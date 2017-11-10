NCHSAA Soccer Playoff Update: two Mecklenburg teams playing in regional semifinals Saturday

Two Mecklenburg County 4A soccer teams will play in N.C. 4A quarterfinal playoff matches Saturday. Both teams are at home.
Hough (22-1) will host Northwest Guilford (21-2-1) and Providence (20-0-3) will host Porter Ridge (20-1-2). Both matches begin at 6 p.m.
Hough has won 21 straight matches under coach David Smith and is led by seniors Jackson Raymer and AJ Whisenant.
Raymer has 41 goals and 15 assists. Whisenant has 23 goals and 15 assists.
Providence, which beat rival South Meck 1-0 in a third-round match Wednesday, has won eight straight matches. The Panthers have not allowed a goal in the streak.
▪ One other Mecklenburg County team is still alive in the playoffs. In 2A, Lake Norman Charter (14-5-2) will play at Morganton Patton (22-1) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a third round match. The winner advances to Saturday’s state quarterfinal against Ledford (21-3). South Point (19-4-1) is at Newton-Conover (24-0-2) in Saturday’s other western 2A quarterfinal.
▪ In 3A, Cox Mill (16-4-3) is at Asheville Reynolds (21-2-2) and Statesville (21-3-2) visits Marvin Ridge (19-3-1).
▪ In 1A, Pine Lake Prep is the only remaining Observer-area team alive. Pine Lake Prep (19-1-1) hosts Mount Airy (22-1-1) Saturday at 7.
NCHSAA Soccer Playoff Update
BOYS
Class 4A
Wednesday
WEST
Hough 3, Myers Park 1
Northwest Guilford 1, Pfafftown Reagan 0
Porter Ridge 3, Greensboro Page 3 (Porter Ridge wins 7-6 on PK)
Providence 1, South Mecklenburg 0
EAST
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 3, Wilmington Ashley 1
Cary Green Hope 3, Raleigh Leesville Road 1
Wake Forest Heritage 5, Apex 4
Wilmington Hoggard 4, Raleigh Enloe 3
Saturday
WEST
Northwest Guilford (21-2-1) at Hough (22-1), 6
Porter Ridge (20-1-2) at Providence (20-0-3), 6
EAST
Cary Green Hope (20-2-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (20-0-2)
Wake Forest Heritage (24-1) at Wilmington Hoggard (21-1-1)
Class 3A
Wednesday
WEST
Asheville Reynolds 1, Forestview 0
Cox Mill 2, Southwestern Randolph 1
Statesville 3, Hickory 0
Marvin Ridge 3, Charlotte Catholic 0
EAST
Jacksonville 3, Hope Mills Gray
Chapel Hill 2, Erwin Cleveland 1
Lee County 6, Burlington Williams 1
Topsail 2, Northern Guilford 1
Saturday
WEST
Cox Mill (16-4-3) at Asheville Reynolds (21-2-2)
Statesville (21-3-2) at Marvin Ridge (19-3-1)
EAST
Chapel Hill (20-4-1) at Jacksonville (21-1-1)
Lee County (24-2) at Topsail (19-4)
Class 2A
Wednesday
WEST
Newton-Conover 4, Swannanoa Owen 0
South Point 4, Hendersonville 0
Ledford 2, Surry Central 2 (Ledford winds 3-2 on PK
Lake Norman Charter (14-5-2) at Morganton Patton (22-1), ppd. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday
EAST
East Duplin 4, Southwest Onslow 1
Jordan-Matthews 1, Carrboro 1 (Jordan-Matthews wins 5-3 on PK
Dixon 1, Roanoke Rapids 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 3, Clinton 1
Saturday
WEST
South Point (19-4-1) at Newton-Conover (24-0-2)
Lake Norman Charter-Morganton Patton winner vs. Ledford (21-3)
EAST
Jordan-Matthews (19-3-2) at East Duplin (19-3)
Dixon (22-2-1) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (19-1)
Class 1A
Wednesday
WEST
Pine Lake Prep 3, Community School of Davidsobn 0
Mount Airy 1, Gray Stone Day 0
Starmount 4, Highlands 0
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 4, Avery County 0
EAST
Wake Forest Franklin Academy 10, Lejeune 2
Hobbton 1, Durham Research Triangle Charter 1 (Hobbton wins 3-2 on PK
Manteo 3, Durham Voyager Academy 2
Ralegh Charter 4, Granville Central 0
Saturday
WEST
Mount Airy (22-1-1) at Pine Lake Prep (19-1-1), 7
Starmount (20-1-2) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (16-2-3)
EAST
Hobbton (18-4-3) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (21-0-1)
Raleigh Charter (14-5-3) at Manteo (19-3-1)
