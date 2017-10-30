NCHSAA Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis playoff scores, pairings

Here are updated NCHSAA fall sports playoff pairings
Soccer
Class 4A
WEST
First Round by Wednesday
Independence (13-8) at Butler (11-5-3)
Kernersville Glenn (10-12-2) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (17-4)
North Mecklenburg (13-7-2) at Mooresville (12-9)
Lake Norman (11-9-2) at Fayetteville Britt (12-9-3)
High Point Central (11-9-1) at East Forsyth (14-5-1)
Mallard Creek (12-9-1) at Greensboro Page (10-6)
Lumberton (16-6) at South Mecklenburg (12-4-3)
Ardrey Kell (11-8-3) at West Forsyth (12-8-2)
Saturday
Independence-Butler winner at Hough (20-1)
Kernersville Glenn-Winston-Salem Reynolds winner at Myers Park (14-3-1)
North Mecklenburg-Mooresville winner at Pfafftown Reagan (17-5-1)
Lake Norman-Fayetteville Britt winner at Northwest Guilford (19-2-1)
High Point Central-East Forsyth winner at Porter Ridge (18-1-2)
Mallard Creek-Greensboro Page winner at Southern Pines Pinecrest (20-2-1)
Lumberton-South Mecklenburg winner at South Caldwell (10-5-3)
Ardrey Kell-West Forsyth winner at Providence (18-0-3)
EAST
Wednesday
Durham Jordan (8-9-2) at Wilmington Laney (11-13)
Corinth Holders (7-9-3) at Cary Panther Creek (14-6-1)
Raleigh Leesville Road (8-10-3) at Raleigh Wakefield (10-12-1)
Knightdale (9-10-4) at Cary (13-8-1)
Wake Forest (11-7-3) at Raleigh Broughton (12-7)
Holly Springs (7-11-2) at Apex (12-7-1)
Raleigh Sanderson (8-13-1) at Raleigh Enloe (12-3-7)
Raleigh Athens Drive (11-10-2) at Raleigh Millbrook (12-11-1)
Saturday
Durham Jordan-Wilmington Laney winner at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (18-0-2)
Corinth Holders-Cary Panther Creek winner at Wilmington Ashley (16-2-4)
Raleigh Leesville Road-Raleigh Wakefield winner at Apex Friendship (15-4)
Knightdale-Cary winner at Cary Green Hope (18-2-2)
Wake Forest-Raleigh Broughton winner at Wake Forest Heritage (22-1)
Holly Springs-Apex winner at New Bern (12-5-2)
Raleigh Sanderson-Raleigh Enloe winner at Fayetteville Pine Forest (18-5-1)
Raleigh Athens Drive-Raleigh Millbrook winner at Wilmington Hoggard (19-1-1)
Class 3A
WEST
Wednesday
Parkwood (7-11-1) at Asheville Reynolds (18-2-2)
Weddington (13-5) at Skyland Roberson (12-6-4)
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-12-3) at Forestview (15-5-1)
St. Stephens (12-8-1) at Asheville (19-1-1)
West Henderson (9-13-1) at Southwestern Randolph (20-3)
A.L. Brown (13-7-3) at Watauga (15-6-2)
Waynesville Tuscola (10-8-2) at Northwest Cabarrus (12-5-2)
North Iredell (10-5-2) at Cox Mill (13-4-3)
Kings Mountain (15-5-2) at Statesville (18-3-2)
Enka (14-7-1) at North Gaston (15-5-1)
Jay M. Robinson (11-11) at Hickory (15-6-1)
Cuthbertson (9-9) at Winston-Salem Parkland (12-2)
Piedmont (11-10) at Southwest Guilford (14-7-1)
North Forsyth (10-7-1) at Charlotte Catholic (16-6-1)
Asheville Erwin (13-7-2) at South Iredell (10-8-1)
Central Cabarrus (12-9) at Marvin Ridge (16-3-1)
EAST
Wednesday
South Johnston (11-7-1) at Jacksonville (18-1-1)
Greenville Conley (12-9-1) at Eastern Alamance (16-4-2)
Northern Durham (12-6-2) at Hope Mills Gray
Southern Wayne (8-10-2) at Southern Nash (12-7-2)
West Johnston (9-7-5) at Chapel Hill (17-4-1)
Asheboro (16-3-1) at Clayton (14-6-3)
Swanboro (14-6-2) at Wilson Fike (13-6-2)
Franklington (16-7-1) at Erwin Cleveland (17-1-4)
Greenville Rose (9-10) at Lee County (21-2)
Wilmington New Hanover (15-4-5) at East Chapel Hill (13-6)
Wilson Hunt (12-11) at Greenville Aycock (14-4)
Jacksonville Northside (8-10-1) at Burlington Williams (17-2-1)
Cameron Union Pines (13-8-1) at Northern Guilford (17-3-1)
Hillsborough Orange (13-6-2) at Jacksonville White Oak (13-8-1)
Fayetteville Cape Fear (16-5-1) at Southern Lee (11-5-2)
West Brunswick (7-12-1) at Topsail (16-4)
Class 2A
WEST
Wednesday
North Davidson (8-13-2) at Newton-Conover (21-0-2)
East Lincoln (14-8) at Lexington (17-6)
Franklin (10-12-1) at Swannanoa Owen (14-5-1)
Bandys (10-11) at Forest Hills (15-5-1)
North Surry (8-11) at East Henderson (17-2-1)
East Gaston (13-7) at Hendersonville (11-2-2)
Salisbury (13-6-2) at South Point (16-4-1)
Ashe County (14-9) at Shelby (19-2)
Thomasville (12-10-1) at Forbush (20-1)
Fred T. Foard (12-7-4) at Surry Central (14-5)
Winston-Salem Atkins (11-9-1) at Central Davidson (20-2)
Smoky Mountain (12-10-1) at Ledford (18-3)
West Iredell (9-11-2) at Wilkes Central (19-3)
Maiden (8-10-1) at Lake Norman Charter (12-5-2)
Lincolnton (12-8-1) at Hibriten (11-7-3)
Chase (9-9) at Patton (20-1)
EAST
Wednesday
Eastern Randolph (5-11-1) at East Duplin (17-3)
East Montgomery (7-4-2) at Whiteville (14-6-1)
Southwest Onslow (9-12-1) at North Johnston (13-10-1)
