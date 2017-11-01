East Rutherford’s Kendra Ross, who averaged a double-double last season, is a key returnee for a state title contender this season
East Rutherford’s Kendra Ross, who averaged a double-double last season, is a key returnee for a state title contender this season Special to the Observer
East Rutherford’s Kendra Ross, who averaged a double-double last season, is a key returnee for a state title contender this season Special to the Observer
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

Inside 2A girls’ high school basketball: Who are the top players, teams to watch?

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 01, 2017 2:24 PM

#BIG5 Players To Watch

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover, 6-3, So, C: Playing for former N.C. State/North Meck standout Andrea Stinson, Cornwell is a major-college recruit who averaged 15 points, 14 rebounds last season.

Mica Dyson, Lincolnton, 6-0, Sr., G: Gardner-Webb recruit averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists last season

Mallorie Haines, Bandys, 5-8, Fr, G: Played with high school rising seniors the past two summers of travel ball. Will be major-college recruit.

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln, 5-8, Sr., G: Averaged 20.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 steals last season; Observer All-Region first team selection has scored than 1,500 points.

Kendra Ross, East Rutherford, Sr., F: Averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds for a 19-win team.

3 hot teams

East Lincoln (20-7 in 2016-17): Three starters return from regular-season conference champion that lost in conference tournament finals and the first-round of the playoffs. That should provide motivation.

East Rutherford (19-9 in 2016-17): Junior Osha Makerson, Claire Jackson and Charmee Miller combined to average 37 points per game and are among four starters returning for a league title contender.

Lincolnton (13-11 in 2016-17): All five starters return and the school’s top three reserves are also back for coach Jimmy Carr.

Notes

▪ West Iredell, which returns three starters and a Bunker Hill transfer in sophomore Carly Sigmon, will try to improve on last season’s 11-14 record. The team will get inspiration from coach David Parsons, who is being treated for colon cancer.

▪ First-year Forest Hills coach Marc Richardson returns four starters from a 4-18 team and thinks he can lead a big turnaround to the playoffs. Look for big seasons from senior guard Kendall Howard and junior forward Jelaysia Howard if it happens.

▪ Shelby is another team that could make a jump. The Golden Lions were 9-15 last season and are 29-42 the past three. Five starters return, including junior L’Mia Littlejohn (14 ppg). Shelby looks ready for a playoff run.

▪ East Burke was 27-4 last season, has a 19-game home win streak and has won 49 games in two years. Three starters return for what coach Crystal Bartlett believes will be a deep playoff run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game

    Carolina Panthers Cam Newton concentrates on winning games and realizing that there will still be football on Sunday

Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game

Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game 2:14

Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally 1:09

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally
Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade 1:21

Carolina Panthers Curtis Samuel talks about making the most of Kelvin Benjamin trade

View More Video