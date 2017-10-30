Charlotte Latin’s field hockey team won its third straight state championship Saturday
Here are CISAA all-conference teams for fall sports

October 30, 2017 9:21 PM

Here are CISAA all-conference teams for fall sports. The all-conference football team, from the Big South conference, will be announced later.

Boys Soccer

FIRST TEAM

Stuart Windell Senior Midfield Charlotte Country Day

Colin Hayden Senior Forward Charlotte Latin

Davis Harrelson Junior Midfield Covenant Day

James Gosling Senior Defender Cannon School

Patrick Dellinger Senior Defender Charlotte Country Day

Zach Case Junior Defender Charlotte Latin

Coleman Ulry Senior Midfield Covenant Day

Walker Gillespie Junior Midfield Charlotte Country Day

Grant Abrams Senior Keeper Providence Day

Richard Gillespie Junior Defender Charlotte Country Day

Nate McGrath Junior Defender Charlotte Christian

SECOND TEAM

Nathan Collins Sophomore Midfield Charlotte Christian

Daniel Derraik Sophomore Forward Charlotte Latin

Connor Fultz Junior Midfield Charlotte Latin

Jacob Goodling Sophomore Defender Covenant Day

Ben Hansen Junior Defender Cannon School

Ryan Heffes Senior Forward Providence Day

Mitch Jeter Sophomore Forward Cannon School

Connor McPhilliamy Sophomore Keeper Charlotte Country Day

Ben Seibert Junior Defender Covenant Day

Tom Traccanella Sophomore Midfield Charlotte Country Day

Kade White Freshman Midfield Providence Day

VOLLEYBALL

First Team All Conference:

  • Taylor Weber Covenant Day School
  • Zoe Weatherington Charlotte Country Day School
  • Celeste Hall Cannon School
  • Alexis Klohr Covenant Day School
  • Braden Nash Charlotte Country Day School
  • Meredith Scott Charlotte Latin School

Second Team All Conference:

  • Caroline Kosmicki - Charlotte Country Day School
  • Lily Walton Charlotte Christian School
  • Sarah Kate Edwards Cannon School
  • Eloise Monnin Charlotte Latin School
  • Meg Hopkins Covenant Day School
  • Meghan McClanahan Cannon School

CISAA CROSS COUNTRY ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Girls 1st team

1 Cronk, Justine Providence Day

2 Cronk, Regan Providence Day

3 Dancu, Sedona Covenant Day

4 Lindner, Eva Covenant Day

5 Bharadwaj, Ananyaa Providence Day

6 Beuley, Ellie Charlotte Latin

7 Donald, Marion Charlotte Latin

Girls 2nd team

8 Troutman, Kelsey Covenant Day

9 Wood, Sydney Cannon

10 Livingston, Caroline Cannon

11 Wilner, Abby Cannon

12 Pope, Mary Catherine Charlotte Latin

13 Haynes, Anna Covenant Day

14 McIntyre, Ellie Charlotte Country Day

Boys 1st team

1 Dolhare, Noah Providence Day

2 Krell, Jason Providence Day

3 Landis, Christian Providence Day

4 Habas, Adam Providence Day

5 Williams, Ajani Charlotte Christian

6 Schleusner, Rob Charlotte Christian

7 Metwalli, Tamer Cannon

Boys 2nd team

8 Riolo, Andrew Providence

9 Veres, Robert Providence

10 Whetstone, Benjamin Charlotte

11 Nichols, Colter Providence

12 Harris, William Charlotte Country Day

13 Manna, Luke Providence Day

14 Tierney, Daniel Charlotte Country Day

Girls Golf

2017 All-CISAA 1st Team:

Amanda Sambach, Cannon School

Muskan Uppal, Cannon School

Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte Latin

Michelle Harn, Charlotte Country Day

Sophie Holland, Cannon School

Rhea Bhagia, Providence Day

2017 All-CISAA 2nd Team:

Erica Boyd, Providence Day

Elena Jacoby, Cannon School

Kaela McConnell, Providence Day

Aishwarya Sharma, Charlotte Country Day

Mirabella Calabrase, Cannon School

Sophie Jenike, Cannon School

Girls Tennis

FIRST TEAM

Anna Daniels - Covenant Day

Kendal Addison - Charlotte Country Day School

Jordan Besh - Cannon School

Margret Carlton- Charlotte Christian School

Martha Elizabeth Watson - Charlotte Latin School

Myah Gabriel - Providence Day School

SECOND TEAM

Madison Wall - Covenant Day School

Parker Shelton - Charlotte Country Day School

Hannah Barnes - Charlotte Latin School

Lara Crosby - Charlotte Christian School

Gabby Holloway - Cannon School

Molly Young - Providence Day School

Field Hockey

1st Team

Name

School

Year

Emma Goldean

PDS

2018

Cecelia Monnin

CLS

2018

Lilly Whitman

CCDS

2018

Caroline Balogh

CLS

2018

Myah Pease

CLS

2019

Katie So

CCDS

2020

Chloe Appleby

PDS

2018

Sutton Orndorff

CLS

2019

Grayson Buben

PDS

2018

Caroline Juckett

CLS

2019

Lawson Park

CCDS

2018

2nd Team

Name

School

Year

Caroline Jones

CCDS

2018

Jacqueline Haynes

CDS

2020

Molly Firr

PDS

2019

Lyle Roddey

CCDS

2018

Jane Murry Bryan

CDS

2019

Annabelle Oates

CLS

2018

Laney Diehl

PDS

2018

Carolyn Blackman

CCDS

2018

Kennedy Fertitta

CLS

2018

Jacquelyn Ives

PDS

2019

Carolina Dancu

CDS

2021

Cheer

