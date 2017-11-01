Ardrey Kell’s girls are the favorites in the SoMeck conference this season
Ardrey Kell’s girls are the favorites in the SoMeck conference this season Special to the Observer
Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

2017-18 Charlotte Observer girls high school basketball conference predictions

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 01, 2017 7:27 PM

The Observer sent preseason information requests to more than 160 girls basketball programs in its coverage area. With more than 90 percent returned, here are conference predictions based on coaches’ votes in those requests:

North Carolina

Big South 3A

1. Ashbrook; 2. Kings Mountain; 3. North Gaston; 4. Forestview; 5. Hunter Huss; 6. Crest; 7. Burns; 8. Stuart Cramer.

CISAA (NCISAA)

1. Providence Day; 2. Charlotte Latin; 3. Charlotte Country Day; 4. Charlotte Christian; 5. Covenant Day; 6. Cannon School.

Central Carolinas’ 2A

1. Ledford; 2. South Rowan; 3. Salisbury; 4. East Davidson; 5. West Davidson; 6. North Davidson; 7. Thomasville; 8. Central Davidson.

I-Meck 4A

1. Mallard Creek; 2. Hough; 3. North Mecklenburg; 4. Mooresville; 5. Vance; 6. West Charlotte; 7. Lake Norman; 8. Hopewell.

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC)

1. Concord First Assembly; 2. Hickory Grove; 3. Gaston Day; 4. Metrolina Christian; 5. Gaston Christian; 6. Northside Christian; 7. SouthLake Christian; 8. Westminster Catawba.

Mountain Valley 1A/2A

1. Wilkes Central; 2. North Wilkes; 3. East Wilkes; 4. Ashe County; 5. Elkin; 6. Alleghany; 7. Starmount; 8. West Wilkes.

North Piedmont 3A

1. North Iredell; 2. Carson; 3. Statesville; 4. West Rowan; 5. South Iredell; 6. East Rowan.

Northwestern 3A/4A

1. Hickory; 2. Watauga; 3. Freedom; 4. McDowell; 5. South Caldwell; 6. West Caldwell; 7. St. Stephens; 8. Alexander Central.

Northwest Foothills’ 2A

1. East Burke; 2. Draughn; 3. West Iredell; 4. Bunker Hill; 5. Patton; 6. Fred T. Foard; 7. Hibriten.

Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (PAC 7)

1. Pine Lake Prep; 2. Community School of Davidson; 3. Mountain Island Charter; 4. Union Academy; 5. Carolina International; 6. Queens Grant; 7. Bradford Prep.

Rocky River 2A

1. West Stanly; 2. Forest Hills; 3. Mount Pleasant; 4. Anson County; 5. East Montgomery; 6. Central Academy.

Southern Carolinas’ Conference

1. Cuthbertson; 2. Marvin Ridge; 3. Charlotte Catholic; 4. Sun Valley; 5. Parkwood; 6. Piedmont; 7. Monroe; 8. Weddington.

Southern Piedmont 1A

1. Highland Tech; 2. Lincoln Charter; 3. Cherryville; 4. Piedmont Charter; 5. Bessemer City; 6. Thomas Jefferson Academy; 7. Hayesville.

Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (NCISAA)

1. Carmel Christian; 2. Statesville Christian; 3. Christ the King; 4. Hickory Christian; 5. University Christian; 6. North Hills Christian; 7. Victory Christian; 8. Woodlawn School; 9. United Faith.

South Fork 2A

1. Lincolnton; 2. East Lincoln; 3. Maiden; 4. Lake Norman Charter; 5. Newton Conover; 6. Bandys; 7. North Lincoln; 8. West Lincoln.

SoMeck7 4A

1. Ardrey Kell; 2. South Mecklenburg; 3. Berry; 4. Providence; 5. Olympic; 6. West Mecklenburg; 7. Harding.

South Piedmont 3A

1. Central Cabarrus; 2. Jay M. Robinson; 3. A.L. Brown; 4. Cox Mill; 5. Northwest Cabarrus; 6. Concord.

Southwestern 2A

1. East Rutherford; 2. R.S. Central; 3. Shelby; 4. East Gaston; 5. Chase; 6. South Point.

Southwestern 4A

1. Hickory Ridge; 2. Myers Park; 3. Butler; 4. Rocky River; 5. Independence; 6. East Mecklenburg; 7. Porter Ridge; 8. Garinger.

Western Highlands 1A

1. Mountain Heritage; 2. Avery County; 3. Madison; 4. Charles D. Owen; 5. Mitchell; 6. Polk County.

Yadkin Valley 1A

1. Albemarle; 2. South Davidson; 3. Gray Stone Day; 4. North Rowan; 5. North Stanly; 6. West Montgomery; 7. South Stanly; 8. North Moore; 9. Uwharrie Charter.

South Carolina

Region IV, AAAAA1. Rock Hill; 2. Clover; 3. Nation Ford; 4. Fort Mill; 5. Northwestern.

Region III, AAAA

1. Ridge View; 2. Richland Northeast; 3. Lancaster; 4. Westwood; 5. South Pointe (SC); 6. York.

Region IV, AAA

1. Fairfield; 2. Chester; 3. Indian Land; 4. Camden; 5. Columbia.

Region IV, AA

1. Cheraw; 2. Andrew Jackson; 3. Lee Central; 4. Chesterfield; 5. Buford; 6. Central Pageland; 7. North Central.

Region II, A

1. Lamar; 2. Timmonsville; 3. Lewisville; 4. McBee; 5. Great Falls; 6. Governor’s School.

