown
15:43.84
Connor White
Christ the King
15:44.60
Marshall Williamson
Myers Park
15:51.50
Kyle Durham
Weddington
15:53.29
Brian Risse
North Lincoln
16:00.54
Luke Wolaver
Marvin Ridge
16:05.29
Andrew Kiss
Cuthbertson
16:08.54
Will Mazur
Weddington
16:08.55
Girls
Runner
Team
Time
Sarah Latour
Cuthbertson
18:12.22
Mariah Howlett
Lake Norman Charter
18:15.56
Jonna Strange
North Iredell
18:31
Madeline Hill
Cuthbertson
18:31.20
Izzy Evely
Lake Norman Charter
18:31.69
Sarah Parrish
Providence
18:39.70
Anna Bristle
Parkwood
18:39.80
Sarah Bechtel
Weddington
18:43.40
Alexis McDonnell
Hough
18:43.83
Sydney Burke
Weddington
18:57
**Source: ncrunners.com
**Stats updated through Sunday, October 8th.
