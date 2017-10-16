NCHSAA girls tennis playoff pairings 10.16.17

NCHSAA 1A Playoffs
Wednesday, Oct. 18
At High Seed
Riverside at Bear Grass
Voyager Academy at Tarboro
Chatham Central at East Columbus
West Columbus at Franklin Academy
Elkin at Bishop McGuinness
Mount Airy at North Stanly
South Stanly at Community School of Davidson
Highland Tech at Polk County
NCHSAA 2A Playoffs
Wednesday, Oct. 18
At High Seed
Washington at First Flight
Goldsboro at Dixon
Northeastern at Greene Central
Whiteville at East Duplin
West Bladen at North Johnston
Bartlett Yancey at South Granville
Beddington at South Columbus
Bunn at North Carolina School Science and Math
Jordan-Matthews at Salisbury
Forbush at East Montgomery
Ledford at Surry Central
Wheatmore at Ashe County
Fred T. Foard at Lake Norman Charter
Pisgah at South Point
Maiden at East Burke
Owen at Hendersonville
NCHSAA 3A Playoffs
Wednesday, Oct. 18
At High Seed
New Hanover at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Fike
West Carteret at D.H. Conley
Rocky Mount at Clayton
Chapel Hill at Terry Sanford
Eastern Alamance at Union Pines
Cape Fear at East Chapel Hill
Triton at Northern Guilford
South Iredell at Williams
Cox Mill at Mount Tabor
Eastern Guilford at Carson
T.C. Roberson at Concord
Hickory at Charlotte Catholic
A.C. Reynolds at Kings Mountain
Weddington at Watauga
Forestview at Asheville
NCHSAA 4A Playoffs
Wednesday, Oct. 18
At High Seed
Wake Forest at Hoggard
Enloe at New Bern
Sanderson at Rolesville
Richmond Senior at Pine Forest
Panther Creek at Cardinal Gibbons
Middle Creek at Pinecrest
Jack Britt at Apex
Wakefield at Green Hope
Reagan at Page
Lake Norman at Davie County
Ardrey Kell at Porter Ridge
Hickory Ridge at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Northwest Guilford at R.J. Reynolds
Independence at Providence
Hough at South Caldwell
