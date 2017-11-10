Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: No. 2 Providence Day

Providence Day boys basketball team, which played one of the toughest schedules in the nation, has ramped it up even more this season, including a 10-day trip to China. The Chargers hope for a fourth straight Final 4 appearance and a second state title in three years. Providence Day's starting five ( L to R) Devon Dotson, John Miralia, Kyle Wood, Isaac Suffren, Trey Wertz. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com