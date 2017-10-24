Tuesday’s HS Roundup: AL Brown-Robinson to meet for league football title

Elevator
↑Duncan LeXander, Williston Northhampton School: LeXander, a 6-foot-8 Mecklenburg County native, committed to Charleston Southern Tuesday. LeXander, a high school senior, plays and attends school in Massachusetts now. He previously played at Wilson High School in Florence, S.C., in the 2015-16 season. His father, Steve, is a former soccer star at Frances Marion. LeXander, who carries a 3.89 GPA, would’ve played high school ball at Hough, but a family health issue led to the move to South Carolina, where he played for his uncle Derrick McQueen, a former Wake Forest point guard, at Wilson High.
↑Cannon girls golf: Won the NCISAA state championship by 19 shots Tuesday. Coach Pat Whisenant’s team won its sixth N.C. Independent Schools state championship in seven years. Full results below.
↑A.L. Brown-Concord Robinson: two rivals will play for the South Piedmont 3A title Friday. Brown (8-1, 3-0) has won seven straight games. Robinson (7-2, 3-0) has won six in a row.
↑Cox Mill girls golf: after finishing unbeaten in the regular season and winning the school’s first regional title in the sport, Cox Mill finished third at the state 3A meet Tuesday. Next year, all 10 players return. Six of the Chargers were freshmen this season.
↑Anthony Marple, Sun Valley football: 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior caught six passes for 145 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s 42-13 win over Cuthbertson. The four touchdown receptions tied a Union County single-game receiving record.
↑Woodlawn School boys cross-country: won the SPAA conference championship Monday, led by individual champ Tripp Berini.
↑Jenna Thompson, South Mecklenburg girls tennis: beat Myers Park’s Katie Weber 6-2, 6-4 to win the N.C. 4A Western Regional individual championship Saturday at Ardrey Kell High. Myers Park’s Halle Futch and Emily Holderness won the doubles title.
↑Providence-South Meck soccer: The teams will play perhaps the soccer match of the year in Mecklenburg County Thursday at South. Providence (17-0-3, 10-0-1 SoMeck) will try to win the league title in the season finale. South Meck (12-3-3, 9-0-2) can also grab the title with a win. The teams tied earlier this season.
↑Cannon School soccer: beat Raleigh Ravenscroft in the NCISAA semifinals Tuesday to advance to Saturday’s state final against unbeaten High Point Wesleyan (21-0-3). The match begins at 1 p.m. at Covenant Day School.
↑Bryson Porzenski, Providence football: Through eight games, Porzenski was hitting kickoffs that were not returnable 85 percent of the time. He’s averaging 44.5 yards per punt, has made 30-of-35 point after touchdowns and is 9-of-14 on field goals. He has made kicks of 52 and 51 yards, which both rank in the top five in Mecklenburg County history.
Tuesday’s Top Performers
Caroline Balogh, Charlotte Latin field hockey: two goals in a 3-1 win over Cary Academy, a victory that sent the Hawks (20-0) to Saturday’s 11 a.m. state championship game at home against Charlotte rival Providence Day.
Laney Diehl, Providence Day field hockey: lone goal, off Emma Goldean assist, in a 1-0 win over rival Charlotte Country Day in the state semis. Abbey Anne Briggs had two saves for the Chargers.
Caroline Kosmicki, Charlotte Country Day volleyball: six digs, 11 kills in a 3-0 win over Covenant Day in the NCISAA quarterfinals. Teammates Zoe Weatherington (15 kills, four digs) and Addison Pignetti (11 digs, three aces) had strong games.
NCHSAA Girls Golf Recaps
▪ Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons won the 4A state championship by seven shots over Pinecrest. Ardrey Kell finished seventh and Providence eighth. Cary Athens Drive’s Jennifer Chang was medalist. Providence’s Nina Kouchi was the only area player in the top 10. She finished seventh.
▪ Rockingham County won the 3A title with a total score of 455. Northern Guilford (491) was second and Cox Mill (513) third. Two other Observer-area teams had top 10 finishes: No. 4 Marvin Ridge and No. 7 Hickory. Individually, Rockingham County’s Hailey Joy was medalist. Forestview’s Kasey Owenby was tied for sixth, and Hickory’s Anna McDonald was tied for eighth.
