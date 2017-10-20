Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

NCHSAA Girls Tennis Playoff scores, pairings 10.20.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 20, 2017 11:51 PM

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

GIRLS’ TEAM TENNIS

Class 4A Wednesday’s results

Greensboro Page 6, Pfafftown Reagan 0

Lake Norman 5, Davie County 4

Ardrey Kell 6, Porter Ridge 0

Mooresville 6, Hickory Ridge 0

Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds 6, Northwest Guilford 2

Providence 6, Independence 0

Hough 6, South Caldwell 0

Wilmington Hoggard 8, Wake Forest 1

Raleigh Enloe 6, New Bern 0

Raleigh Sanderson 8, Rolesville 1

Richmond Senior 5, Fayetteville Pine Forest 4

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 5, Panther Creek 3

Southern Pines Pinecrest 6, Middle Creek 3

Apex 6, Fayetteville Jack Britt 0

Green Hope 6, Wakefield 0

Thursday’s results

Myers Park 6, North Mecklenburg 0

Tuesday’s second round

Lake Norman (14-5) at Greensboro Page (14-3)

Ardrey Kell (13-3) at Mooresville (19-1)

Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-4) at Myers Park (21-0)

Hough (14-6) at Providence (16-3)

Raleigh Enloe (13-4) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-2)

Richmond Senior (11-5) at Raleigh Sanderson (16-2)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (16-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (21-2)

Apex (11-2) at Cary Green Hope (13-0)

Class 3A

Wednesday’s results

South Iredell 8, Burlington Williams 1

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 5, Cox Mill 4

Jesse Carson 5, Eastern Guilford 0

Concord 9, Skyland Roberson 0

Charlotte Catholic 9, Hickory 0

Kings Mountain 7, Asheville Reynolds 2

Weddington 9, Watauga 0

Asheville 6, Forestview 1

Wilmington New Hanover 6, Jacksonville 0

Wilson Fike 6, Cleveland 0

Greenville Conley 7, West Carteret 1

Rocky Mount 6, Clayton 3

Fayetteville Sanford 5, Chapel Hill 4

Cameron Union Pines 9, Eastern Alamance 0

East Chapel Hill 9, Fayetteville Cape Fear 0

Northern Guilford 6, Triton 0

Tuesday’s second round

South Iredell (15-2) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-3)

Jesse Carson (13-2) at Concord (17-2)

Charlotte Catholic (18-3) at Kings Mountain (11-0)

Weddington (15-5) at Asheville (17-0)

Wilmington New Hanover (18-3) at Wilson Fike (17-0)

Rocky Mount (10-2) at Greenville Conley (12-2)

Fayetteville Sanford (17-2) at Cameron Union Pines (12-1)

East Chapel Hill (18-2) at Northern Guilford (16-1)

Class 2A

Wednesday’s results

Salisbury 5, Jordan-Matthews 1

East Montgomery 7, Forbush 2

Surry Central 6, Ledford 3

Ashe County 6, Wheatmore 0

Lake Norman Charter 6, Fred T. Foard 0

Canton Pisgah 9, South Point 0

Maiden 8, East Burke 1

Hendersonville 6, Swannanoa Owen 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 5, Washington 1

Dixon 6, Goldsboro 3

Greene Central 7, Northeastern 2

Whiteville 5, East Duplin 4

North Johnston 5, West Bladen 1

Bartlett-Yancey 9, South Granville 0

South Columbus 5, Wilson Beddingfield 0

N.C. School of Science and Math 9, Bunn 0

Tuesday’s second round

East Montgomery (11-1) at Salisbury (20-1)

Ashe County (16-1) at Surry Central (15-0)

Canton Pisgah (13-4) at Lake Norman Charter (12-1)

Maiden (13-4) at Hendersonville (14-0)

Dixon (11-2) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (12-0)

Whiteville (15-4) at Greene Central (18-1)

Bartlett-Yancey (19-2) at North Johnston (18-2)

South Columbus (18-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (13-0)

Class 1A

Wednesday’s results

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 5, Elkin 2

Mount Airy 5, North Stanly 2

Community School of Davidson 6, South Stanly 0

Polk County 6, Highland Tech 0

Williamston Riverside 8, Bear Grass 1

Durham Voyager Academy 5, Tarboro 1

Chatham Central 9, East Columbus 0

Franklin Academy 9, West Columbus 0

Tuesday’s second round

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-3) at Gray Stone Day (14-0)

Mount Airy (12-6) at East Wilkes (12-5)

Community School of Davidson (8-3) at East Surry (15-3)

Polk County (14-2) at Lincoln Charter (7-3)

