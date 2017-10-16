CMS Volleyball Conference Tournament Pairings

Southwestern 4A
Monday: Garinger at Hickory Ridge, 5; Independence vs. Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge, 6:30; Rocky River at Myers Park, 5; East Meck vs. Butler at Myers Park, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals at Porter Ridge: Hickory Ridge/Garinger vs. Porter Ridge/Independence, 5; Myers Park/Rocky River vs. Butler/East Meck, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s final at Porter Ridge: semifinals winners, 6:30 p.m.
IMECK 4A
All Games at Mallard Creek High
Monday Court 1: Vance vs. Hough, 4; Hopewell vs. Mooresville, 5:30
Monday Court 2: Mallard Creek vs. West Charlotte, 4; Lake Norman vs. North Meck, 5:30
Tuesday’s semifinals: Vance/Hough vs. Hopewell/Mooresville, 5; Mallard Creek/West Charlotte vs. Lake Norman/North Meck, 7
Thursday’s championship: semifinal winners, 6:30
SoMeck 4A
Monday: South Meck vs. West Meck, 5:30;
