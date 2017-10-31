East Rutherford’s girls are expected to be a conference championship contender this season
East Rutherford’s girls are expected to be a conference championship contender this season Special to the Observer
Girls High School Basketball Previews: Rutherford County

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 31, 2017 7:17 PM

Here are girls basketball previews for teams in Rutherford County.

The capsules were compiled by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards.

EAST RUTHERFORD

Head Coach: Larry Ross (16th year as East Rutherford basketball coach).

Coaching Career Record: 307-93.

2016-17 Record: 19-9 (12-4 in the South Mountain Athletic 2A/3A Conference).

2017-18 Conference: Southwestern 2A (SW2A) Conference.

Returning Starters (4): Osha Makerson, Jr., PG (5-6); Kendra Ross, Sr., PF (6-3); Charmee Miller, Sr., PF (6-1); Claire Jackson, Sr., C (6-1).

Other Key Returnees: Shyon Randolph, Sr., G (5-8); Brooklyn Henderson, Jr., G (5-11); Amarie Price, So., G (5-10).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: East Rutherford returns four starters from a 19-win team which makes them the favorite to win the new, SW2A conference. With experienced playmakers inside in Jackson (9 ppg, 8 rpg), Miller (11 ppg, 11 rpg), Ross (16 ppg, 12 rpg) and outside in Makerson (17 ppg), the Cavaliers have the talent to be a 2A state championship contender.

--JAY EDWARDS

THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY

Head Coach: Morgan Johnson (3rd year as Thomas Jefferson Academy basketball coach).

Coaching Career Record: 12-28 at Thomas Jefferson Academy.

2016-17 Record: 1-20 (1-14 in the South Piedmont 1A Conference (SPC 1A)).

2017-18 Conference: South Piedmont 1A Conference.

Returning Starters (2): Destiny Franklin, Sr., PG (5-2); Dynasty Franklin, Sr., G (5-2).

Key Newcomers: Kathleen Brown, Fr., G/F (5-4); Stacey Ford, Fr., F (5-1); Gracie Schmoultz, Fr., C (5-8).

Outlook: Thomas Jefferson Academy won only one games last year, but gained valuable experience along the way. Coach Johnson will look to the Destiny (20 ppg, 10 rpg) and Dynasty Franklin (15 ppg, 10 rpg) again to lead a young team that will have more help this year, which should translate in more victories and a move up the conference standings.

--JAY EDWARDS

Note: Chase and R.S. Central did not respond to our request for preseason information.