Williamston Riverside (6-7) at Edenton Holmes (13-4)

Durham Voyager Academy (5-6) at East Carteret (12-2)

Chatham Central (11-3) at Princeton (10-5)

Raleigh Charter (11-0) vs. Franklin Academy (15-0), site TBA

　

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Saturday’s matches

West

Myers Park (16-6) at Scotland County (15-9)

Greensboro Grimsley (9-12) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (16-6)

Hopewell (10-9) at Butler (16-10)

Winston-Salem Glenn (11-14) at Greensboro Page (10-13)

East Forsyth (12-12) at West Forsyth (14-11)

South Mecklenburg (11-9) at Ardrey Kell (20-6)

North Mecklenburg (13-10) at Mallard Creek (19-7)

Hoke County (12-12) at Lake Norman (14-9)

East

Wake Forest Heritage (14-10) at Wilmington Laney (13-8)

Apex Middle Creek (8-15) at Wilmington Hoggard (19-8)

Raleigh Millbrook (9-12) at Holly Springs (10-12)

Fuquay-Varina (11-11) at Raleigh Leesville Road (17-5)

Raleigh Garner (12-11) at Winterville South Central (15-7)

Apex Friendship (9-11) at Corinth Holders (15-9)

Wake Forest (13-11) at Apex Panther Creek (14-6)

Tuesday’s second round

West

Myers Park-Scotland County winner at Pfafftown Reagan (25-1)

Greensboro Grimsley-Southern Pines Pinecrest winner at Davie County (22-4)

Hopewell-Butler winner at Providence (15-10)

Winston-Salem Glenn-Greensboro Page winner at Hickory Ridge (23-4)

East Forsyth-West Forsyth winner at Hough (21-5)

South Mecklenburg-Ardrey Kell winner at Northwest Guilford (12-12)

North Mecklenburg-Mallard Creek winner at McDowell County (7-13)

Hoke County-Lake Norman winner at Richmond Senior (25-0)

East

Wake Forest Heritage-Wilmington Laney winner at Cary Green Hope (22-1)

Apex Middle Creek-Wilmington Hoggard winner at Raleigh Broughton (16-4)

Raleigh Millbrook-Holly Springs winner at Raleigh Wakefield (17-5)

Fuquay-Varina-Raleigh Leesville Road winner at Wilmington Ashley (22-3)

Raleigh Garner-Winterville South Central winner at Apex (17-4)

Apex Friendship-Corinth Holders winner at New Bern (13-8)

Wake Forest-Apex Panther Creek winner at Fayetteville Pine Forest (11-12)

Class 3A

Saturday’s matches

West

Western Guilford (19-6) at North Iredell (22-2)

Sun Valley (16-6) at West Rowan (19-6)

South Iredell (10-14) at West Henderson (20-4)

North Henderson (11-13) at Charlotte Catholic (20-5)

Parkwood (10-11) at Watauga (20-2)

Waynesville Tuscola (13-10) at Jay M. Robinson (13-8)

Alexander Central (16-7) at Kings Mountain (17-9)

Piedmont (11-13) at Cox Mill (21-3)

Mayodan McMichael (16-8) at Skyland Roberson (24-1)

Cuthbertson (17-8) at Enka (17-5)

Statesville (8-16) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (18-7)

Weddington (10-11) at Southwest Guilford (23-4)

North Buncombe (11-12) at Crest (17-5)

St. Stephens (15-8) at Jesse Carson (21-4)

Asheville Reynolds (14-7) at Hickory (14-9)

Asheville Erwin (9-16) at Marvin Ridge (24-1)

East

Fayetteville Terry Sanford (15-7) at Greenville Conley (20-2)

Jacksonville (14-7) at Erwin Triton (16-8)

Greenville Aycock (12-9) at Franklinton (21-3)

East Chapel Hill (15-8) at Cameron Union Pines (19-6)

Hillsborough Orange (13-10) at Chapel Hill (20-6)

Northern Guilford (17-8) at Clayton (20-3)

West Johnston (18-7) at Western Alamance (19-4)

Swansboro (13-7) at West Carteret (21-1)

South Brunswick (8-10) at Clayton Cleveland (23-1)

Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (6-7) at Pittsboro Northwood (18-6)

Lee County (12-9) at Wilmington New Hanover (16-6)

Southwestern Randolph (20-6) at Greenville Rose (20-5)

Southeast Guilford (17-8) at Asheboro (19-4)

Northern Durham (17-6) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (24-3)

Wilson Hunt (15-9) at Southern Alamance (18-7)

Western Harnett (11-13) at Roxboro Person (20-0)

Class 2A

Saturday’s matches

West

Lincolnton (10-10) at West Iredell (22-3)

