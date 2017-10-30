Here are CISAA all-conference teams for fall sports. The all-conference football team, from the Big South conference, will be announced later.
Boys Soccer
FIRST TEAM
Stuart Windell Senior Midfield Charlotte Country Day
Colin Hayden Senior Forward Charlotte Latin
Davis Harrelson Junior Midfield Covenant Day
James Gosling Senior Defender Cannon School
Patrick Dellinger Senior Defender Charlotte Country Day
Zach Case Junior Defender Charlotte Latin
Coleman Ulry Senior Midfield Covenant Day
Walker Gillespie Junior Midfield Charlotte Country Day
Grant Abrams Senior Keeper Providence Day
Richard Gillespie Junior Defender Charlotte Country Day
Nate McGrath Junior Defender Charlotte Christian
SECOND TEAM
Nathan Collins Sophomore Midfield Charlotte Christian
Daniel Derraik Sophomore Forward Charlotte Latin
Connor Fultz Junior Midfield Charlotte Latin
Jacob Goodling Sophomore Defender Covenant Day
Ben Hansen Junior Defender Cannon School
Ryan Heffes Senior Forward Providence Day
Mitch Jeter Sophomore Forward Cannon School
Connor McPhilliamy Sophomore Keeper Charlotte Country Day
Ben Seibert Junior Defender Covenant Day
Tom Traccanella Sophomore Midfield Charlotte Country Day
Kade White Freshman Midfield Providence Day
VOLLEYBALL
First Team All Conference:
- Taylor Weber Covenant Day School
- Zoe Weatherington Charlotte Country Day School
- Celeste Hall Cannon School
- Alexis Klohr Covenant Day School
- Braden Nash Charlotte Country Day School
- Meredith Scott Charlotte Latin School
Second Team All Conference:
- Caroline Kosmicki - Charlotte Country Day School
- Lily Walton Charlotte Christian School
- Sarah Kate Edwards Cannon School
- Eloise Monnin Charlotte Latin School
- Meg Hopkins Covenant Day School
- Meghan McClanahan Cannon School
CISAA CROSS COUNTRY ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Girls 1st team
1 Cronk, Justine Providence Day
2 Cronk, Regan Providence Day
3 Dancu, Sedona Covenant Day
4 Lindner, Eva Covenant Day
5 Bharadwaj, Ananyaa Providence Day
6 Beuley, Ellie Charlotte Latin
7 Donald, Marion Charlotte Latin
Girls 2nd team
8 Troutman, Kelsey Covenant Day
9 Wood, Sydney Cannon
10 Livingston, Caroline Cannon
11 Wilner, Abby Cannon
12 Pope, Mary Catherine Charlotte Latin
13 Haynes, Anna Covenant Day
14 McIntyre, Ellie Charlotte Country Day
Boys 1st team
1 Dolhare, Noah Providence Day
2 Krell, Jason Providence Day
3 Landis, Christian Providence Day
4 Habas, Adam Providence Day
5 Williams, Ajani Charlotte Christian
6 Schleusner, Rob Charlotte Christian
7 Metwalli, Tamer Cannon
Boys 2nd team
8 Riolo, Andrew Providence
9 Veres, Robert Providence
10 Whetstone, Benjamin Charlotte
11 Nichols, Colter Providence
12 Harris, William Charlotte Country Day
13 Manna, Luke Providence Day
14 Tierney, Daniel Charlotte Country Day
Girls Golf
2017 All-CISAA 1st Team:
Amanda Sambach, Cannon School
Muskan Uppal, Cannon School
Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte Latin
Michelle Harn, Charlotte Country Day
Sophie Holland, Cannon School
Rhea Bhagia, Providence Day
2017 All-CISAA 2nd Team:
Erica Boyd, Providence Day
Elena Jacoby, Cannon School
Kaela McConnell, Providence Day
Aishwarya Sharma, Charlotte Country Day
Mirabella Calabrase, Cannon School
Sophie Jenike, Cannon School
Girls Tennis
FIRST TEAM
Anna Daniels - Covenant Day
Kendal Addison - Charlotte Country Day School
Jordan Besh - Cannon School
Margret Carlton- Charlotte Christian School
Martha Elizabeth Watson - Charlotte Latin School
Myah Gabriel - Providence Day School
SECOND TEAM
Madison Wall - Covenant Day School
Parker Shelton - Charlotte Country Day School
Hannah Barnes - Charlotte Latin School
Lara Crosby - Charlotte Christian School
Gabby Holloway - Cannon School
Molly Young - Providence Day School
Field Hockey
1st Team
Name
School
Year
Emma Goldean
PDS
2018
Cecelia Monnin
CLS
2018
Lilly Whitman
CCDS
2018
Caroline Balogh
CLS
2018
Myah Pease
CLS
2019
Katie So
CCDS
2020
Chloe Appleby
PDS
2018
Sutton Orndorff
CLS
2019
Grayson Buben
PDS
2018
Caroline Juckett
CLS
2019
Lawson Park
CCDS
2018
2nd Team
Name
School
Year
Caroline Jones
CCDS
2018
Jacqueline Haynes
CDS
2020
Molly Firr
PDS
2019
Lyle Roddey
CCDS
2018
Jane Murry Bryan
CDS
2019
Annabelle Oates
CLS
2018
Laney Diehl
PDS
2018
Carolyn Blackman
CCDS
2018
Kennedy Fertitta
CLS
2018
Jacquelyn Ives
PDS
2019
Carolina Dancu
CDS
2021
Cheer