▪ Currituck won the 1A/2A state finals at Longleaf Golf and Country Club with a team total of 551, well ahead of second place Mount Airy (580). Gastonia’s Highland Tech was fifth and Maiden seventh. Individually, First Flight’s Katherine Schuster was individual champ. Community School of Davidson’s Alexis Jarrell was fourth.
▪ Full results, for all classes, below
Tuesday’s Girls Tennis Results
Weddington 5 Asheville 0
Sarah Merrill d. Isabella Theodossiou 6-0,6-0
Nele Steffens d. Mary Victoria Young 6-1,6-2
Riya Vasa d. Ashton Dickerson 6-2,6-3
Hailey Kimner d. Isabella Hile 6-1,6-1
Maddie Wasulko d Eliza Howard 6-1,6-2
Karen Reyes. Vs Annie Rudolph 6-0,5-0 DNF
Weddington 16-5. Asheville 17-1
NCHSAA 4A Girls Golf State Championship Results
Results
Pinehurst CC - No. 1
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
TEAM COMPETITION
Place Team Score
1 Cardinal Gibbons 228-226--454 (+22)
2 Pinecrest 233-228--461 (+29)
3 Athens Drive 246-242--488 (+56)
4 Reagan 252-242--494 (+62)
5 New Bern 255-243--498 (+66)
6 Laney 258-247--505 (+73)
7 Ardrey Kell 254-254--508 (+76)
8 Providence 252-260--512 (+80)
9 Green Hope 263-253--516 (+84)
10 Ragsdale 261-260--521 (+89)
11 Page 267-271--538 (+106)
INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION
Place Competitor Score
1 Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive 69-70--139 (-5)
2 Kayla Ward, Garner 73-73--146 (+2)
T3 Megan Kanaby, Cardinal Gibbons 76-73--149 (+5)
T3 Jaclyn Kenzel, Pinecrest 76-73--149 (+5)
5 Hannah Rose Bruxvoort, Cardinal Gibbons 74-76--150 (+6)
6 Madison Isaacson, Ragsdale 75-77--152 (+8)
7 Nina Kouchi, Providence 74-80--154 (+10)
T8 Emelia Pack, Page 75-80--155 (+11)
T8 Sasha Hayes, Reagan 78-77--155 (+11)
T10 Hailey Freeman, Cardinal Gibbons 78-78--156 (+12)
T10 Mackenzie Battle, Pinecrest 78-78--156 (+12)
T10 Lotte Fox, Wakefield 76-80--156 (+12)
13 Emily Brubaker, Cardinal Gibbons 80-77--157 (+13)
14 McKenzie Daffin, Jack Britt 78-80--158 (+14)
T15 Charleigh Hodges, Lake Norman 83-76--159 (+15)
T15 Lauren Martin, Mooresville 82-77--159 (+15)
17 Jayla Rogers, Laney 85-75--160 (+16)
T18 Anna Moore, Hoggard 83-78--161 (+17)
T18 Julie Fiedler, New Bern 82-79--161 (+17)
T18 Mara Hirtle, Pinecrest 84-77--161 (+17)
T18 Lorin Wagler, Pinecrest 79-82--161 (+17)
T18 Randi Vedeld, Rolesville 80-81--161 (+17)
T23 Nicole Kramer, Ardrey Kell 84-78--162 (+18)
T23 Camryn Fletcher, Cardinal Gibbons 78-84--162 (+18)
25 Caroline Duggan, Apex Friendship 85-78--163 (+19)
T26 Kayla Parsons, Athens Drive 81-83--164 (+20)
T26 Grace Holcomb, Laney 85-79--164 (+20)
T26 Mary Slade White, Reagan 82-82--164 (+20)
29 Diana Lee, Broughton 83-82--165 (+21)
30 Hannah Lindemann, Ardrey Kell 83-83--166 (+22)
T31 Katie Ochoa, Pinecrest 86-81--167 (+23)
T31 Makenzie Toth, Porter Ridge 84-83--167 (+23)
T33 Kiya Locklear, Hoke County 84-84--168 (+24)
