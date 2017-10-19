NCHSAA volleyball playoff pairings released 10.19.17

1A Volleyball Championship First Round Pairings
East
#1 Perquimans (21-2), BYE
#17 Franklin Academy (13-9) at #16 Weldon (9-3)
#8 Pender (12-10), BYE
#24 East Carteret (8-10) at #9 Northampton (12-4)
#5 Lakewood (19-3), BYE
#21 Gates County (10-13) at #12 Falls Lake Academy (15-7)
#4 Riverside-Martin (21-1), BYE
#20 East Wake Academy (13-10) at #13 Pamlico County (13-6)
#3 Louisburg (24-1), BYE
#19 Northside-Pinetown (10-4) at #14 Princeton (14-10)
#6 Raleigh Charter (11-5), BYE
#22 Voyager Academy (10-14) at #11 Camden County (19-4)
#7 Bear Grass Charter (15-5), BYE
#23 South Creek (13-8) at #10 East Columbus (9-12)
#2 Roxboro Community (24-2), BYE
#18 Manteo (10-8) at #15 Cape Hatteras (9-6)
West
#1 Community School of Davidson (17-1), BYE
#17 Mountain Island Charter (14-6) at #16 Uwharrie Charter Academy (12-6)
#8 Hiwassee Dam (14-7), BYE
#24 Highlands (12-10) at #9 Pine Lake Prep (16-5)
#5 Gray Stone Day (22-0)
#21 Swain County (11-11) at #12 Hayesville (16-5)
#4 Murphy (20-0), BYE
#20 Union Academy (11-9) at #13 Mount Airy (13-12)
#3 East Surry (24-2), BYE
#19 South Stokes (14-9) at #14 Highland Tech (20-3)
#6 Starmount (16-8), BYE
#22 South Stanly (13-12) at #11 West Montgomery (18-6)
#7 Lincoln Charter (18-4), BYE
#23 North Moore (12-11) at #10 Alleghany (17-6)
#2 Polk County (20-3), BYE
#18 Robbinsville (16-5) at #15 Chatham Central (9-9)
2A Volleyball Championship First Round Pairings
East
#32 Heide Trask (11-8) at #1 Carrboro (25-0)
#17 South Columbus (19-5) at #16 Croatan (13-8)
#25 Fairmont (16-3) at #8 North Pitt (17-8)
#24 Anson (13-11) at #9 Whiteville (17-2)
#28 Randleman (9-12) at #5 Midway (19-2)
#21 West Craven (12-8) at #12 East Duplin (15-6)
#20 Northeastern (12-10) at #13 First Flight (11-6)
#29 Durham School of Arts (10-11) at #4 Ayden-Grifton (18-2)
#30 Trinity (12-11) at #3 Currituck (16-2)
#19 Bartlett Yancey (16-7) at #14 North Johnston (20-5)
#27 East Davidson (11-13) at #6 Dixon (19-2)
#22 Richlands (15-7) at #11 NC School of Science & Math (16-5)
#26 North Lenoir (13-10) at #7 South Granville (17-7)
#23 Northern Vance (13-10) at #10 South Lenoir (14-5)
#18 J.F. Webb (17-6) at #15 Providence Grove (15-9)
#31 Wallace-Rose Hill (10-9) at #2 Wheatmore (24-0)
West
#32 Lincolnton (10-10) at #1 West Iredell (22-3)
#17 South Rowan (18-7) at #16 West Stanly (14-13)
#25 Bandys (11-11) at #8 North Wilkes (14-10)
#24 Pisgah (10-11) at #9 Charles D. Owen (8-9)
#28 East Henderson (8-15) at #5 Hendersonville (17-5)
#21 Bunker Hill (14-9) at #12 Forbush (18-7)
#20 East Rutherford (15-4) at #13 Foard (17-8)
#29 Surry Central (9-14) at #4 Ledford (22-1)
#30 Draughn (10-13) at #3 East Lincoln (20-3)
#19 West Stokes (17-7) at #14 East Gaston (16-5)
#27 Franklin (12-10) at #6 R-S Central (23-1)
#22 North Davidson (13-12) at #11 West Davidson (21-6)
#26 East Burke (11-12) at #7 Mount Pleasant (24-1), Sat, 2
