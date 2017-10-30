NCHSAA high school soccer playoffs begins this week
NCHSAA high school soccer playoffs begins this week
By TODD SUMLIN
Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

NCHSAA Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis playoff scores, pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 30, 2017 10:47 PM

Here are updated NCHSAA fall sports playoff pairings

Soccer

Class 4A

WEST

First Round by Wednesday

Independence (13-8) at Butler (11-5-3)

Kernersville Glenn (10-12-2) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (17-4)

North Mecklenburg (13-7-2) at Mooresville (12-9)

Lake Norman (11-9-2) at Fayetteville Britt (12-9-3)

High Point Central (11-9-1) at East Forsyth (14-5-1)

Mallard Creek (12-9-1) at Greensboro Page (10-6)

Lumberton (16-6) at South Mecklenburg (12-4-3)

Ardrey Kell (11-8-3) at West Forsyth (12-8-2)

Saturday

Independence-Butler winner at Hough (20-1)

Kernersville Glenn-Winston-Salem Reynolds winner at Myers Park (14-3-1)

North Mecklenburg-Mooresville winner at Pfafftown Reagan (17-5-1)

Lake Norman-Fayetteville Britt winner at Northwest Guilford (19-2-1)

High Point Central-East Forsyth winner at Porter Ridge (18-1-2)

Mallard Creek-Greensboro Page winner at Southern Pines Pinecrest (20-2-1)

Lumberton-South Mecklenburg winner at South Caldwell (10-5-3)

Ardrey Kell-West Forsyth winner at Providence (18-0-3)

EAST

Wednesday

Durham Jordan (8-9-2) at Wilmington Laney (11-13)

Corinth Holders (7-9-3) at Cary Panther Creek (14-6-1)

Raleigh Leesville Road (8-10-3) at Raleigh Wakefield (10-12-1)

Knightdale (9-10-4) at Cary (13-8-1)

Wake Forest (11-7-3) at Raleigh Broughton (12-7)

Holly Springs (7-11-2) at Apex (12-7-1)

Raleigh Sanderson (8-13-1) at Raleigh Enloe (12-3-7)

Raleigh Athens Drive (11-10-2) at Raleigh Millbrook (12-11-1)

Saturday

Durham Jordan-Wilmington Laney winner at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (18-0-2)

Corinth Holders-Cary Panther Creek winner at Wilmington Ashley (16-2-4)

Raleigh Leesville Road-Raleigh Wakefield winner at Apex Friendship (15-4)

Knightdale-Cary winner at Cary Green Hope (18-2-2)

Wake Forest-Raleigh Broughton winner at Wake Forest Heritage (22-1)

Holly Springs-Apex winner at New Bern (12-5-2)

Raleigh Sanderson-Raleigh Enloe winner at Fayetteville Pine Forest (18-5-1)

Raleigh Athens Drive-Raleigh Millbrook winner at Wilmington Hoggard (19-1-1)

Class 3A

WEST

Wednesday

Parkwood (7-11-1) at Asheville Reynolds (18-2-2)

Weddington (13-5) at Skyland Roberson (12-6-4)

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-12-3) at Forestview (15-5-1)

St. Stephens (12-8-1) at Asheville (19-1-1)

West Henderson (9-13-1) at Southwestern Randolph (20-3)

A.L. Brown (13-7-3) at Watauga (15-6-2)

Waynesville Tuscola (10-8-2) at Northwest Cabarrus (12-5-2)

North Iredell (10-5-2) at Cox Mill (13-4-3)

Kings Mountain (15-5-2) at Statesville (18-3-2)

Enka (14-7-1) at North Gaston (15-5-1)

Jay M. Robinson (11-11) at Hickory (15-6-1)

Cuthbertson (9-9) at Winston-Salem Parkland (12-2)

Piedmont (11-10) at Southwest Guilford (14-7-1)

North Forsyth (10-7-1) at Charlotte Catholic (16-6-1)