T33 Trinity Ahing, New Bern 86-82--168 (+24)
35 Lauren Nee, Green Hope 87-82--169 (+25)
T36 Cate Brewer, Broughton 83-87--170 (+26)
T36 Parker Melting, Independence 81-89--170 (+26)
T36 Myranda Vogan, New Bern 88-82--170 (+26)
T39 Chloe Pittman, Hough 90-81--171 (+27)
T39 Caroline Bryant, New Bern 87-84--171 (+27)
T39 Rebecca Connolly, R.J. Reynolds 88-83--171 (+27)
T39 Caroline Isaacson, Ragsdale 86-85--171 (+27)
T39 Alicia Carlson, Sanderson 88-83--171 (+27)
T44 Anika Bhatnagar, Green Hope 88-85--173 (+29)
T44 Ella Russell, High Point Central 88-85--173 (+29)
T44 Audrey Nelson, Myers Park 84-89--173 (+29)
47 Halynn Lee, Green Hope 88-86--174 (+30)
48 Haylie Paulin, Reagan 92-83--175 (+31)
T49 Becky Murray, Corinth Holders 89-87--176 (+32)
T49 Megan Bornkamp, Mooresville 89-87--176 (+32)
T49 Emily Berry, West Forsyth 87-89--176 (+32)
T52 Taylor Capps, Corinth Holders 90-87--177 (+33)
T52 McKayla Daffin, Jack Britt 91-86--177 (+33)
54 Tatum Neff, Page 88-90--178 (+34)
55 Hattie Lennard, Providence 90-89--179 (+35)
T56 Emily Lang, Ardrey Kell 87-93--180 (+36)
T56 Livy Tran, Ashley 92-88--180 (+36)
T56 Grace Kehoe, Myers Park 90-90--180 (+36)
T56 Sophie Marijono, Providence 88-92--180 (+36)
T60 Tindra Larsson, Apex 96-85--181 (+37)
T60 Sara Deese, Hickory Ridge 91-90--181 (+37)
T60 Reagan Creasy, Laney 88-93--181 (+37)
T60 Emma Havmoeller, Olympic 90-91--181 (+37)
64 Brookelynn Sornig, Davie County 95-87--182 (+38)
65 Annalise Dale, Providence 92-91--183 (+39)
T66 Elizabeth Tart, Apex Friendship 95-89--184 (+40)
T66 Hannah Hovsepian, Hough 96-88--184 (+40)
68 Tyla McAffity, Athens Drive 96-89--185 (+41)
69 Megan Morris, Panther Creek 90-96--186 (+42)
T70 Kaitlin Idol, Glenn 93-97--190 (+46)
T70 Ella Preisach, Middle Creek 96-94--190 (+46)
T70 Madison Deese, Purnell Swett 98-92--190 (+46)
T70 Merrick Semans, R.J. Reynolds 92-98--190 (+46)
74 Hailey Miller, Richmond 100-96--196 (+52)
75 Maggie Mahon, Northwest Guilford 101-96--197 (+53)
T76 Olivia Mahon, Northwest Guilford 104-94--198 (+54)
T76 Kate Brendley, Ragsdale 100-98--198 (+54)
78 Kate Hunter, Page 104-101--205 (+61)
NCHSAA 3A Girls Golf State Championship Results
Foxfire Resort - Red Course
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
TEAM COMPETITION
Place Team Score
1 Rockingham County 227-228--455 (+23)
2 Northern Guilford 249-242--491 (+59)
3 Cox Mill 262-251--513 (+81)
4 Marvin Ridge 269-259--528 (+96)
5 Cape Fear 275-278--553 (+121)
6 Lee County 291-276--567 (+135)
7 Hickory 280-288--568 (+136)
8 C.B. Aycock 298-284--582 (+150)
9 Triton 314-297--611 (+179)
INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION
Place Competitor Score
1 Hailey Joy, Rockingham County 69-76--145 (+1)
T2 Katharina Floyd, Northwood 73-75--148 (+4)
T2 Kayla Smith, Williams 75-73--148 (+4)
T4 Victoria Ladd, Northern Guilford 77-75--152 (+8)
T4 Olivia John, Rockingham County 78-74--152 (+8)
