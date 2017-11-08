Boys Basketball Team Capsules: Iredell County Schools

LAKE NORMAN
Head Coach: Brandon Jolly (10th year as Lake Norman basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 143-67.
2016-17 Record: 20-8 (12-2 to win the North Piedmont Conference title).
2017-18 Conference: I-Meck 4A Conference.
Returning Starters (2): DeMarcus Johnson, Jr., F (6-4); Luke Robinson, So., G (6-0). Key Newcomers: Zane Haglan, Jr., PG (6-0) (South Iredell transfer); Austin Edds, Jr., G/F (Florida transfer, went to Lake Norman as freshman).
Outlook: Lake Norman coach, Brandon Jolly, returns to lead the Wildcat program after taking last year off. Lake Norman has the talent in Johnson (11 ppg) and Robinson (6 ppg) along with transfers in point guard, Haglan (15 ppg) and wing, Edds, to be a factor in the I-Meck 4A conference race. The Wildcats will also be a tough playoff matchup with their perimeter skill, speed and shooting ability.
--JAY EDWARDS
MOORESVILLE
Head Coach: Michael Micklow (12th year as Mooresville basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 14-14 (9-5 in the North Piedmont Conference (NPC)).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference/3A.
Returning Starters (3): Seth Welch, Sr., G (6-1); Trey Gunning, Sr., G (5-11); Griffin White, Jr., G.
Other Key Returnees: Tyler Luther, Sr., F (6-6); Justin Williams, Sr., G (6-2); Andrew Mauney, Sr., F (6-5). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Mooresville has been up and down the last few season, going 14-14 a year ago.
This year, Coach Micklow’s team will depend on its backcourt in seniors, Gunning (10 ppg) and Welch (12 ppg) and junior, White (10 ppg) to lead the way, which is not the recipe for success in against the big and talented teams in the I-Meck 4A conference. The Blue Devils are making the difficult move back in one of the best conferences in the state, and without a lot of proven size upfront will likely finish in the bottom half of the league standings, which makes it much tougher to get back to the postseason.
--JAY EDWARDS
NORTH IREDELL
Head Coach: Brian Cantrell (6th year as North Iredell basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 6-19 (3-11 in the North Piedmont Conference (NPC)).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference/3A.
Returning Starters (1): Logan Cass, Sr., G (6-2). Key Newcomers: Antonio Allison, Jr., G (5-10).
Outlook: North Iredell has made the playoffs four of the last five years, but struggled last season going 6-19. With only one starter back in the tough NPC, life isn’t going to get any easier for the Raiders. Coach Cantrell says this North Iredell team will have to rely on its defense if they are going to make move up the league standings.
--JAY EDWARDS
PINE LAKE PREP
Head Coach: Tony Dunbar (1st year as Pine Lake Prep basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 15-12 (8-8 in the Southern Piedmont 1A Conference (SPC 1A)).
2017-18 Conference: Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (PAC 7)/1A.
Returning Starters (4): Alex Cluff, Sr., G (6-4); Eito Yominami, Sr., G (5-8); Sam Schoore, Sr. G (6-0); Justin Workman, Jr., G (6-1).
Other Key Returnees: Josh Barnette, Sr., G (6-2); D’Marco Small, Sr., G (5-11). Key Newcomers: Meelad Dorodchi, So., G (6-1).
Outlook: Pine Lake Prep has posted three straight winning seasons for the first time in school history. With four starters back, led by seniors, Cluff (19 ppg, 9 rpg) and Yominami (10 ppg, 7 apg), on a veteran team, the Pride is ready to take the next step and contend for the new, PAC 7, 1A conference title. Pine Lake Prep’s experience, playmaking and shooting ability will also make them a team no one wants to play in the playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
SOUTH IREDELL
Head Coach: Michael Dodson (2nd year as South Iredell basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 16-9 (9-5 in the North Piedmont Conference (NPC)).