#23 West Wilkes (11-7) at #10 Maiden (19-5)
#18 North Lincoln (19-5) at #15 Brevard (10-13)
#31 Smoky Mountain (8-14) at #2 North Surry (25-1)
3A Volleyball Championship First Round Pairings
East
#32 Terry Sanford (15-7) at #1 D.H. Conley (20-2)
#17 Jacksonville (14-7) at #16 Triton (16-8)
#25 C.B. Aycock (12-9) at #8 Franklinton (21-3)
#24 East Chapel Hill (15-8) at #9 Union Pines (19-6)
#28 Orange (13-10) at #5 Chapel Hill (20-6)
#21 Northern Guilford (17-8) at #12 Clayton (20-3)
#20 West Johnston (18-7) at #13 Western Alamance (19-4)
#29 Swansboro (13-7) at #4 West Carteret (21-1)
#30 South Brunswick (8-10) at #3 Cleveland (23-1)
#19 Gray’s Creek (16-7) at #14 Northwood (18-6)
#27 Lee County (12-9) at #6 New Hanover (16-6)
#22 Southwestern Randolph (20-6) at #11 J.H. Rose (20-5)
#26 Southeast Guilford (17-8) at #7 Asheboro (19-4)
#23 Northern Durham (17-6) at #10 Cape Fear (24-3)
#18 Wilson Hunt (15-9) at #15 Southern Alamance (18-7)
#31 Western Harnett (11-13) at #2 Person (20-0)
West
#32 Western Guilford (19-6) at #1 North Iredell (22-2), Sat, 1
#17 Sun Valley (16-6) at #16 West Rowan (19-6)
#25 South Iredell (10-14) at #8 West Henderson (20-4)
#24 North Henderson (11-13) at #9 Charlotte Catholic (20-5)
#28 Parkwood (10-11) at #5 Watauga (20-2)
#21 Tuscola (13-10) at #12 J.M. Robinson (13-8)
#20 Alexander Central (16-7) at #13 Kings Mountain (17-9)
#29 Piedmont (11-13) at #4 Cox Mill (21-3)
#30 McMichael (16-8) at #3 T.C. Roberson (24-1)
#19 Cuthbertson (17-8) at #14 Enka (17-5)
#27 Statesville (8-16) at #6 Mount Tabor (18-7)
#22 Weddington (10-11) at #11 Southwest Guilford (23-4)
#26 North Buncombe (11-12) at #7 Crest (17-5)
#23 St. Stephens (15-8) at #10 Jesse Carson (21-4)
#18 A.C. Reynolds (14-7) at #15 Hickory (14-9)
#31 Erwin (9-16) at #2 Marvin Ridge (24-1)
4A Volleyball Championship First Round Pairings
East
#1 Green Hope (22-1), BYE
#17 Heritage (14-10) at #16 E.A. Laney (13-8)
#8 Broughton (16-4), BYE
#24 Middle Creek (8-15) at #9 Hoggard (19-8)
#5 Wakefield (17-5), BYE
#21 Millbrook (9-12) at #12 Holly Springs (10-12)
#4 Ashley (22-3), BYE
#20 Fuquay-Varina (11-11) at #13 Leesville Road (17-5)
#3 Apex (17-4), BYE
#19 Garner (12-11) at #14 South Central (15-7)
#6 New Bern (13-8), BYE
#22 Apex Friendship (9-11) at #11 Corinth Holders (15-9)
#7 Pine Forest (11-12), BYE
#23 Wake Forest (13-11) at #10 Panther Creek (14-6)
#2 Cardinal Gibbons (15-3), BYE
#18 Jack Britt (16-8) at #15 Sanderson (13-8)
West
#1 Reagan (25-1), BYE
#17 Myers Park (16-6) at #16 Scotland (15-9)
#8 Davie (22-4), BYE
#24 Grimsley (9-12) at #9 Pinecrest (16-6)
#5 Providence (15-10), BYE
#21 Hopewell (10-9) at #12 Butler (16-10)
#4 Hickory Ridge (23-4), BYE
#20 Glenn (11-14) at #13 Page (10-13)
#3 Hough (21-5), BYE
#19 East Forsyth (12-12) at #14 West Forsyth (14-11)
#6 Northwest Guilford (12-12), BYE
#22 South Mecklenburg (11-9) at #11 Ardrey Kell (20-6)
#7 McDowell (7-13), BYE
#23 North Mecklenburg (13-12) at #10 Mallard Creek (19-7), Sat, 10 a.m.
#2 Richmond (25-0), BYE
#18 Hoke County (12-12) at #15 Lake Norman (14-9)
