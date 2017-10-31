Girls High School Basketball Previews: Rutherford County

Here are girls basketball previews for teams in Rutherford County.
EAST RUTHERFORD
Head Coach: Larry Ross (16th year as East Rutherford basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 307-93.
2016-17 Record: 19-9 (12-4 in the South Mountain Athletic 2A/3A Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Southwestern 2A (SW2A) Conference.
Returning Starters (4): Osha Makerson, Jr., PG (5-6); Kendra Ross, Sr., PF (6-3); Charmee Miller, Sr., PF (6-1); Claire Jackson, Sr., C (6-1).
Other Key Returnees: Shyon Randolph, Sr., G (5-8); Brooklyn Henderson, Jr., G (5-11); Amarie Price, So., G (5-10).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: East Rutherford returns four starters from a 19-win team which makes them the favorite to win the new, SW2A conference. With experienced playmakers inside in Jackson (9 ppg, 8 rpg), Miller (11 ppg, 11 rpg), Ross (16 ppg, 12 rpg) and outside in Makerson (17 ppg), the Cavaliers have the talent to be a 2A state championship contender.
THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY
Head Coach: Morgan Johnson (3rd year as Thomas Jefferson Academy basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 12-28 at Thomas Jefferson Academy.
2016-17 Record: 1-20 (1-14 in the South Piedmont 1A Conference (SPC 1A)).
2017-18 Conference: South Piedmont 1A Conference.
Returning Starters (2): Destiny Franklin, Sr., PG (5-2); Dynasty Franklin, Sr., G (5-2).
Key Newcomers: Kathleen Brown, Fr., G/F (5-4); Stacey Ford, Fr., F (5-1); Gracie Schmoultz, Fr., C (5-8).
Outlook: Thomas Jefferson Academy won only one games last year, but gained valuable experience along the way. Coach Johnson will look to the Destiny (20 ppg, 10 rpg) and Dynasty Franklin (15 ppg, 10 rpg) again to lead a young team that will have more help this year, which should translate in more victories and a move up the conference standings.
Note: Chase and R.S. Central did not respond to our request for preseason information.
