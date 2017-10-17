CMS Volleyball Conference Tournament Update 10.17.17

Southwestern 4A
Monday: Hickory Ridge 3, Garinger 0; Butler 3, East Meck 0; Myers Park 3, Rocky River 0; Porter Ridge 3, Independence 0
Tuesday’s semifinals at Porter Ridge: Hickory Ridge vs. Porter Ridge, 5; Myers Park vs. Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s final at Porter Ridge: semifinals winners, 6:30 p.m.
IMECK 4A
All Games at Mallard Creek High
Monday Court 1: Hough 3, Vance 0; Hopewell 3, Mooresville 2
Monday Court 2: Mallard Creek 3, West Charlotte 0; Lake Norman 3, North Meck 1
Tuesday’s semifinals: Hough vs. Hopewell, 5; Mallard Creek vs. Lake Norman, 7
Thursday’s championship: semifinal winners, 6:30
SoMeck 4A
All games at Olympic High
Monday: Providence, bye; Ardrey Kell 3, Harding 0; South Meck d. West Meck, score NA; Olympic 3, Berry 2
Tuesday: South Meck vs. Ardrey Kell, 5; Providence vs. Berry, 6:30
Wednesday: semifinals winners, 6 p.m.
