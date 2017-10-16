Prep Insider

NCHSAA girls tennis playoff pairings 10.16.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 16, 2017 4:13 PM

NCHSAA 1A Playoffs

Wednesday, Oct. 18

At High Seed

Riverside at Bear Grass

Voyager Academy at Tarboro

Chatham Central at East Columbus

West Columbus at Franklin Academy

Elkin at Bishop McGuinness

Mount Airy at North Stanly

South Stanly at Community School of Davidson

Highland Tech at Polk County

NCHSAA 2A Playoffs

Wednesday, Oct. 18

At High Seed

Washington at First Flight

Goldsboro at Dixon

Northeastern at Greene Central

Whiteville at East Duplin

West Bladen at North Johnston

Bartlett Yancey at South Granville

Beddington at South Columbus

Bunn at North Carolina School Science and Math

Jordan-Matthews at Salisbury

Forbush at East Montgomery

Ledford at Surry Central

Wheatmore at Ashe County

Fred T. Foard at Lake Norman Charter

Pisgah at South Point

Maiden at East Burke

Owen at Hendersonville

NCHSAA 3A Playoffs

Wednesday, Oct. 18

At High Seed

New Hanover at Jacksonville

Cleveland at Fike

West Carteret at D.H. Conley

Rocky Mount at Clayton

Chapel Hill at Terry Sanford

Eastern Alamance at Union Pines

Cape Fear at East Chapel Hill

Triton at Northern Guilford

South Iredell at Williams

Cox Mill at Mount Tabor

Eastern Guilford at Carson

T.C. Roberson at Concord

Hickory at Charlotte Catholic

A.C. Reynolds at Kings Mountain

Weddington at Watauga

Forestview at Asheville

NCHSAA 4A Playoffs

Wednesday, Oct. 18

At High Seed

Wake Forest at Hoggard

Enloe at New Bern

Sanderson at Rolesville

Richmond Senior at Pine Forest

Panther Creek at Cardinal Gibbons

Middle Creek at Pinecrest

Jack Britt at Apex

Wakefield at Green Hope

Reagan at Page

Lake Norman at Davie County

Ardrey Kell at Porter Ridge

Hickory Ridge at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Northwest Guilford at R.J. Reynolds

Independence at Providence

Hough at South Caldwell