T6 Ana Tsiros, Asheville 77-80--157 (+13)
T6 Kasey Owenby, Forestview 83-74--157 (+13)
T8 Anna McDonald, Hickory 79-79--158 (+14)
T8 Victoria Cook, Rockingham County 80-78--158 (+14)
10 Grace Olmstead, West Johnston 82-79--161 (+17)
11 Kathryn Elliott, Triton 89-74--163 (+19)
12 Toni Blackwell, Cape Fear 83-81--164 (+20)
13 Siana Wong, Northern Guilford 82-83--165 (+21)
14 Sophie Morello, Cox Mill 85-81--166 (+22)
15 Hailey Pendleton, Sun Valley 81-86--167 (+23)
16 Haley McCrossan, Marvin Ridge 85-83--168 (+24)
17 Natalie Lutz, Kings Mountain 80-89--169 (+25)
18 Darby Reeder, Cleveland 85-85--170 (+26)
T19 Riya Modak, Cox Mill 85-86--171 (+27)
T19 Layla Meric, Parkwood 86-85--171 (+27)
21 Carmen Tucker, Terry Sanford 88-84--172 (+28)
22 Morgan McRae, Lee County 90-83--173 (+29)
23 Chloe Crane, Southeast Guilford 87-87--174 (+30)
24 Anna Hillman, Northern Guilford 91-84--175 (+31)
T25 Abby Sauls, C.B. Aycock 90-86--176 (+32)
T25 Elizabeth Lohbauer, Cox Mill 92-84--176 (+32)
T25 Elizabeth Ritchie, Havelock 92-84--176 (+32)
28 Samantha Harrington, Hickory 87-90--177 (+33)
T29 Kallie Pavlish, Charlotte Catholic 91-90--181 (+37)
T29 Carly Richardson, Eastern Guilford 92-89--181 (+37)
T31 Christina Fisher, Freedom 91-91--182 (+38)
T31 Amber Capote, Marvin Ridge 92-90--182 (+38)
T31 Natalie Hill, Smithfield-Selma 89-93--182 (+38)
T31 Alexis Discenza, Sun Valley 92-90--182 (+38)
T35 Camryn Corrier, East Rowan 88-95--183 (+39)
T35 Jasmine Donaghue, Enka 92-91--183 (+39)
37 Reagan Patterson, White Oak 92-92--184 (+40)
38 Allyson Von Cannon, Lee County 94-91--185 (+41)
T39 Sarah Bunn, Hunt 92-94--186 (+42)
T39 Walker Sullivan, Marvin Ridge 100-86--186 (+42)
T41 Jaidan Rubinstein, Cox Mill 93-94--187 (+43)
T41 Carmen Cary, Marvin Ridge 92-95--187 (+43)
T41 Hannah Lee, Weddington 97-90--187 (+43)
44 Mary Catherine Hales, Cape Fear 94-94--188 (+44)
T45 Carolyn Hsu, East Chapel Hill 99-90--189 (+45)
T45 Courtney Britt, Southern Alamance 93-96--189 (+45)
T47 Anne Crabill, Chapel Hill 93-97--190 (+46)
T47 Cami Rivas, Northern Guilford 90-100--190 (+46)
T49 Madi Brensinger, Charlotte Catholic 92-99--191 (+47)
T49 Callie Gray, Southern Alamance 88-103--191 (+47)
51 Amber Drake, West Henderson 95-97--192 (+48)
52 Kayla Watson, A.C. Reynolds 98-95--193 (+49)
T53 Blair Tuggle, Morehead 98-96--194 (+50)
T53 Joyce Zhang, Weddington 106-88--194 (+50)
55 Hailey Ellis, Cox Mill 94-103--197 (+53)
56 Claudia Bare, Concord 98-102--200 (+56)
57 Hallie Ross, Cape Fear 98-103--201 (+57)
58 Leah Campbell, C.B. Aycock 105-97--202 (+58)
T59 Carmen Fraley, East Rowan 100-103--203 (+59)
T59 Gabby Tucker, Terry Sanford 102-101--203 (+59)
T61 Savannah Strickland, C.B. Aycock 103-101--204 (+60)
T61 Sophia Brown, Jesse Carson 104-100--204 (+60)
63 Sabrina Martin, Southwest Guilford 107-98--205 (+61)
T64 Casey Petersen, Cape Fear 105-103--208 (+64)
T64 Mackenzie Honeycutt, South Johnston 101-107--208 (+64)
66 Cherokee Hall, Lee County 107-102--209 (+65)
T67 Ashley Hinson, D.H. Conley 102-108--210 (+66)
T67 Reece Patterson, Western Harnett 107-103--210 (+66)
T69 Riley Hammer, Asheboro 101-110--211 (+67)
T69 Margaret Ann Andrews, East Wake 102-109--211 (+67)
T69 Madeline Harrell, Fike 108-103--211 (+67)
T69 Brooke Taylor, Northern Nash 106-105--211 (+67)
T73 Elisabeth Collie, Southern Nash 117-105--222 (+78)
T73 Mikaylee Flowers, Triton 111-111--222 (+78)
75 Lana Klein, Triton 114-112--226 (+82)
76 Sydney Lang, East Chapel Hill 118-110--228 (+84)
77 Jordan Carpenter, Hickory 114-119--233 (+89)
78 Liza Home, Fike 127-129--256 (+112)
NCHSAA 1A/2A Girls Golf State Championship Results
2017 NCHSAA Women's 1A/2A Golf State Championship
Place Team Score
1 Currituck County 273-278--551 (+119)
2 Mount Airy 283-297--580 (+148)
3 West Davidson 292-289-581 (+149)
4 East Wilkes 302-292--592 (+162)
5 Highland Tech 307-300--607 (+175)
6 Ledford Senior 311-306--617 (+185)
7 Maiden 312-307--619 (+187)
8 Hendersonville 324-330--654 (+222)
9 Falls Lake Academy 371-359--730 (+298)
INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION
Place Competitor Score
1 Katherine Schuster, First Flight 70-74--144 (Even)
2 Mallory Fobes, Forbush 78-76--154 (+10)
3 Bailee Twiford, Currituck County 75-82--157 (+13)
4 Alexis Jarrell, Community School of Davidson 82-77--159 (+15)
5 Grace Jones, Hayesville 83-78--161 (+17)
6 Claire Patrick, South Granville 83-84--167 (+23)
T7 Olivia Sharpe, West Davidson 86-83--169 (+25)
T7 Alyssa Cox, Mt. Airy 82-87--169 (+25)
T7 Ellie Martin, Murphy 83-86--169 (+25)
T10 Angela Morando, Croatan 88-82--170 (+26)
T10 Hailey Braajas, Ledford Senior 89-81--170 (+26)
12 Kayla Yang, Maiden 88-83--171 (+27)
T13 Emma Reid, Hendersonville 86-87--173 (+29)
T13 Ava Tharpe, East Wilkes 87-86--173 (+29)
15 Mackensi Vincent, River Mill Academy 84-90--174 (+30)
16 Evin Flinchum, NCSSM 87-90--177 (+33)
17 Lauren Denhard, Gray Stone Day 88-90--178 (+34)
18 Maci Beaver, Roanoke Rapids 83-96--179 (+35)
19 Annika Kuleba, Gray Stone Day 91-92--183 (+39)
T20 Sophia Laliberte, East Lincoln 94-90--184 (+40)
T20 Camryn Lamp, Newton-Conover 93-91--184 (+40)
T20 Isabella Dyson, Community School of Davidson 96-88--184 (+40)
T23 Tori Smith, Mount Pleasant 94-94--188 (+44)
T23 Payton Newsome, Pine Lake Prep 89-99--188 (+44)
T25 Rachel Fenner, South Stokes 88-101--189 (+45)
T25 Lauren Hackler, Ledford Senior 97-92--189 (+45)
T27 Ainslee Conrad, West Davidson 93-97--190 (+46)
T27 Gracie Church, Hibriten 98-92--190 (+46)
T29 Brittney Tyndall, Currituck County 98-94--192 (+48)
T29 Ellie Kidd, Surry Central 94-98--192 (+48)
T29 Hunter Tharpe, East Wilkes 100-92--192 (+48)
32 Leann Crotts, East Gaston 95-100--195 (+51)
T33 Georgia Dawson, West Craven 99-97--196 (+52)
