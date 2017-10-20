NCHSAA Girls Tennis Playoff scores, pairings 10.20.17

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
GIRLS’ TEAM TENNIS
Class 4A Wednesday’s results
Greensboro Page 6, Pfafftown Reagan 0
Lake Norman 5, Davie County 4
Ardrey Kell 6, Porter Ridge 0
Mooresville 6, Hickory Ridge 0
Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds 6, Northwest Guilford 2
Providence 6, Independence 0
Hough 6, South Caldwell 0
Wilmington Hoggard 8, Wake Forest 1
Raleigh Enloe 6, New Bern 0
Raleigh Sanderson 8, Rolesville 1
Richmond Senior 5, Fayetteville Pine Forest 4
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 5, Panther Creek 3
Southern Pines Pinecrest 6, Middle Creek 3
Apex 6, Fayetteville Jack Britt 0
Green Hope 6, Wakefield 0
Thursday’s results
Myers Park 6, North Mecklenburg 0
Tuesday’s second round
Lake Norman (14-5) at Greensboro Page (14-3)
Ardrey Kell (13-3) at Mooresville (19-1)
Winston-Salem Reynolds (15-4) at Myers Park (21-0)
Hough (14-6) at Providence (16-3)
Raleigh Enloe (13-4) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-2)
Richmond Senior (11-5) at Raleigh Sanderson (16-2)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (16-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (21-2)
Apex (11-2) at Cary Green Hope (13-0)
Class 3A
Wednesday’s results
South Iredell 8, Burlington Williams 1
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 5, Cox Mill 4
Jesse Carson 5, Eastern Guilford 0
Concord 9, Skyland Roberson 0
Charlotte Catholic 9, Hickory 0
Kings Mountain 7, Asheville Reynolds 2
Weddington 9, Watauga 0
Asheville 6, Forestview 1
Wilmington New Hanover 6, Jacksonville 0
Wilson Fike 6, Cleveland 0
Greenville Conley 7, West Carteret 1
Rocky Mount 6, Clayton 3
Fayetteville Sanford 5, Chapel Hill 4
Cameron Union Pines 9, Eastern Alamance 0
East Chapel Hill 9, Fayetteville Cape Fear 0
Northern Guilford 6, Triton 0
Tuesday’s second round
South Iredell (15-2) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-3)
Jesse Carson (13-2) at Concord (17-2)
Charlotte Catholic (18-3) at Kings Mountain (11-0)
Weddington (15-5) at Asheville (17-0)
Wilmington New Hanover (18-3) at Wilson Fike (17-0)
Rocky Mount (10-2) at Greenville Conley (12-2)
Fayetteville Sanford (17-2) at Cameron Union Pines (12-1)
East Chapel Hill (18-2) at Northern Guilford (16-1)
Class 2A
Wednesday’s results
Salisbury 5, Jordan-Matthews 1
East Montgomery 7, Forbush 2
Surry Central 6, Ledford 3
Ashe County 6, Wheatmore 0
Lake Norman Charter 6, Fred T. Foard 0
Canton Pisgah 9, South Point 0
Maiden 8, East Burke 1
Hendersonville 6, Swannanoa Owen 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 5, Washington 1
Dixon 6, Goldsboro 3
Greene Central 7, Northeastern 2
Whiteville 5, East Duplin 4
North Johnston 5, West Bladen 1
Bartlett-Yancey 9, South Granville 0
South Columbus 5, Wilson Beddingfield 0
N.C. School of Science and Math 9, Bunn 0
Tuesday’s second round
East Montgomery (11-1) at Salisbury (20-1)
Ashe County (16-1) at Surry Central (15-0)
Canton Pisgah (13-4) at Lake Norman Charter (12-1)
Maiden (13-4) at Hendersonville (14-0)
Dixon (11-2) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (12-0)
Whiteville (15-4) at Greene Central (18-1)
Bartlett-Yancey (19-2) at North Johnston (18-2)
South Columbus (18-1) at N.C. School of Science and Math (13-0)
Class 1A
Wednesday’s results
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 5, Elkin 2
Mount Airy 5, North Stanly 2
Community School of Davidson 6, South Stanly 0
Polk County 6, Highland Tech 0
Williamston Riverside 8, Bear Grass 1
