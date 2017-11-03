Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

Sweet 16 girls basketball countdown: No. 1 Mallard Creek

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 03, 2017 9:50 PM

NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK MAVERICKS

Head Coach: Clarence (C.J.) Johnson (9th year as Mallard Creek coach).

Coaching Career Record: 173-48.

2016-17 Record: 29-1 (12-0 in the MECKA 4A conference).

2017-18 Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference.

Returning Starters (4): Ahlana Smith, Sr., G (5-9) (UCLA commit); Dazia Lawrence, Jr., G (5-9); Emya Price, Sr., G; Janay Sanders, Sr., G (5-10) (LaSalle University commit). Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Mallard Creek’s perfect 29-0 season came to a screeching halt in a 59-58 heartbreaking loss to Northwest Guilford in the 4A state semifinals. That gives the Mavericks plenty of motivation with four starters back, including a loaded backcourt in Lawrence (17 ppg), Sanders (9 ppg), Smith (14 ppg). Mallard Creek wants nothing less than the chance to play for 4A state championship this season.

--JAY EDWARDS

For teams 2-5 click here

For teams 6-16 click here

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Catholic 42, Marvin Ridge 21

    Marvin Ridge battled Charlotte Catholic in a game of undefeated teams on Friday evening at Marvin Ridge High School. In the end Charlotte Catholic's running game proved to be too much for the Mavericks.

Charlotte Catholic 42, Marvin Ridge 21

Charlotte Catholic 42, Marvin Ridge 21 1:58

Charlotte Catholic 42, Marvin Ridge 21
Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. 1:38

Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed.
A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

View More Video