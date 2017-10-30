Son of Charlotte 49ers basketball coach Mark Price commits to college, and he’s not playing for dad

Josh Price, the son of Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball coach and former NBA star Mark Price, has committed to Liberty.
Josh Price transferred to Carmel Christian this fall after playing at Charlotte Christian and Covenant Day School his first two seasons in high school. Like his father Mark, a former point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Josh Price is known for his shooting prowess. He made 45 percent of 84 3-point attempts last season.
Blessed to announce I have received an offer and have decided to continue my basketball career at Liberty University. #GoFlames pic.twitter.com/qsW4vatrWU— Josh Price (@joshprice25) October 30, 2017
Josh Price averaged a team-best 12.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists at Covenant Day last season.
This year, Price, a 6-foot-3 senior, joins a loaded Carmel Christian team -- coached by former Charlotte 49ers star Byron Dinkins -- that reached the N.C. Independent Schools 2A state championship game and returns several college recruits, including all-state star Donovan Gregory and guards Myles Pierre, Ford Cooper and Marten Maide.
At Liberty, Price will join former high school teammate, 6-foot-9 Blake Preston. Preston is a senior at Charlotte Christian who committed to Flames earlier this year.
Excited for this to continue for the next 4 years!! @joshprice25 #flamesup pic.twitter.com/6hmWcO92Nh— Blake Preston (@blakepreston_32) October 30, 2017
Comments