Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: No. 6 Charlotte Christian

NO. 6 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS
Head Coach: Shonn Brown (17th year as Charlotte Christian basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 371-157
2016-17 Record: 22-8 (6-4 in the CISAA).
2017-18 Conference: CISAA
Returning Starters (2): J.C. Tharrington, Jr., PG (6-1, 165); Blake Preston, Sr., F/C (6-9, 245).
Other Key Returnees: Terrelle Brown, Sr., G (5-11, 175); Seth Bennett, Jr., G (6-3, 175); Garrett Shrader, Jr., G/F (6-5, 215); Efose E-Udosomwan, Jr., G (6-2, 165)
Key Newcomers: Paul Hudson, Jr., G/F (6-6, 215/South Mecklenburg transfer);
Outlook: Coach Shonn Brown and his Charlotte Christian basketball team have established themselves as perennial state contenders, once again. This season, the Knights are loaded with talent from junior point guard, J.C. Tharrington to seniors Blake Preston (Liberty University commit), Terrelle Brown and Seth Bennett as well as South Meck transfer, Paul Hudson. Charlotte Christian has the players and depth to compete in the brutal CISAA conference (with powers, Providence Day, Cannon) and make a deep run into the state playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