Asheville Erwin (13-7-2) at South Iredell (10-8-1)

Central Cabarrus (12-9) at Marvin Ridge (16-3-1)

EAST

Wednesday

South Johnston (11-7-1) at Jacksonville (18-1-1)

Greenville Conley (12-9-1) at Eastern Alamance (16-4-2)

Northern Durham (12-6-2) at Hope Mills Gray

Southern Wayne (8-10-2) at Southern Nash (12-7-2)

West Johnston (9-7-5) at Chapel Hill (17-4-1)

Asheboro (16-3-1) at Clayton (14-6-3)

Swanboro (14-6-2) at Wilson Fike (13-6-2)

Franklington (16-7-1) at Erwin Cleveland (17-1-4)

Greenville Rose (9-10) at Lee County (21-2)

Wilmington New Hanover (15-4-5) at East Chapel Hill (13-6)

Wilson Hunt (12-11) at Greenville Aycock (14-4)

Jacksonville Northside (8-10-1) at Burlington Williams (17-2-1)

Cameron Union Pines (13-8-1) at Northern Guilford (17-3-1)

Hillsborough Orange (13-6-2) at Jacksonville White Oak (13-8-1)

Fayetteville Cape Fear (16-5-1) at Southern Lee (11-5-2)

West Brunswick (7-12-1) at Topsail (16-4)

Class 2A

WEST

Wednesday

North Davidson (8-13-2) at Newton-Conover (21-0-2)

East Lincoln (14-8) at Lexington (17-6)

Franklin (10-12-1) at Swannanoa Owen (14-5-1)

Bandys (10-11) at Forest Hills (15-5-1)

North Surry (8-11) at East Henderson (17-2-1)

East Gaston (13-7) at Hendersonville (11-2-2)

Salisbury (13-6-2) at South Point (16-4-1)

Ashe County (14-9) at Shelby (19-2)

Thomasville (12-10-1) at Forbush (20-1)

Fred T. Foard (12-7-4) at Surry Central (14-5)

Winston-Salem Atkins (11-9-1) at Central Davidson (20-2)

Smoky Mountain (12-10-1) at Ledford (18-3)

West Iredell (9-11-2) at Wilkes Central (19-3)

Maiden (8-10-1) at Lake Norman Charter (12-5-2)

Lincolnton (12-8-1) at Hibriten (11-7-3)

Chase (9-9) at Patton (20-1)

EAST

Wednesday

Eastern Randolph (5-11-1) at East Duplin (17-3)

East Montgomery (7-4-2) at Whiteville (14-6-1)

Southwest Onslow (9-12-1) at North Johnston (13-10-1)

Trinity Wheatmore (16-5) at Washington (13-4-1)

Seven Springs Spring Creek (7-12-1) at Jordan-Matthews (16-3-2)

Warsaw Kenan (13-6-1) at Currituck County (10-6-1)

Wallace-Rose Hill (17-4-2) at Randleman (11-10-1)

Trinity (10-12) at Carrboro (18-2-2)

Elizabeth City Northeastern (9-9-1) at Dixon (19-2-1)

Bunn (11-10) at Durham School of the Arts (12-6-1)

Rocky Point Heide Trask (8-13-1) at Roanoke Rapids (19-0-1)

Richlands (12-9) at Newport Croatan (13-9)

Midway (9-11) at East Bladen (20-1)

N.C. School of Science and Math (12-5-1) at Clinton (18-5)

North Pitt (9-4-3) at North Lenoir (16-4-1)

Greene Central (15-6-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (16-1)

Class 1A

WEST

Wednesday

Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (10-7) at West Montgomery (10-5)

Bradford Prep (5-13) at North Moore (17-2-1)

Alleghany (6-10-2) at Mount Airy (19-1-1)

Highland Tech (6-11) at Queens Grant (12-7)

East Surry (5-10-1) at Union Academy (8-9)

Uwharrie Charter (8-8) at Hayesville (11-5-1)