Durham Voyager Academy 5, Tarboro 1
Chatham Central 9, East Columbus 0
Franklin Academy 9, West Columbus 0
Tuesday’s second round
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-3) at Gray Stone Day (14-0)
Mount Airy (12-6) at East Wilkes (12-5)
Community School of Davidson (8-3) at East Surry (15-3)
Polk County (14-2) at Lincoln Charter (7-3)
Williamston Riverside (6-7) at Edenton Holmes (13-4)
Durham Voyager Academy (5-6) at East Carteret (12-2)
Chatham Central (11-3) at Princeton (10-5)
Raleigh Charter (11-0) vs. Franklin Academy (15-0), site TBA
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Saturday’s matches
West
Myers Park (16-6) at Scotland County (15-9)
Greensboro Grimsley (9-12) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (16-6)
Hopewell (10-9) at Butler (16-10)
Winston-Salem Glenn (11-14) at Greensboro Page (10-13)
East Forsyth (12-12) at West Forsyth (14-11)
South Mecklenburg (11-9) at Ardrey Kell (20-6)
North Mecklenburg (13-10) at Mallard Creek (19-7)
Hoke County (12-12) at Lake Norman (14-9)
East
Wake Forest Heritage (14-10) at Wilmington Laney (13-8)
Apex Middle Creek (8-15) at Wilmington Hoggard (19-8)
Raleigh Millbrook (9-12) at Holly Springs (10-12)
Fuquay-Varina (11-11) at Raleigh Leesville Road (17-5)
Raleigh Garner (12-11) at Winterville South Central (15-7)
Apex Friendship (9-11) at Corinth Holders (15-9)
Wake Forest (13-11) at Apex Panther Creek (14-6)
Tuesday’s second round
West
Myers Park-Scotland County winner at Pfafftown Reagan (25-1)
Greensboro Grimsley-Southern Pines Pinecrest winner at Davie County (22-4)
Hopewell-Butler winner at Providence (15-10)
Winston-Salem Glenn-Greensboro Page winner at Hickory Ridge (23-4)
East Forsyth-West Forsyth winner at Hough (21-5)
South Mecklenburg-Ardrey Kell winner at Northwest Guilford (12-12)
North Mecklenburg-Mallard Creek winner at McDowell County (7-13)
Hoke County-Lake Norman winner at Richmond Senior (25-0)
East
Wake Forest Heritage-Wilmington Laney winner at Cary Green Hope (22-1)
Apex Middle Creek-Wilmington Hoggard winner at Raleigh Broughton (16-4)
Raleigh Millbrook-Holly Springs winner at Raleigh Wakefield (17-5)
Fuquay-Varina-Raleigh Leesville Road winner at Wilmington Ashley (22-3)
Raleigh Garner-Winterville South Central winner at Apex (17-4)
Apex Friendship-Corinth Holders winner at New Bern (13-8)
Wake Forest-Apex Panther Creek winner at Fayetteville Pine Forest (11-12)
Class 3A
Saturday’s matches
West
Western Guilford (19-6) at North Iredell (22-2)
Sun Valley (16-6) at West Rowan (19-6)
South Iredell (10-14) at West Henderson (20-4)
North Henderson (11-13) at Charlotte Catholic (20-5)
Parkwood (10-11) at Watauga (20-2)
Waynesville Tuscola (13-10) at Jay M. Robinson (13-8)
Alexander Central (16-7) at Kings Mountain (17-9)
Piedmont (11-13) at Cox Mill (21-3)
Mayodan McMichael (16-8) at Skyland Roberson (24-1)
Cuthbertson (17-8) at Enka (17-5)
Statesville (8-16) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (18-7)
Weddington (10-11) at Southwest Guilford (23-4)
North Buncombe (11-12) at Crest (17-5)
St. Stephens (15-8) at Jesse Carson (21-4)
Asheville Reynolds (14-7) at Hickory (14-9)
Asheville Erwin (9-16) at Marvin Ridge (24-1)
East
Fayetteville Terry Sanford (15-7) at Greenville Conley (20-2)
Jacksonville (14-7) at Erwin Triton (16-8)
Greenville Aycock (12-9) at Franklinton (21-3)
East Chapel Hill (15-8) at Cameron Union Pines (19-6)
Hillsborough Orange (13-10) at Chapel Hill (20-6)
Northern Guilford (17-8) at Clayton (20-3)
West Johnston (18-7) at Western Alamance (19-4)
Swansboro (13-7) at West Carteret (21-1)
South Brunswick (8-10) at Clayton Cleveland (23-1)
