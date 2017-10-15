This week’s Mecklenburg County fall sports schedule 10.15.17

Monday, October 16th
Boys’ Soccer
Community School of Davidson at Providence
Hough at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at Newton Conover
Mallard Creek at Hopewell
Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep
Queens Grant at Carolina International
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Vance at West Charlotte
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
Metrolina Athletic Conference Championships at McAlpine Creek Park
Field Hockey
None
Girls’ Golf
NCHSAA 1A/2A Central Regional at Cedarbrook Country Club
NCHSAA 3A West Regional at Etowah Valley Golf Club
NCHSAA 4A West Regional at Salem Glen and Country Club
Girls’ Tennis
None
Volleyball
I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament 1st Round at Mallard Creek
PAC 7 1A Conference Tournament 1st Round at higher seeds
Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament 1st Round at higher seeds
South Fork 2A Conference Tournament 1st Round at higher seeds
SoMeck7 Conference Tournament 1st Round at Olympic
Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament 1st Round at higher seeds
Tuesday, October 17th
Boys’ Soccer
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Independence at Butler
Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 1st Round Playoffs
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
Bradford Prep at Post-Conference Meet at Carolina International
CISAA Conference Championships at McAlpine Creek Park
I-Meck 4A Conference Championships at Mallard Creek
PAC 7 1A Conference Championships at Fisher Farm Park in Davidson
Southern Carolinas’ Conference Championships at Weddington
Southwestern 4A Conference Championships at Myers Park
Field Hockey
Christ Episcopal at Charlotte Catholic, 5:45
NCISAA Field Hockey, 1st Round Playoffs
Girls’ Golf
Charlotte Latin, Davidson Day at Charlotte Country Day at Cedarwood Country Club, 3:30
Providence Day at Cannon School at River Run Country Club, 1
Girls’ Tennis
NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 1st Round Playoffs
Volleyball
Grace Academy at Providence Day
I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament semifinals at Mallard Creek NCISAA 1A, 2A, 1st Round Playoffs
PAC 7 1A Conference Tournament semifinals at Mountain Island Charter
Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament semifinals at Parkwood
South Fork 2A Conference Tournament semifinals at Maiden
SoMeck7 Conference Tournament semifinals at Olympic, 5 and 6:30
Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament semifinals at Porter Ridge, 5 and 6:30
Wesleyan Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Wednesday, October 18th
Boys’ Soccer
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Butler at Hickory Ridge
Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley
Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant
East Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Vance
Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
West Charlotte at Hough
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
South Fork 2A Conference Championships at Southside Park in Newton, 5
Field Hockey
None
Girls’ Golf
None
Girls’ Tennis
NCHSAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 1st Round Dual team playoffs
Volleyball
I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament finals at Mallard Creek
PAC 7 1A Conference Tournament finals at Mountain Island Charter, 6
Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament finals at Parkwood
South Fork 2A Conference Tournament finals at Maiden
SoMeck7 Conference Tournament finals at Olympic, 5 and 6:30
Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament finals at Porter Ridge, 5 and 6:30
Thursday, October 19th
Boys’ Soccer
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont
Harding at South Mecklenburg
NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 2nd Round Playoffs
Olympic at Providence
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
SoMeck7 Conference Cross Country Championships at McAlpine Creek Park
Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA) Conference Championships at Fisher Farm Park in Davidson
Field Hockey
Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 3:30
Girls’ Golf
None
Girls’ Tennis
None
Volleyball
NCISAA 1A, 2A 2nd Round Playoffs
Friday, Oct. 20th
Boys’ Soccer
None
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
Christ the King, Davidson in MISA Meet at Fisher Farm Park
Field Hockey
None
Girls’ Golf
None
Girls’ Tennis
1A West Regional at Elkin Municipal Park, Day 1
2A Mideast Regional at Herman Park, Day 1
2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb University, Day 1
3A Midwest Regional at Les Myers Park, Day 1
4A Midwest Regional at Grimsley High, Day 1
4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell, Day 1
Volleyball
NCISAA 3A, 1st Round Playoffs
Saturday, Oct. 21st
Boys’ Soccer
NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A State Quarterfinals
Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country
None
Field Hockey
NCISAA Quarterfinals at Higher Seed
Girls’ Golf
None
Girls’ Tennis
NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A, Quarterfinals Playoffs
NCHSAA 1A West Regional Finals/Consolation at Elkin Municipal Park
NCHSAA 2A Mideast Regional Finals/Consolation at Herman Park
NCHSAA 2A West Regional Finals/Consolation at Gardner-Webb University
NCHSAA 3A Midwest Regional Finals/Consolation at Les Myers Park
NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional Finals/Consolation at Grimsley High
NCHSAA 4A West Regional Finals/Consolation at Ardrey Kell
Volleyball
NCISAA 1A/2A State Quarterfinals
NCHSAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 1st Round Playoffs