East Wilkes (7-15) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-4-1)

Mountain Island Charter (6-13-1) at Polk County (9-9-1)

Saturday

Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College-West Montgomery winner at Pine Lake Prep (17-1-1)

Bradford Prep-North Moore winner at Community School of Davidson (15-3)

Alleghany-Mount Airy winner at Lincoln Charter (13-5)

Highland Tech-Queens Grant winner at Gray Stone Day (18-1-1)

East Surry-Union Academy winner at Starmount (18-1-2)

Uwharrie Charter-Hayesville winner at Highlands (14-8-2)

East Wilkes-Thomas Jefferson Academy winner at Avery County (9-6)

Mountain Island Charter-Polk County winner at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-2-3)

EAST

Wednesday

Camden County (10-10-2) at Oxford Prep (12-9)

Lejeune (3-18) at East Columbus (4-12-1)

Rosewood (11-11) at Edenton Holmes (12-9-1)

Perquimans (9-11) at Lakewood (10-11)

North Duplin (10-7-1) at Chapel Hill Woods Charter (10-8)

Chatham Central (7-11) at Durham Voyager Academy (18-8)

Pender (5-14) at Raleigh Charter (11-5-3)

Louisburg (9-11) at Williamston Riverside (13-3-2)

Saturday

Camden County-Oxford Prep winner at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (19-0-1)

Lejeune-East Columbus winner at Cape Hatteras (6-7)

Rosewood-Edenton Holmes winner at Hobbton (17-4-2)

Perquimans-Lakewood winner at Durham Research Triangle Charter (20-3)

Chatham Central-Durham Voyager Academy winner at Chocowinity Southside (18-5)

Pender-Raleigh Charter winner at East Carteret (4-13)

Louisburg-Williamston Riverside winner at Granville Central (19-1-1)

Girls Team Tennis

Class 4A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Ardrey Kell 5, Greensboro Page 1

Myers Park 6, Providence 0

Raleigh Sanderson (17-2) at Wilmington Hoggard (16-2)

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (22-2) at Cary Green Hope (14-0)

Thursday’s semifinals

Ardrey Kell (15-3) at Myers Park (23-0)

Sanderson/Hoggard vs. Gibbons/Green Hope

Class 3A

Monday

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (19-3) at Concord (18-2)

Charlotte Catholic 5, Weddington 1

Rocky Mount (11-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (19-3)

East Chapel Hill (19-2) at Cameron Union Pines (13-1)

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Charlotte Catholic (20-3) vs. Tabor/Concord

Rocky Mount/New Hanover vs. East Chapel/Union Pines

Class 2A

Monday

Salisbury (21-1) at Surry Central (16-0)

Lake Norman Charter 5, Maiden 3

Greene Central (19-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (13-0)

Bartlett-Yancey (20-2) at N.C. School of Science and Math (14-0)

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Lake Norman Charter (14-1) vs. Salisbury/Surry Central

Green/Devil vs. Barlett/NCSSM

Class 1A

Monday

Mount Airy (13-1) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-3)

East Surry (16-3) at Polk County (15-2)

Edenton Holmes (14-4) at East Carteret (13-2)

Chatham Central (12-3) at Raleigh Charter (12-0)

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Mount Airy/Bishop vs. East Surry/Polk

Holmes/Cateret vs. Chatham/Charter

Volleyball

Class 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hough (24-5) at Pfafftown Reagn (28-1), 6

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (21-5) at Cary Green Hope (25-1), 7

Class 3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Marvin Ridge (28-1) at North Iredell (26-2), 7

Chapel Hill (24-6) at Roxboro Person (24-0), 7

Class 2A

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Surry (29-1) at West Iredell (26-3), 7

Currituck County (20-2) at Carrboro (29-0), 7

Class 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Polk County (23-3) at Community School of Davidson (20-1), 7

Falls Lake Academy (19-7) at Roxboro Community (27-2), 7

