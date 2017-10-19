Prep Insider

NCHSAA Tennis Scores, Pairings 10.19.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 19, 2017 2:06 PM

NCHSAA GIRLS TENNIS PLAYOFF SCORES, PAIRINGS

Class 4A

Wednesday

Greensboro Page 6, Pfafftown Reagan 0

Lake Norman 5, Davie County 4

Ardrey Kell 6, Porter Ridge 0

Mooresville 6, Hickory Ridge 0

Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds 6, Northwest Guilford 2

Providence 6, Independence 0

Hough 6, South Caldwell 0

Wilmington Hoggard 8, Wake Forest 1

Raleigh Enloe 6, New Bern 0

Raleigh Sanderson 8, Rolesville 1

Richmond Senior 5, Fayetteville Pine Forest 4

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 5, Panther Creek 3

Southern Pines Pinecrest 6, Middle Creek 3

Apex 6, Fayetteville Jack Britt 0

Green Hope 6, Wakefield 0

Thursday

North Mecklenburg (9-6) at Myers Park (20-0)

Tuesday

Lake Norman (14-5) at Greensboro Page (14-3)

Ardrey Kell (13-3) at Mooresville (19-1)

North Mecklenburg-Myers Park winner vs. Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-4)

Hough (14-6) at Providence (16-3)

Raleigh Enloe (13-4) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-2)

Richmond Senior (11-5) at Raleigh Sanderson (16-2)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (16-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (21-2)

Apex (11-2) at Cary Green Hope (13-0)

Class 3A

Wednesday

South Iredell 8, Burlington Williams 1

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 5, Cox Mill 4

Jesse Carson 5, Eastern Guilford 0

Concord 9, Skyland Roberson 0

Charlotte Catholic 9, Hickory 0

Kings Mountain 7, Asheville Reynolds 2

Weddington 9, Watauga 0

Asheville 6, Forestview 1

Wilmington New Hanover 6, Jacksonville 0

Wilson Fike 6, Cleveland 0

Greenville Conley 7, West Carteret 1

Rocky Mount 6, Clayton 3

Fayetteville Sanford 5, Chapel Hill 4

Cameron Union Pines 9, Eastern Alamance 0

East Chapel Hill 9, Fayetteville Cape Fear 0

Triton at Northern Guilford, score NA

Tuesday

South Iredell (15-2) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-3)

Jesse Carson (13-2) at Concord (17-2)

Charlotte Catholic (18-3) at Kings Mountain (11-0)

Weddington (15-5) at Asheville (17-0)

Wilmington New Hanover (18-3) at Wilson Fike (17-0)

Rocky Mount (10-2) at Greenville Conley (12-2)

Fayetteville Sanford (17-2) at Cameron Union Pines (12-1)

East Chapel Hill (18-2) vs. Northern Guilford-Triton winner

Class 2A

Wednesday

Salisbury 5, Jordan-Matthews 1

East Montgomery at Forbush, score NA

Surry Central 6, Ledford 3

Ashe County 6, Wheatmore 0

Lake Norman Charter 6, Fred T. Foard 0

Canton Pisgah 9, South Point 0

Maiden 8, East Burke 1

Hendersonville 6, Swannanoa Owen 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 5, Washington 1

Dixon 6, Goldsboro 3

Greene Central 7, Northeastern 2

Whiteville 5, East Duplin 4

North Johnston 5, West Bladen 1

Bartlett-Yancey 9, South Granville 0

South Columbus 5, Wilson Beddingfield 0

N.C. School of Science and Math 9, Bunn 0

Tuesday

East Montgomery-Forbush winner at Salisbury (20-1)

Ashe County (16-1) at Surry Central (15-0)

Canton Pisgah (13-4) at Lake Norman Charter (12-1)

Maiden (13-4) at Hendersonville (14-0)

Dixon (11-2) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (12-0)

Whiteville (15-4) at Greene Central (18-1)

Bartlett-Yancey (19-2) at North Johnston (18-2)

South Columbus (18-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (13-0)

Class 1A

Wednesday

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 5, Elkin 2

Mount Airy 5, North Stanly 2

Community School of Davidson 6, South Stanly 0

Polk County 6, Highland Tech 0

Williamston Riverside 8, Bear Grass 1

Durham Voyager Academy 5, Tarboro 1

Chatham Central 9, East Columbus 0

Franklin Academy 9, West Columbus 0

Tuesday

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-3) at Gray Stone Day (14-0)

Mount Airy (12-6) at East Wilkes (12-5)

Community School of Davidson (8-3) at East Surry (15-3)

Polk County (14-2) at Lincoln Charter (7-3)

Williamston Riverside (6-7) at Edenton Holmes (13-4)

Durham Voyager Academy (5-6) at East Carteret (12-2)

Chatham Central (11-3) at Princeton (10-5)

Raleigh Charter (11-0) vs. Franklin Academy (15-0), site TBA

