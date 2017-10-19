NCHSAA Tennis Scores, Pairings 10.19.17

NCHSAA GIRLS TENNIS PLAYOFF SCORES, PAIRINGS
Class 4A
Wednesday
Greensboro Page 6, Pfafftown Reagan 0
Lake Norman 5, Davie County 4
Ardrey Kell 6, Porter Ridge 0
Mooresville 6, Hickory Ridge 0
Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds 6, Northwest Guilford 2
Providence 6, Independence 0
Hough 6, South Caldwell 0
Wilmington Hoggard 8, Wake Forest 1
Raleigh Enloe 6, New Bern 0
Raleigh Sanderson 8, Rolesville 1
Richmond Senior 5, Fayetteville Pine Forest 4
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 5, Panther Creek 3
Southern Pines Pinecrest 6, Middle Creek 3
Apex 6, Fayetteville Jack Britt 0
Green Hope 6, Wakefield 0
Thursday
North Mecklenburg (9-6) at Myers Park (20-0)
Tuesday
Lake Norman (14-5) at Greensboro Page (14-3)
Ardrey Kell (13-3) at Mooresville (19-1)
North Mecklenburg-Myers Park winner vs. Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-4)
Hough (14-6) at Providence (16-3)
Raleigh Enloe (13-4) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-2)
Richmond Senior (11-5) at Raleigh Sanderson (16-2)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (16-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (21-2)
Apex (11-2) at Cary Green Hope (13-0)
Class 3A
Wednesday
South Iredell 8, Burlington Williams 1
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 5, Cox Mill 4
Jesse Carson 5, Eastern Guilford 0
Concord 9, Skyland Roberson 0
Charlotte Catholic 9, Hickory 0
Kings Mountain 7, Asheville Reynolds 2
Weddington 9, Watauga 0
Asheville 6, Forestview 1
Wilmington New Hanover 6, Jacksonville 0
Wilson Fike 6, Cleveland 0
Greenville Conley 7, West Carteret 1
Rocky Mount 6, Clayton 3
Fayetteville Sanford 5, Chapel Hill 4
Cameron Union Pines 9, Eastern Alamance 0
East Chapel Hill 9, Fayetteville Cape Fear 0
Triton at Northern Guilford, score NA
Tuesday
South Iredell (15-2) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-3)
Jesse Carson (13-2) at Concord (17-2)
Charlotte Catholic (18-3) at Kings Mountain (11-0)
Weddington (15-5) at Asheville (17-0)
Wilmington New Hanover (18-3) at Wilson Fike (17-0)
Rocky Mount (10-2) at Greenville Conley (12-2)
Fayetteville Sanford (17-2) at Cameron Union Pines (12-1)
East Chapel Hill (18-2) vs. Northern Guilford-Triton winner
Class 2A
Wednesday
Salisbury 5, Jordan-Matthews 1
East Montgomery at Forbush, score NA
Surry Central 6, Ledford 3
Ashe County 6, Wheatmore 0
Lake Norman Charter 6, Fred T. Foard 0
Canton Pisgah 9, South Point 0
Maiden 8, East Burke 1
Hendersonville 6, Swannanoa Owen 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 5, Washington 1
Dixon 6, Goldsboro 3
Greene Central 7, Northeastern 2
Whiteville 5, East Duplin 4
North Johnston 5, West Bladen 1
Bartlett-Yancey 9, South Granville 0
South Columbus 5, Wilson Beddingfield 0
N.C. School of Science and Math 9, Bunn 0
Tuesday
East Montgomery-Forbush winner at Salisbury (20-1)
Ashe County (16-1) at Surry Central (15-0)
Canton Pisgah (13-4) at Lake Norman Charter (12-1)
Maiden (13-4) at Hendersonville (14-0)
Dixon (11-2) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (12-0)
Whiteville (15-4) at Greene Central (18-1)
Bartlett-Yancey (19-2) at North Johnston (18-2)
South Columbus (18-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (13-0)
Class 1A
Wednesday
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 5, Elkin 2
Mount Airy 5, North Stanly 2
Community School of Davidson 6, South Stanly 0
Polk County 6, Highland Tech 0
Williamston Riverside 8, Bear Grass 1
Durham Voyager Academy 5, Tarboro 1
Chatham Central 9, East Columbus 0
Franklin Academy 9, West Columbus 0
Tuesday
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-3) at Gray Stone Day (14-0)
Mount Airy (12-6) at East Wilkes (12-5)
Community School of Davidson (8-3) at East Surry (15-3)
Polk County (14-2) at Lincoln Charter (7-3)
Williamston Riverside (6-7) at Edenton Holmes (13-4)
Durham Voyager Academy (5-6) at East Carteret (12-2)
Chatham Central (11-3) at Princeton (10-5)
Raleigh Charter (11-0) vs. Franklin Academy (15-0), site TBA
Comments