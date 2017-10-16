Top five high school football games in region start with North Meck - Mallard Creek

No. 16 North Mecklenburg (7-1, 3-1 IMECK) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (8-0, 4-0), Fri, 7: Hough rallied from three scores down to upset North Meck last week and prevent the Vikings from matching their 1992 team’s eight-win start. Now, the Vikings must win to keep their league title hopes alive. Mallard Creek has allowed three points in three weeks and is looking to get ready for another big playoff run.
Charlotte Latin (5-3, 0-1 CISAA) at No. 4 Charlotte Christian (6-1, 1-0), Fri, 7: This is a rematch of Latin’s state championship win a year ago. This season, however, Christian has run off six straight wins since a turnover-filled loss at No. 3 Charlotte Catholic to start the season. The Knights have won their past five games by 226 points. Latin, which has lost two of its last three games, tries to rebound from a 42-35 loss at Arden Christ School Friday.
No. 9 Hickory Ridge (7-1, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 5 Butler (6-1, 4-0), Fri, 7: Butler has a one-game lead in the league over Hickory Ridge, No. 7 Myers Park (7-1, 3-1), Porter Ridge (5-3, 3-1) and East Mecklenburg (5-3, 3-1). Hickory Ridge lost 9-7 to Myers Park last week and needs to win to keep its championship hopes alive. Butler can take a big step towards clinching a league title, with games against Garinger (1-7, 0-4) and East Meck to close out the season.
No. 7 Myers Park (7-1, 3-1 Southern Carolina) at East Mecklenburg (5-3, 3-1), Fri, 7: East Meck stayed in the league race last week by stopping Rocky River’s 2-point conversion attempt in overtime. Myers Park stayed in by stopping Hickory Ridge in its own territory late in the fourth quarter. Now, both need to win again to remain in the championship chase.
Weddington (6-2, 3-1 Southern Carolina) at No. 10 Marvin Ridge (8-0, 4-0), Fri, 7:30: One of Union County’s fiercest rivalries has big meaning this year. Weddington trails Marvin Ridge and Charlotte Catholic by one game in the league standings. Weddington, the reigning 3AA state champs, needs a third straight win to keep league title hopes alive.