South Rowan (18-7) at West Stanly (14-13)

Bandys (11-11) at North Wilkes (14-10)

Canton Pisgah (10-11) at Swannanoa Owen (8-9)

East Henderson (8-15) at Hendersonville (17-5)

Bunker Hill (14-9) at Forbush (18-7)

East Rutherford (15-4) at Fred T. Foard (17-8)

Surry Central (9-14) at Ledford (22-1)

Draughn (10-13) at East Lincoln (20-3)

West Stokes (17-7) at East Gaston (16-5)

Franklin (12-10) at R-S Central (23-1)

North Davidson (13-12) at West Davidson (21-6)

East Burke (11-12) at Mount Pleasant (24-1)

West Wilkes (11-7) at Maiden (19-5)

North Lincoln (19-5) at Brevard (10-13)

Smoky Mountain (8-14) at North Surry (25-1)

East

Rocky Point Heide Trask (11-8) at Carrboro (25-0)

South Columbus (19-5) at Newport Croatan (13-8)

Fairmont (16-3) at North Pitt (17-8)

Anson County (13-11) at Whiteville (17-2)

Randleman (9-12) at Midway (19-2)

West Craven (12-8) at East Duplin (15-6)

Elizabeth City Northeastern (12-10) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (11-6)

Durham School of the Arts (10-11) at Ayden-Grifton (18-2)

Trinity (12-11) at Currituck (16-2)

Bartlett-Yancey (16-7) at North Johnston (20-5)

East Davidson (11-13) at Dixon (19-2)

Richlands (15-7) at N.C. School of Science and Math (16-5)

North Lenoir (13-10) at South Granville (17-7)

Northern Vance (13-10) at South Lenoir (14-5)

Oxford Webb (17-6) at Climax Providence Grove (15-9)

Wallace-Rose Hill (10-9) at Wheatmore (24-0)

Class 1A

Saturday’s matches

West

Mountain Island Charter (14-6) at Uwharrie Charter (12-6)

Highlands (12-10) at Pine Lake Prep (16-5)

Swain County (11-11) at Hayesville (16-5)

Union Academy (11-9) at Mount Airy (13-12)

South Stokes (14-9) at Highland Tech (20-3)

South Stanly (13-12) at West Montgomery (18-6)

North Moore (12-11) at Alleghany (17-6)

Robbinsville (16-5) at Chatham Central (9-9)

East

Franklin Academy (13-9) at Weldon (9-3)

East Carteret (8-10) at Northampton (12-4)

Gates County (10-13) at Falls Lake Academy (15-7)

East Wake Academy (13-10) at Pamlico County (13-6)

Pinetown Northside (10-4) at Princeton (14-10)

Durham Voyager Academy (10-14) at Camden County (19-4)

Robersonville South Creek (13-8) at East Columbus (9-12)

Manteo (10-8) at Cape Hatteras (9-6)

Tuesday’s second round

West

Mountain Island Charter-Uwharrie Charter winner at Community School of Davidson (17-1)

Highlands-Pine Lake Prep winner at Hiwassee Dam (14-7)

Swain County-Hayesville winner at Gray Stone Day (22-0)

Union Academy-Mount Airy winner at Murphy (20-0)

South Stokes-Highland Tech winner at East Surry (24-2)

South Stanly-West Montgomery winner at Starmount (16-8)

North Moore-Alleghany winner at Lincoln Charter (18-4)

Robbinsville-Chatham Central winner at Polk County (20-3)

East

Franklin Academy-Weldon winner at Perquimans (21-2)

East Carteret-Northampton winner at Pender (12-10)

Gates County-Falls Lake Academy winner at Lakewood (19-3)

East Wake Academy-Pamlico County winner at Martin Riverside (21-1)

Pinetown Northside-Princeton winner at Louisburg (24-1)

Durham Voyager Academy-Camden County winner at Raleigh Charter (11-5)

Robersonville South Creek-East Columbus winner at Bear Grass Charter (15-5)

Manteo-Cape Hatteras winner at Roxboro Community (24-2)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Hornets host Atlanta Hawks in home opener

    Charlotte Hornets fans cheer as the team is introduced at the Spectrum Center on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. The Hornets hosted the Atlanta Hawks.

Charlotte Hornets host Atlanta Hawks in home opener

Charlotte Hornets host Atlanta Hawks in home opener 0:34

Charlotte Hornets host Atlanta Hawks in home opener
Charlotte Hornets home opener at Spectrum Center 0:58

Charlotte Hornets home opener at Spectrum Center
Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks 0:40

Hornets coach Steve Clifford, players ready for home opener against Hawks

View More Video