Sweet 16 Countdown: No. 9 Olympic Trojans, No. 10 Lincoln Charter

NO. 9 OLYMPIC TROJANS
Head Coach: Baronton Terry (2nd year as Olympic basketball coach).
2016-17 Record: 19-8 (14-0 to win the SoMeck8 Conference championship).
2017-18 Conference: SoMeck7 Conference/4A.
Returning Starters (3): Jalen Harris, Sr., F (6-4); Jalen Barr, Jr., F (6-3); Josh Banks, So., G (6-2).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Trojans had a tale of two seasons last year, as they were 6-6 coming out of the Christmas holiday break. Coach Bartonton Terry led his Olympic team to victory in 13 of the next 15 games, winning the SoMeck8 conference regular season and tournament titles with a perfect 14-0 league mark. However, a 1st-round playoff loss to Rocky River left a bad taste in their mouths this summer. Olympic believes it can win another conference title and be a factor much deeper into the playoffs with senior forward, Harris (16), junior forward, Barr and sophomore guard, Banks, leading the way for an experienced squad.
NO. 10 LINCOLN CHARTER EAGLES
Head Coach: Brad Gabriel (5th year as Lincoln Charter basketball coach).
Coaching Record: 101-28 at Lincoln Charter.
2016-17 Record: 31-3 (14-0 to win the South Piedmont 1A Conference (SPC 1A)).
2017-18 Conference: South Piedmont 1A Conference.
Returning Starters (5): Kody Shubert, Sr., PG (5-11) (Presbyterian commit); Jackson Gabriel, Jr., SG (6-2); London England, Sr., G/F (6-4); Levontae Knox, Jr., G/F (6-3); Jehlon Johnson, Sr., F (6-8).
Other Key Returnees: Josh Haudek, Sr., F (6-4); Zeke Mayfield, Sr., G (6-0); Axel Holm, So., G (6-0); Kendrick Davis, Sr., G (6-0).
Key Newcomers: Demitri McCall, So., G (6-4); Trian Barnes, Sr., G (6-2); Hunter Herrick, Jr., G (6-2).
Outlook: The defending 1A state champions have the rare luxury of returning all five starters and their top nine players from a year ago. Coach Brad Gabriel says this group is even "hungrier," to repeat as state champions with their dynamic backcourt in Shubert (20 ppg), Gabriel (18 ppg), England (11 ppg) and Knox (12 ppg) leading the way. But the Eagles know nothing is going to come easy as they will now have a target on their back in every game.
--JAY EDWARDS
