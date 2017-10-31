Girls High School Basketball Previews: Iredell County

Here are girls basketball previews for teams in Iredell County.
The capsules were compiled by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards.
LAKE NORMAN
Head Coach: McKenzie Graham (1st year as Lake Norman basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 9-16 (6-8 in the North Piedmont Conference).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference.
Returning Starters (5): Lauren Sullivan, So., PG (6-0); Rose Schiemer, Sr., SG (5-7); Allie Wilson, Jr., SG (5-10); Jenna Yates, Sr., F (5-8); Candis Dancy, Jr., F (5-8).
Key Newcomers: Logan Good, Sr., G/F (5-9) (Mooresville transfer); Ashley Kennedy, So., F (6-1); Carlee Seybert, Jr., PG (5-5).
Outlook: Lake Norman won just nine games last year, but returns all five starters and adds Mooresville transfer, Logan Good, which should give them a chance to be in the middle of the pack in the I-Meck 4A. The Wildcats are sure to be battle-tested when they get to the postseason, which will make them a difficult matchup their combination of experience and talent.
--JAY EDWARDS
MOORESVILLE
Head Coach: Andy Sparks (6th year as Mooresville basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 50-74.
2016-17 Record: 18-11 (8-4 in the North Piedmont Conference).
2017-18 Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference.
Returning Starters (5): Taylor Cullen, Sr., G (5-6); Lauren Zalepka, Sr., F (5-8); Alecsai Allen, Jr., G (5-5); Somer Wilson, Jr., F (5-11); Niyah Davis, Sr., C (5-11).
Other Key Returnees: Megan Bornkamp, So., G (5-9).
Key Newcomers: Macy Martin, Jr., F (5-7); Imara Harrell, So., F (5-7).
Outlook: Mooresville is looking to become the first Blue Devil girls’ team to post back-to-back winning seasons since 1994 and 1995. Mooresville returns all five starters, led by Cullen (9 ppg) and Zalepka, who hope to break in the their brand, new gym by getting right in thick of the I-Meck 4A conference race to earn a favorable playoff seed.
--JAY EDWARDS
NORTH IREDELL
Head Coach: Roger Bumgarner (5th year as North Iredell basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 77-34.
2016-17 Record: 28-1 (14-0 to win the North Piedmont Conference title).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference/3A.
Returning Starters (3): London Liles, Sr., G/F (6-0); Mackie Allen, Jr., G/F (5-11); Addie Pennell, Jr., PG (5-0).
Other Key Returnees: Rachel LaLonde, Jr., F (6-1); Shanese Grinton, Jr., G (5-0).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: North Iredell was a perfect 28-0 last year, when their season came to abrupt halt in a 3rd round loss to Central Cabarrus. This year, the Raiders will start with plenty of motivation to repeat as North Piedmont conference champions. North Iredell has an experienced lineup, led by Liles, Allen, Pennell and LaLonde that won’t take anything for granted in the postseason as they look to make another deep playoff run.
--JAY EDWARDS
PINE LAKE PREP
Head Coach: Kimberly Gordon (4th year as Pine Lake Prep basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 48-27.
2016-17 Record: 25-3 (15-1 in the South Piedmont 1A Conference (SPC 1A)).
2017-18 Conference: Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (PAC 7)/1A.
Returning Starters (4): Triniti Lockhart, Jr., PG (5-6); Caroline Coleman, Sr., SG (5-6); Lauren Messer, Jr., F (5-8); Stori Stefanac, Jr., F (5-8).
Other Key Returnees: Avery Bain, Sr., G (5-3); Carly Scholl, So., G (5-6); Alex Drakeford, So., F (5-4).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Pine Lake Prep enjoyed their best season in school history with 25 wins and a SPC 1A conference title. This year, the Pride should be even deeper and more talented with four starters back, led by two-time league player of the year, Coleman (18 ppg). Pine Lake Prep expects to win their new, PAC 7 conference title, but will be focused on proving their amongst the state’s elite teams (1A) by playing their basketball in February and making a deeper run in the 1A state playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
SOUTH IREDELL
Head Coach: Michael Fisher (9th year as South Iredell basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 95-101.