Trinity Wheatmore (16-5) at Washington (13-4-1)
Seven Springs Spring Creek (7-12-1) at Jordan-Matthews (16-3-2)
Warsaw Kenan (13-6-1) at Currituck County (10-6-1)
Wallace-Rose Hill (17-4-2) at Randleman (11-10-1)
Trinity (10-12) at Carrboro (18-2-2)
Elizabeth City Northeastern (9-9-1) at Dixon (19-2-1)
Bunn (11-10) at Durham School of the Arts (12-6-1)
Rocky Point Heide Trask (8-13-1) at Roanoke Rapids (19-0-1)
Richlands (12-9) at Newport Croatan (13-9)
Midway (9-11) at East Bladen (20-1)
N.C. School of Science and Math (12-5-1) at Clinton (18-5)
North Pitt (9-4-3) at North Lenoir (16-4-1)
Greene Central (15-6-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (16-1)
Class 1A
WEST
Wednesday
Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (10-7) at West Montgomery (10-5)
Bradford Prep (5-13) at North Moore (17-2-1)
Alleghany (6-10-2) at Mount Airy (19-1-1)
Highland Tech (6-11) at Queens Grant (12-7)
East Surry (5-10-1) at Union Academy (8-9)
Uwharrie Charter (8-8) at Hayesville (11-5-1)
East Wilkes (7-15) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-4-1)
Mountain Island Charter (6-13-1) at Polk County (9-9-1)
Saturday
Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College-West Montgomery winner at Pine Lake Prep (17-1-1)
Bradford Prep-North Moore winner at Community School of Davidson (15-3)
Alleghany-Mount Airy winner at Lincoln Charter (13-5)
Highland Tech-Queens Grant winner at Gray Stone Day (18-1-1)
East Surry-Union Academy winner at Starmount (18-1-2)
Uwharrie Charter-Hayesville winner at Highlands (14-8-2)
East Wilkes-Thomas Jefferson Academy winner at Avery County (9-6)
Mountain Island Charter-Polk County winner at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-2-3)
EAST
Wednesday
Camden County (10-10-2) at Oxford Prep (12-9)
Lejeune (3-18) at East Columbus (4-12-1)
Rosewood (11-11) at Edenton Holmes (12-9-1)
Perquimans (9-11) at Lakewood (10-11)
North Duplin (10-7-1) at Chapel Hill Woods Charter (10-8)
Chatham Central (7-11) at Durham Voyager Academy (18-8)
Pender (5-14) at Raleigh Charter (11-5-3)
Louisburg (9-11) at Williamston Riverside (13-3-2)
Saturday
Camden County-Oxford Prep winner at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (19-0-1)
Lejeune-East Columbus winner at Cape Hatteras (6-7)
Rosewood-Edenton Holmes winner at Hobbton (17-4-2)
Perquimans-Lakewood winner at Durham Research Triangle Charter (20-3)
Chatham Central-Durham Voyager Academy winner at Chocowinity Southside (18-5)
Pender-Raleigh Charter winner at East Carteret (4-13)
Louisburg-Williamston Riverside winner at Granville Central (19-1-1)
Girls Team Tennis
Class 4A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Ardrey Kell 5, Greensboro Page 1
Myers Park 6, Providence 0
Raleigh Sanderson (17-2) at Wilmington Hoggard (16-2)
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (22-2) at Cary Green Hope (14-0)
Thursday’s semifinals
Ardrey Kell (15-3) at Myers Park (23-0)
Sanderson/Hoggard vs. Gibbons/Green Hope
Class 3A
Monday
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (19-3) at Concord (18-2)
Charlotte Catholic 5, Weddington 1
Rocky Mount (11-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (19-3)
East Chapel Hill (19-2) at Cameron Union Pines (13-1)
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Charlotte Catholic (20-3) vs. Tabor/Concord
Rocky Mount/New Hanover vs. East Chapel/Union Pines
Class 2A
Monday
Salisbury (21-1) at Surry Central (16-0)
Lake Norman Charter 5, Maiden 3
Greene Central (19-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (13-0)
Bartlett-Yancey (20-2) at N.C. School of Science and Math (14-0)
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Lake Norman Charter (14-1) vs. Salisbury/Surry Central
Green/Devil vs. Barlett/NCSSM
Class 1A
Monday
Mount Airy (13-1) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-3)
East Surry (16-3) at Polk County (15-2)
Edenton Holmes (14-4) at East Carteret (13-2)
Chatham Central (12-3) at Raleigh Charter (12-0)
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Mount Airy/Bishop vs. East Surry/Polk
Holmes/Cateret vs. Chatham/Charter
Volleyball
Class 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Hough (24-5) at Pfafftown Reagn (28-1), 6
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (21-5) at Cary Green Hope (25-1), 7
Class 3A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Marvin Ridge (28-1) at North Iredell (26-2), 7
Chapel Hill (24-6) at Roxboro Person (24-0), 7
Class 2A
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Surry (29-1) at West Iredell (26-3), 7
Currituck County (20-2) at Carrboro (29-0), 7
Class 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Polk County (23-3) at Community School of Davidson (20-1), 7
Falls Lake Academy (19-7) at Roxboro Community (27-2), 7
