Girls Basketball Previews: Stanly County

ALBEMARLE
Head Coach: Eric Davis (5th year as Albemarle basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 218-85 overall; 67-38 at Albemarle.
2016-17 Record: 12-14 overall (6-4 in the Yadkin Valley 1A Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Zycoria Tillman, Jr., G (5-7); Armani Baldwin, Jr., G (5-2); Kiana Ridley, Jr., PG (5-4).
Other Key Returnees: Krystin McLendon, So., G (5-2); Kadajah Little, So., G (5-4); Sierra Gordon, Sr., F (5-7); Shada Wall, So., G (5-2); Tameya Nelson, Jr., G (5-6); Amioni Green, So., G/F (5-8).
Outlook: The Bulldogs have the depth and talent with three starters and 10 varsity players back to make a run at a Yadkin Valley 1A conference title. Albemarle will look to an experienced backcourt in Baldwin, Ridley (8 ppg) and Tillman (10 ppg), to also make a playoff run.
NORTH STANLY
Head Coach: Greg Speight (16th year as North Stanly basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 417-265.
2016-17 Record: 13-10 (8-2 in the Uwharrie Athletic Conference/1A).
2017-18 Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Sydney Hinson, Sr., G (5-5); Payton Landis, So., G (5-3); Camille Shelton, Jr., G (5-4).
Key Newcomers: Taylor Burleyson; Abby Roseman.
Outlook: The Comets have been a consistent winner under longtime Coach, Greg Speight. This year, North Stanly should have a strong team with their entire backcourt returning in Hinson (9 ppg), Landis (7 ppg) and Shelton, which should give them a chance to be in the middle of Yakin Valley 1A conference and also in playoff position in February.
SOUTH STANLY
Head Coach: Scott Stevens (1st year as South Stanly basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 9-14 (4-6 in the Uwharrie Athletic Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A Conference.
Returning Starters (2): Makayla Dockery, Sr., F (5-7); Kimball Midgett, Sr., G (5-6).
Other Key Returnees: Johnsie Furr, Jr., G (5-5); Sidney McSwain, Jr., F (5-9).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: South Stanly has the experience and talent, led by all-conference forward, Dockery (14.4 ppg) to hang tough in the Yadkin Valley 1A conference. But Dockery will need some of her teammates to step into bigger roles if the Rowdy Rebel Bulls is going to be in playoff contention.
WEST STANLY
Head Coach: Liz Eudy (2nd year as West Stanly basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 13-14.
2016-17 Record: 13-14 (7-3 in the Rocky River Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Rocky River Conference/2A).
Returning Starters (4): Brittany Greene, Jr., PG (5-4); Madelyn Huneycutt, Jr., G (5-5); Raelee Furr, So., F/C (5-10); Carmen Bishop, So., G (5-5).
Other Key Returnees: Bailey Huneycutt, Sr., SF (5-10).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: West Stanly should be the favorite to win the Rocky River conference this season with Monroe and Parkwood gone from the league (now in SCC). With four starters back in the lineup led by Greene, Madelyn Huneycutt and the return from senior, Bailey Huneycutt (hip injury), the Colts believe they can win a conference title and advance deeper into the postseason (1st round loss last year).
Note: Gray Stone Day did not respond to a request for preseason information.
