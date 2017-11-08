Boys Basketball Team Capsules: Stanly County

Here are previews for boys basketball programs in the Observer’s coverage area in Stanly County. The profiles were put together by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards.
WEST STANLY
Head Coach: John Thompson (7th year as West Stanly basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 81-93.
2016-17 Record: 17-10 (5-5 in the Rocky River Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Rocky River Conference.
Returning Starters (2): Hayden Greene, Jr., F/C (6-6); Carter Phillips, Sr., G (6-0).
Other Key Returnees: Zach Grice, Sr., G (6-1); Nick Parker, Sr. G (6-0).
Outlook: West Stanly has their best season in recent history with 17 wins last year. This year, the Colts will look to junior forward, Greene (10 ppg, 7 rpg) and senior point guard, Phillips (5 ppg) to keep them in the Rocky River conference race, which will look much different without Monroe and Parkwood. Just how much scoring support the Colts can give to Greene will determine if they can also get back to the playoffs for the 3rd straight season.--JAY EDWARDS
**Note: Albemarle, Gray Stone Day, North Stanly, South Stanly didn’t respond to our request for boys’ basketball preseason information.
