Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: No. 5 Cannon School

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 10, 2017 11:54 AM

NO. 5 CANNON SCHOOL COUGARS

Head Coach: Che Roth (6th year as the Cannon School basketball coach).

Coaching Career Record: 85-56.

2016-17 Record: 21-11 (8-2 in the CISAA Conference).

2017-18 Conference: CISAA

Returning Starters (3): Jairus Hamilton, Sr., G/F (6-8); Qon Murphy, Sr., G (6-6); Alex Cox, Sr., G (6-2).

Other Key Returnees: Ty Alexander, So., F (6-7); Alon Parker, Sr., PG (5-7); Will Exson, Sr., F (6-5).

Key Newcomers: Jarvis Moss, Fr., SG (6-2); Alex Katsikaris, Jr., PG (6-2).

Outlook: The Cannon School basketball has its own dynamic duo in Hamilton (23 ppg) and Murphy (17 ppg), who are both Division I recruits, surrounded by strong role players. The Cougars have the

talent to be right in the mix to challenge for a CISAA conference title, and be a serious NCISAA 3A state contender. They advanced to state semifinals last year.

--JAY EDWARDS

