Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: No. 16 Concord

NO. 16 CONCORD SPIDERS
Head Coach: Jason Stowe (3rd year as Concord basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 33-21.
2016-17 Record: 10-16 (7-11 in the South Piedmont Conference (SPC)).
2017-18 Conference: South Piedmont 3A Conference.
Returning Starters (2): Jackson Threadgill, So., G (6-6); Jaylen O’Neal, Jr., F/G (6-5).
Other Key Returnees: Jordan Stowe, Jr., PG (6-3); Jackson Lippard, Jr., G (6-0); DeVonte Sampson, Jr., G/F (6-5); Ismeal Hooker, Sr., G/F (6-2).
Key Newcomers: Shavonte Byers, Jr., G (6-2).
Outlook: Concord averaged 25 wins per season for the previous decade coming into the last season, when they endured their first losing season in some time going 10-16. But this year, the Spiders have reloaded led by 6-foot-6 sophomore guard, Threadgill (8 ppg), one of the top players in the state in his class, and 6-fooot-5 junior, O’Neal (12 ppg, 7 rpg) leading a wealth of young talent like Sampson. While Concord is young, they have the basketball IQ, length and talent to get back near the top of the SPC and be a factor deeper into the postseason (41-point loss to Freedom, 1st round last year).
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments