Boys Basketball Team Capsules: Rowan County

CARSON
Head Coach: Brian Perry (12th year as Carson basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 14-10 (11-7 in South Piedmont Conference (SPC)).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference/3A.
Returning Starters (5): Jamarius Hamilton, Sr., F (6-4); Jailen Williams, Sr., G (5-10); Owen White, Sr., G/F (6-3) (South Carolina baseball commit); Cole Perry, Jr., G/F (6-3); Cameron Prugh, Sr., G (5-9). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Carson has been consistent in recent seasons, with double-figure victories in five straight years, including a 14-10 record. This year, with all five starters back, led by the senior quartet of White (12 ppg, 8 rpg), Hamilton, Prugh and Williams, Carson has the experience to be even better, finish in the upper echelon of the NPC, get a stronger playoff seed and make a playoff run.
--JAY EDWARDS
Note: East Rowan, Gray Stone Day, North Rowan, South Rowan, West Rowan and Salisbury did not respond to our request for boys’ basketball preseason information.