2016-17 Record: 7-18 (4-10 in the North Piedmont Conference (NPC)).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference.
Returning Starters (4): Julia Knapp, Sr., C (5-10); Sara Nelson, So., G (5-4); Lydia Mercer, So., G/F (5-8); Nyzaya Wilson, Sr., G (5-7).
Key Newcomers: Addison Labelle, Jr., G (5-7); Emma Heiligethaler, Jr., C/F (5-10).
Outlook: South Iredell struggled last year going 7-18 without making it to the playoffs. This year, the Vikings look to get back on track with four starters back, led by seniors, Knapp and Wilson. Coach Fisher looks to help his team climb back up the NPC standings and get back in the playoff picture.
--JAY EDWARDS
STATESVILLE
Head Coach: Gregory Stewart (6th year as Statesville basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 30-97.
2016-17 Record: 13-13 (8-6 in the North Piedmont Conference (NPC)).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference.
Returning Starters (4): Danasia Gray, Jr., G/F (5-8); Lauren Privette, Sr., C (6-0); J’Kyla Miller, So., PG (5-6); Aleia Fields, Jr., G/F (5-6).
Key Newcomers: Hannah Hoffman, So., F/C (5-11); Maniya Shell, Sr., F (5-11); Maddie Simmons, So., SG (5-7); Zykia Bailey, Jr., SG (5-6).
Outlook: Statesville made a huge jump last season winning their most games (13) since the 2008-09 campaign. This year, with four starters back headlined by junior wing, Danasia Gray (13.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg), Coach Gregory Stewart and company believe they can contend for a NPC title and make a postseason run.
--JAY EDWARDS
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Mark McCollum (7th year as Statesville Christian basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 22-7 (9-1 in the Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA)).
2017-18 Conference: Southern Piedmont Athletic Association/NCISAA 1A.
Returning Starters (3): Jordan Peters, Sr., PG (5-7); Aasia McNeil, Jr., G (5-7); Amy Holchin, Sr., F.
Key Newcomers: Jordan Ellis, Jr., F.
Outlook: Statesville Christian made a huge jump last season, winning 22 games and advancing to the NCISAA 1A state quarterfinals. This year, the Lions are hungry for more and have some key pieces in their backcourt in Peters (11 ppg) and McNeil (8 ppg), to challenge for the SPAA title and make another deep playoff run. But the Lions, who also return senior forward, Holchin, will need some young players to step forward in the frontcourt to be as good or better than a year ago.
--JAY EDWARDS
WEST IREDELL
Head Coach: David Parsons (5th year as West Iredell basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 45-50.
2016-17 Record: 11-14 (4-11 in the North Piedmont conference (NPC)).
2017-18 Conference: Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Mac Inscore, Sr.; Jayda Zsarmani, Sr.; Vanessa Kersey, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Nicole Ryan, So.; Carly Sigmon, So. (Bunker Hill transfer); Sarah Krystynak, Jr. (West Virginia transfer).
Outlook: West Iredell looks to make a big splash in the new, Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference with three starters back led by Inscore and Zsarmani with help from last year’s J.V. squad, most valuable player in Ryan and Bunker Hill transfer, Sigmon. While they don’t need any more motivation, the Warriors are also inspired by their coach, David Parsons, who is currently battling colon cancer and going through chemotherapy. Expect West Iredell to challenge for a conference title and get a strong playoff seed.
--JAY EDWARDS
WOODLAWN SCHOOL
Head Coach: Rob Blackwell (1st year as Woodlawn School basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 2-18 (0-11 in the Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA)).
2017-18 Conference: Southern Piedmont Athletic Association/NCISAA 1A.
Returning Starters (4): Gabrielle Edwards, Fr., G; Zoe Edwards, Fr., G; Keemia Hanachi, Fr. F; Mary Van Horn, Jr., G (5-3).
Key Newcomers: Nathalie Blackwell, Fr., G/F; Natalie Boyle, Fr., F/C; Brina Tasker, Sr., G/F.