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (6-7) at Pittsboro Northwood (18-6)
Lee County (12-9) at Wilmington New Hanover (16-6)
Southwestern Randolph (20-6) at Greenville Rose (20-5)
Southeast Guilford (17-8) at Asheboro (19-4)
Northern Durham (17-6) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (24-3)
Wilson Hunt (15-9) at Southern Alamance (18-7)
Western Harnett (11-13) at Roxboro Person (20-0)
Class 2A
Saturday’s matches
West
Lincolnton (10-10) at West Iredell (22-3)
South Rowan (18-7) at West Stanly (14-13)
Bandys (11-11) at North Wilkes (14-10)
Canton Pisgah (10-11) at Swannanoa Owen (8-9)
East Henderson (8-15) at Hendersonville (17-5)
Bunker Hill (14-9) at Forbush (18-7)
East Rutherford (15-4) at Fred T. Foard (17-8)
Surry Central (9-14) at Ledford (22-1)
Draughn (10-13) at East Lincoln (20-3)
West Stokes (17-7) at East Gaston (16-5)
Franklin (12-10) at R-S Central (23-1)
North Davidson (13-12) at West Davidson (21-6)
East Burke (11-12) at Mount Pleasant (24-1)
West Wilkes (11-7) at Maiden (19-5)
North Lincoln (19-5) at Brevard (10-13)
Smoky Mountain (8-14) at North Surry (25-1)
East
Rocky Point Heide Trask (11-8) at Carrboro (25-0)
South Columbus (19-5) at Newport Croatan (13-8)
Fairmont (16-3) at North Pitt (17-8)
Anson County (13-11) at Whiteville (17-2)
Randleman (9-12) at Midway (19-2)
West Craven (12-8) at East Duplin (15-6)
Elizabeth City Northeastern (12-10) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (11-6)
Durham School of the Arts (10-11) at Ayden-Grifton (18-2)
Trinity (12-11) at Currituck (16-2)
Bartlett-Yancey (16-7) at North Johnston (20-5)
East Davidson (11-13) at Dixon (19-2)
Richlands (15-7) at N.C. School of Science and Math (16-5)
North Lenoir (13-10) at South Granville (17-7)
Northern Vance (13-10) at South Lenoir (14-5)
Oxford Webb (17-6) at Climax Providence Grove (15-9)
Wallace-Rose Hill (10-9) at Wheatmore (24-0)
Class 1A
Saturday’s matches
West
Mountain Island Charter (14-6) at Uwharrie Charter (12-6)
Highlands (12-10) at Pine Lake Prep (16-5)
Swain County (11-11) at Hayesville (16-5)
Union Academy (11-9) at Mount Airy (13-12)
South Stokes (14-9) at Highland Tech (20-3)
South Stanly (13-12) at West Montgomery (18-6)
North Moore (12-11) at Alleghany (17-6)
Robbinsville (16-5) at Chatham Central (9-9)
East
Franklin Academy (13-9) at Weldon (9-3)
East Carteret (8-10) at Northampton (12-4)
Gates County (10-13) at Falls Lake Academy (15-7)
East Wake Academy (13-10) at Pamlico County (13-6)
Pinetown Northside (10-4) at Princeton (14-10)
Durham Voyager Academy (10-14) at Camden County (19-4)
Robersonville South Creek (13-8) at East Columbus (9-12)
Manteo (10-8) at Cape Hatteras (9-6)
Tuesday’s second round
West
Mountain Island Charter-Uwharrie Charter winner at Community School of Davidson (17-1)
Highlands-Pine Lake Prep winner at Hiwassee Dam (14-7)
Swain County-Hayesville winner at Gray Stone Day (22-0)
Union Academy-Mount Airy winner at Murphy (20-0)
South Stokes-Highland Tech winner at East Surry (24-2)
South Stanly-West Montgomery winner at Starmount (16-8)
North Moore-Alleghany winner at Lincoln Charter (18-4)
Robbinsville-Chatham Central winner at Polk County (20-3)
East
Franklin Academy-Weldon winner at Perquimans (21-2)
East Carteret-Northampton winner at Pender (12-10)
Gates County-Falls Lake Academy winner at Lakewood (19-3)
East Wake Academy-Pamlico County winner at Martin Riverside (21-1)
Pinetown Northside-Princeton winner at Louisburg (24-1)
Durham Voyager Academy-Camden County winner at Raleigh Charter (11-5)
Robersonville South Creek-East Columbus winner at Bear Grass Charter (15-5)
Manteo-Cape Hatteras winner at Roxboro Community (24-2)
