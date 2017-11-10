Providence goalkeeper Joey Jegier and the Panthers play in a regional semifinal Saturday at home. Providence has not allowed a goal in its last eight matches
Providence goalkeeper Joey Jegier and the Panthers play in a regional semifinal Saturday at home. Providence has not allowed a goal in its last eight matches David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Providence goalkeeper Joey Jegier and the Panthers play in a regional semifinal Saturday at home. Providence has not allowed a goal in its last eight matches David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

NCHSAA Soccer Playoff Update: two Mecklenburg teams playing in regional semifinals Saturday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 10, 2017 12:17 PM

Two Mecklenburg County 4A soccer teams will play in N.C. 4A quarterfinal playoff matches Saturday. Both teams are at home.

Hough (22-1) will host Northwest Guilford (21-2-1) and Providence (20-0-3) will host Porter Ridge (20-1-2). Both matches begin at 6 p.m.

Hough has won 21 straight matches under coach David Smith and is led by seniors Jackson Raymer and AJ Whisenant.

Raymer has 41 goals and 15 assists. Whisenant has 23 goals and 15 assists.

Providence, which beat rival South Meck 1-0 in a third-round match Wednesday, has won eight straight matches. The Panthers have not allowed a goal in the streak.

▪ One other Mecklenburg County team is still alive in the playoffs. In 2A, Lake Norman Charter (14-5-2) will play at Morganton Patton (22-1) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a third round match. The winner advances to Saturday’s state quarterfinal against Ledford (21-3). South Point (19-4-1) is at Newton-Conover (24-0-2) in Saturday’s other western 2A quarterfinal.

▪ In 3A, Cox Mill (16-4-3) is at Asheville Reynolds (21-2-2) and Statesville (21-3-2) visits Marvin Ridge (19-3-1).

▪ In 1A, Pine Lake Prep is the only remaining Observer-area team alive. Pine Lake Prep (19-1-1) hosts Mount Airy (22-1-1) Saturday at 7.

NCHSAA Soccer Playoff Update

BOYS

Class 4A

Wednesday

WEST

Hough 3, Myers Park 1

Northwest Guilford 1, Pfafftown Reagan 0

Porter Ridge 3, Greensboro Page 3 (Porter Ridge wins 7-6 on PK)

Providence 1, South Mecklenburg 0

EAST

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 3, Wilmington Ashley 1

Cary Green Hope 3, Raleigh Leesville Road 1

Wake Forest Heritage 5, Apex 4

Wilmington Hoggard 4, Raleigh Enloe 3

Saturday

WEST

Northwest Guilford (21-2-1) at Hough (22-1), 6

Porter Ridge (20-1-2) at Providence (20-0-3), 6

EAST

Cary Green Hope (20-2-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (20-0-2)

Wake Forest Heritage (24-1) at Wilmington Hoggard (21-1-1)

Class 3A

Wednesday

WEST

Asheville Reynolds 1, Forestview 0

Cox Mill 2, Southwestern Randolph 1

Statesville 3, Hickory 0

Marvin Ridge 3, Charlotte Catholic 0

EAST

Jacksonville 3, Hope Mills Gray

Chapel Hill 2, Erwin Cleveland 1

Lee County 6, Burlington Williams 1

Topsail 2, Northern Guilford 1

Saturday

WEST

Cox Mill (16-4-3) at Asheville Reynolds (21-2-2)

Statesville (21-3-2) at Marvin Ridge (19-3-1)

EAST

Chapel Hill (20-4-1) at Jacksonville (21-1-1)

Lee County (24-2) at Topsail (19-4)

Class 2A

Wednesday

WEST

Newton-Conover 4, Swannanoa Owen 0

South Point 4, Hendersonville 0

Ledford 2, Surry Central 2 (Ledford winds 3-2 on PK

Lake Norman Charter (14-5-2) at Morganton Patton (22-1), ppd. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday

EAST

East Duplin 4, Southwest Onslow 1

Jordan-Matthews 1, Carrboro 1 (Jordan-Matthews wins 5-3 on PK

Dixon 1, Roanoke Rapids 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 3, Clinton 1

Saturday

WEST

South Point (19-4-1) at Newton-Conover (24-0-2)

Lake Norman Charter-Morganton Patton winner vs. Ledford (21-3)

EAST

Jordan-Matthews (19-3-2) at East Duplin (19-3)

Dixon (22-2-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (19-1)

Class 1A

Wednesday

WEST

Pine Lake Prep 3, Community School of Davidsobn 0

Mount Airy 1, Gray Stone Day 0

Starmount 4, Highlands 0

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 4, Avery County 0

EAST

Wake Forest Franklin Academy 10, Lejeune 2

Hobbton 1, Durham Research Triangle Charter 1 (Hobbton wins 3-2 on PK

Manteo 3, Durham Voyager Academy 2

Ralegh Charter 4, Granville Central 0

Saturday

WEST

Mount Airy (22-1-1) at Pine Lake Prep (19-1-1), 7

Starmount (20-1-2) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-2-3)

EAST

Hobbton (18-4-3) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (21-0-1)

Raleigh Charter (14-5-3) at Manteo (19-3-1)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese.

    The Siano family makes all of their mozzarellas by hand, working overnight in their office south of uptown Charlotte. They work at night, because it's traditional to have fresh mozzarella ready to go first thing in the morning.

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese.

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese. 0:18

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement tour continues with $100K donation to fighting child abuse 0:55

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retirement tour continues with $100K donation to fighting child abuse
Dale Earnhardt Jr. now has Dill Jr. thanks to Phoenix International Raceway 1:30

Dale Earnhardt Jr. now has Dill Jr. thanks to Phoenix International Raceway

View More Video