2017-18 Conference: North Piedmont Conference/3A.
Returning Starters (4): Cory Gaither, Sr., PG (6-0); Alex Angle, Sr., SG (6-0); Ty Everhart, Jr., F (6-4); Quan Clark, Sr., F (6-3). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Coach Michael Dodson led the Vikings to their 1st winning season in over a decade, going 16-9. This year, South Iredell looks to build on that momentum with four starters back led by seniors, Angle (16 ppg), Clark (8 ppg, 5 rpg) and Gaither (3.5 apg, 2 spg) and junior forward, Everhart (10 ppg, 8 rpg). That experience will give South Iredell a chance to challenge for a NPC title and go to the playoffs for a 3rd straight season, which is a big accomplishment for a program that has struggled to win in recent history.
--JAY EDWARDS
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: J.D. Johnson (2nd year as Statesville Christian basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 21-11 at Statesville Christian.
2016-17 Record: 21-11 (9-3 in the Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA)).
2017-18 Conference: Southern Piedmont Athletic Association/NCISAA 1A.
Returning Starters (4): Brennan Settle, Sr., G (6-1); Christian Bailey, So., G/F (6-5); Jordan McCray, Sr., PG (5-11); Logan Mosley, Sr., G (6-1). Key Newcomers: Marcus Henderson, Jr., PG (6-2) (Olympic transfer); Scott Harvey, Sr., F (6-8); Mike McCoy, Sr., PG (5-10) (Northside Christian transfer); Rakim Tshiona, Jr., F (6-4) (Lake Norman transfer).
Outlook: Statesville Christian won 21 games and advanced to the 2nd round of the NCISAA 1A state playoffs. This year, the Lions should be even better with four starters back, led by senior, Settle (19.5 ppg) and sophomore, Bailey (15 ppg, 8 rpg). Statesville Christian should also get a boost from several transfers like Scott Harvey (Christ the King transfer) and Marcus Henderson (Olympic transfer), which should put them in position to contend for SPAA conference title and be a factor deep into the NCISAA 1A state postseason.
--JAY EDWARDS
WEST IREDELL
Head Coach: Eric King (4th year as West Iredell basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 62-114.
2016-17 Record: 2-22 (1-13 North Piedmont Conference (NPC)).
2017-18 Conference: Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Hayden Blohm, Jr., G (5-11); Dillan Davis, Sr., G (5-11); Quay Stokes, Sr., F (6-2). Key Newcomers: Gabriel Kitchens, So., F (6-0).
Outlook: The Warriors have struggled recently without a winning season since the 2010-11 campaign, including a 2-22 mark last year. West Iredell looks to have new life in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference led by Blohm (15.5 ppg) and Davis (7 ppg) and they hope their experience will translate into more wins to help get the program going in the right direction and out of bottom of the league standings.
--JAY EDWARDS
WOODLAWN SCHOOL
Head Coach: Albert Perkins (2nd year as Woodlawn School basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 48-60.
2016-17 Record: 10-15 (3-9 in the Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA)).
2017-18 Conference: Southern Piedmont Athletic Association/NCISAA 1A.
Returning Starters (3): Najir Underwood, So., PG (5-10); Dylan White, Jr., F (6-2); Kevan Nikolich, Jr., F (6-2). Key Newcomers: Jesse Jacobsen, So., SG (6-0).
Outlook: Woodlawn School improved last year to 10-15 overall in the Coach Perkins’ 1st year in charge. While the Trailblazers have a tough task in a brutal, SPAA, they also possess a major weapon in 5-foot-10, lightning quick point guard, Underwood (21 ppg, 5 apg), who is a game-changing playmaker. Underwood, White (12 ppg) and Nikolich (9 ppg) should help this Woodlawn School team be more competitive and continue to help improve the program as a whole.--JAY EDWARDS
Note: Statesville did not respond to our request for boys’ preseason basketball information.