T33 Davis Walker, Hibriten 100-96--196 (+52)
T33 Grace Smith, Highland Tech 101-95--196 (+52)
36 Anna Teer Barringer, Voyager Academy 100-97--197 (+53)
T37 Maddie Hunt, Providence Grove 102-96--198 (+54)
T37 Morgan Loftin, Fred T. Foard 97-101--198 (+54)
T37 Kayla Forest, Pine Lake Prep 99-99--198 (+54)
40 Makayla Ward, Central Davidson 102-97--199 (+55)
41 Ashley Lowry, Highland Tech 99-101--200 (+56)
42 Sarah Conley, Currituck County 100-102--202 (+58)
T43 Molly Messenheimer, Patton 97-107--204 (+60)
T43 Madison Broom, Smoky Mountain 99-105--204 (+60)
T43 Mattie Noonkester, Mt. Airy 95-109--204 (+60)
46 Ellie Pittman, Avery County 96-109--205 (+61)
47 Taylor Longmire, Bunn 100-106--206 (+62)
T48 Bailey Flippin, Mt. Airy 106-101--207 (+63)
T48 Sarah Godwin, Beddingfield 97-110--207 (+63)
T48 Karli Ann Jump, Oak Grove 105-102--207 (+63)
T51 Madison Bowman, East Surry 101-107--208 (+64)
T51 Abbie Daquila, Mount Pleasant 105-103--208 (+64)
T53 Casey Mitchell, Princeton 106-104--210 (+66)
T53 Caroline Baker, North Johnston 101-109--210 (+66)
55 Rebecca Hester, Highland Tech 107-104--211 (+67)
T56 Kristen Fox, East Davidson 113-99--212 (+68)
T56 Grace Tobias, Carrboro 102-110--212 (+68)
58 Beth Vaught, Falls Lake Academy 112-101--213 (+69)
T59 Savannah Atkins, Surry Central 100-114--214 (+70)
T59 Jala Stamey, Hayesville 109-105--214 (+70)
T61 Paige Angel, Mountain Heritage 107-109--216 (+72)
T61 Kaitlyn Eisenhardt, Pisgah 110-106--216 (+72)
63 Eden Sparks, Hendersonville 107-110--217 (+73)
64 Madison Osborne, Ashe County 113-105--218 (+74)
65 Alex Grant, Maiden 110-109--219 (+75)
66 Bailey Mock, Murphy 104-116--220 (+76)
T67 Lexie Clontz, West Davidson 113-109--222 (+78)
T67 Olivia Pepin, Central Academy 117-105--222 (+78)
69 Ashley Longbottom, Oak Grove 107-116--223 (+79)
70 McKenna Mitchell, Newton-Conover 112-112--224 (+80)
T71 Sara Howard, Maiden 114-115--229 (+85)
T71 Sarah Spicer, East Wilkes 115-114--229 (+85)
73 Sara Vaught, Falls Lake Academy 125-109--234 (+90)
74 Millie Bumgarner, Avery County 127-111--238 (+94)
75 Ellie Chung, East Burke 129-113--242 (+98)
76 Allie May, Ledford Senior 125-133--258 (+114)
77 Lauren Singleton, Hendersonville 131-133--264 (+120)
78 Morgan Oakley, Falls Lake Academy 134-149--283 (+139)
NCISAA Girls Golf Results
Team Scores
1. Cannon School 446
2. Raleigh Ravenscroft 465
3. Providence Day 511
4. Charlotte Latin 531
5. Davidson Day 541
6. Cary Academy 559
7. High Point Wesleyan 572
8. North Raleigh Christian 573
Individual Scores
1. Rachel Kuehn, Asheville School 139
2. Muskan Uppal, Cannon, 146
3. Holly McCann, Ravenscroft, 147
4. Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte Latin, 149
T5. Sophie Holland, Amanda Sambach, Cannon, 150
7. Kelly Topiwala, Carmel Christian, 151
8. Nicole Adam, O’Neal School, 154
T9. Caroline Crumrine, Cape Fear, 156
T9. Carson Jenkins, Ravenscroft, 156
