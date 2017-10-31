Girls High School Basketball Previews: Lincoln County

Here are girls basketball previews for teams in Catawba County.
The capsules were compiled by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards.
For a complete list of capsules produced so far, visit this link
EAST LINCOLN
Head Coach: Jason Otey (5th year as East Lincoln basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 20-7 (12-2 to win the Southern District 7 (SD7) conference title).
2017-18 Conference: South Fork 2A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Destiny Johnson, Sr., G; Caira McClain, Sr., C; Brianna Tadlock, So., G. Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: After winning the SD7 conference regular season title, East Lincoln lost its final two games of the season in the league tournament final to Maiden, and then in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs to archrival, Lincolnton. That bitter taste in their mouths should serve as plenty of motivation for the Mustangs to try to win the new, South Fork 2A conference title this season. East Lincoln has the playmakers with seniors, Johnson (20.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 4.2 spg) and McClain (9.9 ppg, 9 rpg) to also be a dangerous postseason matchup deep into the 2A West (playoff) bracket.
--JAY EDWARDS
LINCOLN CHARTER
Head Coach: Kim Allen (3rd year as Lincoln Charter basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 19-8 (13-3 in the South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A).
2017-18 Conference: South Piedmont 1A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Katie Baich, Sr., G (5-8); Felicity Fields, So., G (5-7); Hannah Hansley, So., F/C (5-10, 150).
Other Key Returnees: Alyssa Wright, So., G (5-4); Lila Moutselos, So., F/C (5-10); Natalie Hamlen, So., F (5-8). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Eagles have proven they can contend in the SPC 1A conference. This season, they hope to not only challenge for the league crown, but also make a postseason run and will need their backcourt in Baich, Fields (12 ppg, 6 rpg) and Hansley to provide leadership on a younger team to be able improve on their 19-win season from a year ago.
--JAY EDWARDS
LINCOLNTON
Head Coach: Jimmy Carr (10th year as Lincolnton basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 131-111.
2016-17 Record: 13-11 (8-6 in the Southern District 7 (SD7)).
2017-18 Conference: South Fork 2A Conference.
Returning Starters (5): Mica Dyson, Sr., G (6-0); Hundley Rhyne, Sr., F (5-11); Kayla Smith, So., PG (5-5); Ashlyn Rhyne, Jr., G (5-11); Emily Shain, Jr., C (5-11).
Other Key Returnees: Ariana Bryant, Jr., C (6-0); Serenity Finger, So., G (5-6); Jada Derr, Sr., C (6-0). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Wolves return all five starters and their top eight players, led by Gardner-Webb signee, Dyson (19 ppg, 11 rpg, 5 apg, Hundley Rhyne (7 ppg) and Smith (8 ppg). Coach Carr has the experience, talent and go-to player in Dyson to win the new, South Fork 2A conference and be around deep into the 2A state playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
NORTH LINCOLN
Head Coach: Mark Lackey (1st Year as North Lincoln basketball coach)/2nd stint as North Lincoln basketball coach (also 2003-08).
Coaching Career Record: 156-88.
2016-17 Record: 2-21 (0-14 in the North Piedmont conference (NPC)).
2017-18 Conference: South Fork 2A Conference.
Returning Starters (4): Addie McGinnis, Sr., G (5-5); Avery Sigmon, Sr., G/F (5-8); Katie Klein, Sr., G (5-5); Allie White, Sr., G (5-4). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: North Lincoln coach, Mark Lackey, looks to breathe new life into a Knights’ team with just six wins in the last four years. In his second stint as North Lincoln’s coach, Lackey, has four senior starters back led by McGinnis (8 ppg) and Sigmon (7 ppg). No one will be surprised if Lackey, a proven winner, helps the North Lincoln get going back in right direction and immediately climb out of the bottom of the league standings.
--JAY EDWARDS
WEST LINCOLN
Head Coach: Lance Watson (2nd year as West Lincoln basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 1-23 (0-14 in the Southern District 7 conference).
2017-18 Conference: South Fork 2A conference.
Returning Starters (5): Kinsley Gilmore, Jr., G (5-9); Mattie Wyant, Jr., G/F (6-2); Chloe Elmore, Jr., PG (5-9); Hannah Goins, Sr., G/F (5-9); Kayley Grant, Sr., F (5-10).
Key Newcomers: Kendra Odom, Jr., F (6-0); Chloe Saine, Sr., G (5-2); Leigh Simmons
Outlook: The Rebels struggled in recent times, winning just three games in the last two seasons combined, including a 1-23 campaign a year ago. This season, there is reason for optimism as 2nd-year coach, Lance Watson, returns all five starters, led by senior Goins and Grant, which should help the Rebels move up the league standings and possibly even get back into playoff position.
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments