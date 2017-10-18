(L-R) Providence Day senior guards Isaac Sufferen, Trey Wertz and Devon Dotson, are among Chargers returning to face a very difficult schedule this season -- and take an all-expense trip to play in China.
Providence Day’s boys basketball team to play in China later this year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 18, 2017 6:33 PM

Last season, Providence Day played one of the toughest schedules in North Carolina, for public or private schools, according to MaxPreps, which tracks high school statistics nationwide.

This year, Chargers coach Brian Field has put together an even more competitive schedule, and it includes a week-long trip to Beijing, China.

Providence Day won the 2016 N.C. Independent Schools 3A championship, a state tournament that MaxPreps ranks as one of the nation’s five toughest to win. It was the first time a Charlotte team had won the event since Charlotte Latin in 2004. The Chargers have reached three straight Final Fours as well.

This season, the team opens with games against private school powers Fayetteville Northwood Temple and Raleigh Word of God at the Phenom Hoops Showcase at Greensboro Day School, Nov. 10-11.

It will face NCISAA 2A state semifinalist Gaston Day and N.C. 3A state champion Cox Mill at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge Nov. 24-25. A game against reigning NCISAA 3A state champ Greensboro Day is next on Nov. 28, followed by the trip to China for the US/China World Basketball Spectacular.

The Chargers were one of three U.S. teams invited to play a select group of Chinese teams in the event. which runs Dec. 2-10. The event sponsor, Camsing Global, is covering expenses for the team on the trip. The other two U.S. teams are national powers Montverde (Fla.) Academy and Chaminade (CA) College Prepatory Academy.

▪ Providence Day will also play in three other national tournaments: the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia Dec. 21-23, the Hoodies House National tournament at Providence Day Dec. 27-29 and the Big Apple Invitational in New York Jan. 13-15.

