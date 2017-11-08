Prep Insider

Boys Basketball Team Capsules: Alexander, Anson, Richmond, Watauga Counties

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 08, 2017 7:55 PM

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Head Coach: Ed Wills (14th year as Alexander Central basketball coach).

2016-17 Record: 19-9 (11-3 in the North Piedmont Conference (NPC)).

2017-18 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Returning Starters (1): Kendall Flowers, Sr., PG (5-10).

Other Key Returnees: Blan Hodges, Sr., G (6-0). Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Alexander Central has had four straight winning seasons, with 72 victories in that span. This year, that streak will be severely tested as the Cougars join a competitive, NW3A/4A with only one starter back in the lineup in Flowers (3 ppg). Another winning season and playoff berth would be a big accomplishment for Coach Wills and this young, Alexander Central team.

--JAY EDWARDS

RICHMOND SENIOR

Head Coach: Donald Pettigrew (1st year as Richmond Senior basketball coach).

2016-17 Record: 20-7 (7-3 in the Southeastern 4A Conference).

2017-18 Conference: Sandhills’ 4A Conference.

Returning Starters (4): Malik Flowers, Sr., F (6-3); Da’Shaun Wallace, Sr., G/F (6-1); Darrius Butler, Sr., G (5-9); Roderick Martin, Jr., G (5-6). Key Newcomers: Xavier Pettigrew, Jr., F/C (6-3); Malik Stanback, Jr., F (6-3); Jarvis Tillman, So., F (6-7).

Outlook: The Raiders have been a good run, averaging 18 wins per season in the last three years. Richmond Senior will take on a new challenge in the Sandhills’ 4A conference, where seniors, Butler (5 ppg), Flowers (9 ppg) and Wallace (5 ppg), look to help their team contend for a league title and get a strong, playoff seed.

--JAY EDWARDS

WATAUGA

Head Coach: Rob Sanders (14th year as Watauga basketball coach).

Coaching Career Record: 176-157.

2016-17 Record: 6-18 (1-14 in the Northwestern 3A/4A).

2017-18 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Returning Starters (1): Bryant Greene, Sr., G (6-2).

Other Key Returnees: Alex Marinakis, Sr., G (6-1); Alex McConnell, Sr., C (6-5); Jaiden Bond, So., PG (5-9). Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Watauga lost 13 straight games after guard, Bryant Greene, went down with a leg injury during the Pioneers’ holiday tournament last year. But Greene (20 ppg) is back and if he can find consistent scoring help, Watauga should move up from the bottom of the league standings and maybe even contend for a playoff berth.--JAY EDWARDS

Note: Anson County did not respond to our request for boys’ basketball preseason information.

