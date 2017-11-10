Charlotte Christian’s boys basketball team is No. 6 in the preseason Sweet 16 poll
Charlotte Christian’s boys basketball team is No. 6 in the preseason Sweet 16 poll WAYNE ST. JOHN, special to the Observer
Charlotte Christian’s boys basketball team is No. 6 in the preseason Sweet 16 poll WAYNE ST. JOHN, special to the Observer
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: No. 6 Charlotte Christian

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 10, 2017 11:33 AM

NO. 6 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

Head Coach: Shonn Brown (17th year as Charlotte Christian basketball coach)

Coaching Career Record: 371-157

2016-17 Record: 22-8 (6-4 in the CISAA).

2017-18 Conference: CISAA

Returning Starters (2): J.C. Tharrington, Jr., PG (6-1, 165); Blake Preston, Sr., F/C (6-9, 245).

Other Key Returnees: Terrelle Brown, Sr., G (5-11, 175); Seth Bennett, Jr., G (6-3, 175); Garrett Shrader, Jr., G/F (6-5, 215); Efose E-Udosomwan, Jr., G (6-2, 165)

Key Newcomers: Paul Hudson, Jr., G/F (6-6, 215/South Mecklenburg transfer);

Outlook: Coach Shonn Brown and his Charlotte Christian basketball team have established themselves as perennial state contenders, once again. This season, the Knights are loaded with talent from junior point guard, J.C. Tharrington to seniors Blake Preston (Liberty University commit), Terrelle Brown and Seth Bennett as well as South Meck transfer, Paul Hudson. Charlotte Christian has the players and depth to compete in the brutal CISAA conference (with powers, Providence Day, Cannon) and make a deep run into the state playoffs.

--JAY EDWARDS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement tour continues with $100K donation to fighting child abuse

    Dale Earnhardt Jr. has asked for his retirement tour to focus on giving back to the community, and so now Phoenix International Raceway has donated $100,000 dollars in his honor to fighting child abuse nationwide.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement tour continues with $100K donation to fighting child abuse

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement tour continues with $100K donation to fighting child abuse 0:55

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement tour continues with $100K donation to fighting child abuse
Dale Earnhardt Jr. now has Dill Jr. thanks to Phoenix International Raceway 1:30

Dale Earnhardt Jr. now has Dill Jr. thanks to Phoenix International Raceway
New city council member wants you to hold his feet to the fire 3:57

New city council member wants you to hold his feet to the fire

View More Video