Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

This week’s Mecklenburg County fall sports schedule 10.15.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 15, 2017 4:19 PM

Monday, October 16th

Boys’ Soccer

Community School of Davidson at Providence

Hough at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at Newton Conover

Mallard Creek at Hopewell

Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep

Queens Grant at Carolina International

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Vance at West Charlotte

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Metrolina Athletic Conference Championships at McAlpine Creek Park

Field Hockey

None

Girls’ Golf

NCHSAA 1A/2A Central Regional at Cedarbrook Country Club

NCHSAA 3A West Regional at Etowah Valley Golf Club

NCHSAA 4A West Regional at Salem Glen and Country Club

Girls’ Tennis

None

Volleyball

I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament 1st Round at Mallard Creek

PAC 7 1A Conference Tournament 1st Round at higher seeds

Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament 1st Round at higher seeds

South Fork 2A Conference Tournament 1st Round at higher seeds

SoMeck7 Conference Tournament 1st Round at Olympic

Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament 1st Round at higher seeds

Tuesday, October 17th

Boys’ Soccer

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Independence at Butler

Myers Park at Hickory Ridge

NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 1st Round Playoffs

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Bradford Prep at Post-Conference Meet at Carolina International

CISAA Conference Championships at McAlpine Creek Park

I-Meck 4A Conference Championships at Mallard Creek

PAC 7 1A Conference Championships at Fisher Farm Park in Davidson

Southern Carolinas’ Conference Championships at Weddington

Southwestern 4A Conference Championships at Myers Park

Field Hockey

Christ Episcopal at Charlotte Catholic, 5:45

NCISAA Field Hockey, 1st Round Playoffs

Girls’ Golf

Charlotte Latin, Davidson Day at Charlotte Country Day at Cedarwood Country Club, 3:30

Providence Day at Cannon School at River Run Country Club, 1

Girls’ Tennis

NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 1st Round Playoffs

Volleyball

Grace Academy at Providence Day

I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament semifinals at Mallard Creek NCISAA 1A, 2A, 1st Round Playoffs

PAC 7 1A Conference Tournament semifinals at Mountain Island Charter

Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament semifinals at Parkwood

South Fork 2A Conference Tournament semifinals at Maiden

SoMeck7 Conference Tournament semifinals at Olympic, 5 and 6:30

Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament semifinals at Porter Ridge, 5 and 6:30

Wesleyan Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Wednesday, October 18th

Boys’ Soccer

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Butler at Hickory Ridge

Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley

Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Vance

Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

West Charlotte at Hough

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

South Fork 2A Conference Championships at Southside Park in Newton, 5

Field Hockey

None

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

NCHSAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 1st Round Dual team playoffs

Volleyball

I-Meck 4A Conference Tournament finals at Mallard Creek

PAC 7 1A Conference Tournament finals at Mountain Island Charter, 6

Southern Carolinas’ Conference Tournament finals at Parkwood

South Fork 2A Conference Tournament finals at Maiden

SoMeck7 Conference Tournament finals at Olympic, 5 and 6:30

Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament finals at Porter Ridge, 5 and 6:30

Thursday, October 19th

Boys’ Soccer

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont

Harding at South Mecklenburg

NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 2nd Round Playoffs

Olympic at Providence

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

SoMeck7 Conference Cross Country Championships at McAlpine Creek Park

Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA) Conference Championships at Fisher Farm Park in Davidson

Field Hockey

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 3:30

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

None

Volleyball

NCISAA 1A, 2A 2nd Round Playoffs

Friday, Oct. 20th

Boys’ Soccer

None

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

Christ the King, Davidson in MISA Meet at Fisher Farm Park

Field Hockey

None

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

1A West Regional at Elkin Municipal Park, Day 1

2A Mideast Regional at Herman Park, Day 1

2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb University, Day 1

3A Midwest Regional at Les Myers Park, Day 1

4A Midwest Regional at Grimsley High, Day 1

4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell, Day 1

Volleyball

NCISAA 3A, 1st Round Playoffs

Saturday, Oct. 21st

Boys’ Soccer

NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A State Quarterfinals

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country

None

Field Hockey

NCISAA Quarterfinals at Higher Seed

Girls’ Golf

None

Girls’ Tennis

NCISAA 1A, 2A, 3A, Quarterfinals Playoffs

NCHSAA 1A West Regional Finals/Consolation at Elkin Municipal Park

NCHSAA 2A Mideast Regional Finals/Consolation at Herman Park

NCHSAA 2A West Regional Finals/Consolation at Gardner-Webb University

NCHSAA 3A Midwest Regional Finals/Consolation at Les Myers Park

NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional Finals/Consolation at Grimsley High

NCHSAA 4A West Regional Finals/Consolation at Ardrey Kell

Volleyball

NCISAA 1A/2A State Quarterfinals

NCHSAA 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 1st Round Playoffs

　

--JAY EDWARDS

