Providence Day all-state point guard Devon Dotson commits to Kansas

Providence Day all-state point guard Devon Dotson committed to Kansas Friday in a special ceremony in the school’s gym prior to the Chargers’ homecoming football game.
Dotson, a 6-foot-1 senior, is a five-star recruit (out of five) by 247Sports, a recruiting website. 247Sports ranks Dotson as the No. 19 player nationally in the class of 2018. Dotson is ranked No. 2 in North Carolina behind UNC recruit Coby White. White is a 6-5 senior who has committed to North Carolina.
Dotson was named the Observer’s Mecklenburg County player of the year after his junior season. He averaged 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists while playing against the toughest schedule of any N.C. high school team, public or private, according to MaxPreps, a national site that tracks high school athletics.
Dotson received more than 30 scholarship offers, including from Arizona, North Carolina and UCLA
