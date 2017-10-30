Girls Basketball Previews: Alexander, Anson, Richmond, Watauga counties

The Observer begins its county-by-county look at girls high school basketball.
Capsules are compiled by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards
ALEXANDER CENTRAL
Head Coach: Jonathan Winkler (1st year as Alexander Central basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 16-11 (10-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Returning Starters (2): Key Key Miller, Sr., G (5-5); Kacey Payne, Sr., F (5-6).
Key Newcomers: Teagan Pennell, So., G (5-7); Lanie Hammer, So., G (5-6); Nikki Hagy, Fr., F (5-10).
Outlook: Alexander Central has established itself as a consistent winner with 22 wins per season in the last six years. This year, with only two starters back in Miller (12 ppg, 5 rpg) and Payne, it won’t be easy to stay in the upper half of the league standings and in playoff position, but that’s exactly what the Cougars will be playing to accomplish, again.
--JAY EDWARDS
WATAUGA
Head Coach: Laura Barry (2nd year as Watauga coach).
Coaching Career Record: 19-9 at Watauga.
2016-17 Record: 19-9, 11-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
2017-18 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Madie Darner, Sr., G (5-8); Maddisen Robinson, Sr., PG (5-6); Brooke Byrd, So., G (5-9).
Other Key Returnees: Rebekah Farthing, So., G.
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Pioneers made a huge jump from five wins in 2015-16 to 19 wins last year. Watauga returns three starters in Byrd, Darner and Robinson, which gives them the talent to make a run a Northwestern 3A/4A conference crown and make a difficult playoff matchup
--JAY EDWARDS
*Note: Anson Senior and Richmond County did not respond to requests for preseason information.
Comments