Boys Basketball Team Capsules: Rutherford County

EAST RUTHERFORD
Head Coach: Brad Levine (22nd year as East Rutherford basketball).
Coaching Career Record: 403-159 at East Rutherford; 503-217 in 29 years overall.
2016-17 Record: 29-1 (16-0 to win South Mountain Athletic 2A/3A Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Southwestern 2A Conference (SW2A).
Returning Starters (2): Josh Searcy, Sr., G/F (6-5); Christian Walker, Jr., F (6-5, 200).
Other Key Returnees: Quay Logan, Jr., PG (5-10); Ryan Carson, Sr., G/F (6-1). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: East Rutherford was perfect 29-0, when they season came to screeching halt in 2A state quarterfinal loss to Forest Hills. This year, Coach Brad Levine and his Cavaliers will have plenty of motivation to prove they are one of the best teams in the state, again. Senior guard, Josh Searcy (20 ppg, 10 rpg) and junior forward, Christian Walker (6 ppg, 6 rpg) -- look to lead their team to a SW2A conference title in February -- en route to their main goal of playing for a 2A state championship in March.
--JAY EDWARDS
THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY
Head Coach: Josh Norris (1st year as Thomas Jefferson Academy basketball coach; former Thomas Jefferson J.V. coach).
Coaching Career Record: 15-22 as Thomas Jefferson J.V. basketball coach.
2016-17 Record: 4-21 (1-15 in Southern Piedmont 1A Conference (SPC 1A)).
2017-18 Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A Conference.
Returning Starters (2): Scott Camper, Jr., G (6-4); Max Robbins, Sr., G (6-1). Key Newcomers: Matthew Minder, Jr., F (6-2); Mitchell Martin, So., PG (5-11); Thomas Hicks, So., F (6-2).
Outlook: Thomas Jefferson Academy has struggled of late, winning just 19 games in the last three seasons combined, including a 4-21 mark last year. But, former Thomas Jefferson Academy J.V. coach, Josh Norris, looks to breathe new life into the Gryphons, and has some pieces to work with in the backcourt of junior, Campber (14 ppg 6 rpg) and Robbins (3 spg). Nothing is going to come easy for Norris and company in the SPC 1A conference, but the Gryphons feel like they can be more of a factor in the league race this season.--JAY EDWARDS
Note: Chase and R.S. Central did not respond to our request for boys’ basketball preseason information.
