Girls Basketball Previews: Rowan County

CARSON
Head Coach: Brooke Stouder (12th year as Carson basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 139-147.
2016-17 Record: 21-7 (14-4 in the South Piedmont Conference (SPC)).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference/3A.
Returning Starters (2): Olivia Gabriel, Sr., PG (5-6); McKenzie Gadson, Jr., G/F (5-9).
Key Newcomers: Colbie Perry, Fr., SG; Lani Isley, Fr., PG; Ellie Wilhelm, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Cougars have won 20-plus games in three of the last six seasons, including a 21-win campaign last year. Carson returns the dynamic playmaking duo of Gabriel (16 ppg, 6 apg, 3 spg) and Gadson (14 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 spg) to help contend in the NPC and make another playoff run (last 2nd round last year).
EAST ROWAN
Head Coach: Kevin Holland (2nd year as East Rowan basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 4-20 at East Rowan.
2016-17 Record: 4-20 (1-17 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC)).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference (NPC)/3A.
Returning Starters (5): Adalie Harrison, So. G; Hollie Harrison, Sr., G; Zee Winford, Jr., G; Caroline Houpe, Jr., G/F; Anna Shafer, Sr., F/C.
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Mustangs were extremely young last year and it showed with a 4-20 record, losing 11 straight games to end the season. This year, Coach Kevin Holland returns all five starters, led by the Harrison sisters. and expects his East Rowan team to be much more competitive in the NPC. While the Mustangs believe their progress can translate into more wins, climbing out of bottom of league standings is still going to be a tough task.
SOUTH ROWAN
Head Coach: John Davis (3rd year as South Rowan basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 14-12 (10-8 in the South Piedmont conference).
2017-18 Conference: Central Carolinas’ Conference.
Returning Starters (5): Janiyah Downs, Jr., PG (5-11); Taziah Harden, Sr., G (5-6); Riley Corriher, Sr., SG (5-6); Brooke Lowery, Sr., G (5-8); Whitley Arnott, So., F/C (6-1).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Raiders return all five starters, led by seniors, Downs (21 ppg), Harden (10.7 ppg), Corriher (8.5 ppg), as they move into the Central Carolinas’ conference and class 2A. Their experience should allow to contend for a league title and get a favorable playoff seed.
Note: North Rowan, Salisbury and North Rowan did not respond to our request for preseason information.
