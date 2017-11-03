Sweet 16 girls basketball countdown: No. 1 Mallard Creek

NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK MAVERICKS
Head Coach: Clarence (C.J.) Johnson (9th year as Mallard Creek coach).
Coaching Career Record: 173-48.
2016-17 Record: 29-1 (12-0 in the MECKA 4A conference).
2017-18 Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference.
Returning Starters (4): Ahlana Smith, Sr., G (5-9) (UCLA commit); Dazia Lawrence, Jr., G (5-9); Emya Price, Sr., G; Janay Sanders, Sr., G (5-10) (LaSalle University commit). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Mallard Creek’s perfect 29-0 season came to a screeching halt in a 59-58 heartbreaking loss to Northwest Guilford in the 4A state semifinals. That gives the Mavericks plenty of motivation with four starters back, including a loaded backcourt in Lawrence (17 ppg), Sanders (9 ppg), Smith (14 ppg). Mallard Creek wants nothing less than the chance to play for 4A state championship this season.
--JAY EDWARDS
