Boys Basketball Team Capsules: Caldwell County

Here are previews for boys basketball programs in the Observer’s coverage area in Caldwell County. The profiles were put together by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards.
To see more county previews, visit this link
HIBRITEN
Head Coach: Chad Keller (5th year as Hibriten basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 97-76 at Hibriten; 139-154 overall.
2016-17 Record: 16-10 (11-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Northwest Foothills 2A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Nathan Barlowe, Sr., PG (5-8); Jonas Brown, Sr., G/F (6-2); Avery Keller, So., G/F (6-4).
Other Key Returnees: Jamal Gilmore, Sr., PG (5-9); Marqwone Jones, Jr., F (6-0); Chris McBride, Sr., C/F (6-6). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Panthers have been consistent winners with 55 victories in the last three seasons, including a 16-10 mark a year ago. Hibriten takes on a new challenge in the Northwest Foothills 2A conference with their starting backcourt returning in Barlowe (6 ppg), Brown (4 ppg, 5 rpg) and Keller (8 ppg, 5 rpg). The Panthers will need some frontcourt help to emerge to amongst the conferences’ best and be a playoff team that can go multiple rounds deep.
--JAY EDWARDS
SOUTH CALDWELL
Head Coach: Darren Hart (3rd year as South Caldwell basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 20-29 at South Caldwell.
2016-17 Record: 14-12 (7-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Returning Starters (0): None.
Other Key Returnees: Kaden Anderson, Sr., G; Kenin Anderson, Sr., G; Jackson Brown, Sr., G. Key Newcomers: Austin Rayner, So., F; Trent Black, Jr., F.
Outlook: South Caldwell notched their 1st winning season in a decade last year, going 14-12 overall. This year, continuing their trend won’t be easy without any starters back in a tough, NW3A/4A conference. The Spartans will look to senior guards in the Andersons and Brown to lead the way, but it’s hard to see them not finishing in the bottom half of the league standings.
--JAY EDWARDS
WEST CALDWELL
Head Coach: Jesse Beane (1st year as West Caldwell basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 33-7.
2016-17 Record: 18-8 (12-2 in the Southern District 7 (SD7) Conference).
2017-18 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Returning Starters (3): Elijah Brooks, Sr., G (5-10); Tre Hall, Sr., G (5-10); Kaleb Dula, Sr., G (5-11).
Other Key Returnees: Kameron Carver. Key Newcomers: Javon Elleby; Anthony Isbell.
Outlook: West Caldwell has been a consistent winner of late with 18-plus victories in six of the last eight seasons. This year, the Warriors will look to the senior backcourt trio of Brooks (5 ppg), Hall (10 ppg) and Dula (7 ppg) to push the pace and help West Caldwell fight their way into the middle of the league race and in position to make the playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments