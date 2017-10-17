Prep Insider

CMS Volleyball Conference Tournament Update 10.17.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 17, 2017 10:31 AM

Southwestern 4A

Monday: Hickory Ridge 3, Garinger 0; Butler 3, East Meck 0; Myers Park 3, Rocky River 0; Porter Ridge 3, Independence 0

Tuesday’s semifinals at Porter Ridge: Hickory Ridge vs. Porter Ridge, 5; Myers Park vs. Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s final at Porter Ridge: semifinals winners, 6:30 p.m.

IMECK 4A

All Games at Mallard Creek High

Monday Court 1: Hough 3, Vance 0; Hopewell 3, Mooresville 2

Monday Court 2: Mallard Creek 3, West Charlotte 0; Lake Norman 3, North Meck 1

Tuesday’s semifinals: Hough vs. Hopewell, 5; Mallard Creek vs. Lake Norman, 7

Thursday’s championship: semifinal winners, 6:30

SoMeck 4A

All games at Olympic High

Monday: Providence, bye; Ardrey Kell 3, Harding 0; South Meck d. West Meck, score NA; Olympic 3, Berry 2

Tuesday: South Meck vs. Ardrey Kell, 5; Providence vs. Berry, 6:30

Wednesday: semifinals winners, 6 p.m.

