Girls High School Basketball Previews: Cleveland County

CREST
Head Coach: Jessica Brunson (2nd year as Crest basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 9-16 (5-11 in the South Mountain Athletic Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Big South 3A Conference.
Returning Starters (2): Niyya Green, Jr., G (5-7); Aalyasia Dorsey, Jr., F (5-9).
Key Newcomers: Vaniya Petty, Fr., G (5-8).
Outlook: The Chargers more than doubled their win total last year, winning nine games. Now, Crest looks to continue to improve in the newly organized, Big South 3A conference, and will look to juniors in Dorsey (10 ppg, 6 rpg) and Green (8 ppg) to finish in the upper echelon of the league and in position to be the playoff hunt.
KINGS MOUNTAIN
Head Coach: Adam Cooke (4th year as Kings Mountain basketball coach, 6th year overall).
Coaching Career Record: 41-37.
2016-17 Record: 19-9 (12-4 in the South Mountain Athletic 2A/3A Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Big South 3A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Hannah Clark, Jr., PG (5-6); Leeasia Rhodes, Sr., G (5-6); Sarah Drennan, Jr., G (5-5).
Key Newcomers: Niya Kelly, Jr., F (5-11); Treazure Hopper, G.
Outlook: The Kings Mountain girls had one of their best seasons in recent history with 19 wins, and a trip to the 3rd round of the 3A state playoffs. Now, Coach Cooke and the Mountaineers, led by junior point guard, Clark (19 ppg) and her backcourt mates, senior, Rhodes, and junior, Drennan, look to compete for the Big South conference crown. Kings Mountain will need some young, frontcourt players to step into bigger roles if they are going to make a playoff run for the second straight season.
SHELBY
Head Coach: Jason Smith (4th year as Shelby basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 9-15 (4-12 in the South Mountain Athletic 2A/3A Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Southwestern 2A (SW2A).
Returning Starters (5): L’Mia Littlejohn, Jr., SG (5-5); Nuetika Degree, Jr., PG (5-5); Saniya Watkins, Jr., F/C (5-8); Kaniya McCluney, Sr., F; Kaniah Brown Smith, Sr., F.
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Shelby has been up and down in recent years, going 29-42 in the last three seasons. This year, with five starters back, led by the junior backcourt of Littlejohn (14 ppg) and Degree (6 ppg, 6 apg, 4 spg) and senior, Watkins (8 ppg, 7 rpg) in the middle, the Golden Lions are ready to contend in the new, Southwestern 2A conference. Shelby also has the experience, with all five starters in at least their third in the lineup, to be tough team to play in the playoffs.
