Boys Basketball Team Capsules: Rowan County

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 08, 2017 7:51 PM

CARSON

Head Coach: Brian Perry (12th year as Carson basketball coach).

2016-17 Record: 14-10 (11-7 in South Piedmont Conference (SPC)).

2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference/3A.

Returning Starters (5): Jamarius Hamilton, Sr., F (6-4); Jailen Williams, Sr., G (5-10); Owen White, Sr., G/F (6-3) (South Carolina baseball commit); Cole Perry, Jr., G/F (6-3); Cameron Prugh, Sr., G (5-9). Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Carson has been consistent in recent seasons, with double-figure victories in five straight years, including a 14-10 record. This year, with all five starters back, led by the senior quartet of White (12 ppg, 8 rpg), Hamilton, Prugh and Williams, Carson has the experience to be even better, finish in the upper echelon of the NPC, get a stronger playoff seed and make a playoff run.

--JAY EDWARDS

Note: East Rowan, Gray Stone Day, North Rowan, South Rowan, West Rowan and Salisbury did not respond to our request for boys’ basketball preseason information.

