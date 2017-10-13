Providence Day's Devon Dotson announced his college decision Friday
Providence Day's Devon Dotson announced his college decision Friday John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day's Devon Dotson announced his college decision Friday John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

Providence Day all-state point guard Devon Dotson commits to Kansas

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 13, 2017 6:14 PM

Providence Day all-state point guard Devon Dotson committed to Kansas Friday in a special ceremony in the school’s gym prior to the Chargers’ homecoming football game.

Dotson, a 6-foot-1 senior, is a five-star recruit (out of five) by 247Sports, a recruiting website. 247Sports ranks Dotson as the No. 19 player nationally in the class of 2018. Dotson is ranked No. 2 in North Carolina behind UNC recruit Coby White. White is a 6-5 senior who has committed to North Carolina.

dotson
Providence Day's Devon Dotson, a 6-1 senior, announced his college decision Friday
John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Dotson was named the Observer’s Mecklenburg County player of the year after his junior season. He averaged 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists while playing against the toughest schedule of any N.C. high school team, public or private, according to MaxPreps, a national site that tracks high school athletics.

Dotson received more than 30 scholarship offers, including from Arizona, North Carolina and UCLA

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly shows his heart in interview with a child who struggles to ask questions

    Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly shows his heart in interview with a child who struggles to ask questions.

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly shows his heart in interview with a child who struggles to ask questions

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly shows his heart in interview with a child who struggles to ask questions 1:03

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly shows his heart in interview with a child who struggles to ask questions
Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school 1:35

Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school
Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry blames himself for some Eagles third-down conversion 0:44

Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry blames himself for some Eagles third-down conversion

View More Video