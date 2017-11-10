Providence Day boys basketball team, which played one of the toughest schedules in the nation, has ramped it up even more this season, including a 10-day trip to China. The Chargers hope for a fourth straight Final 4 appearance and a second state title in three years. Providence Day's starting five ( L to R) Devon Dotson, John Miralia, Kyle Wood, Isaac Suffren, Trey Wertz.
Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: No. 2 Providence Day

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 10, 2017 6:02 PM

NO. 2 PROVIDENCE DAY CHARGERS

Head Coach: Brian Field (12th year as Providence Day basketball coach).

Coaching Career Record: 203-128.

2016-17 Record: 23-11 (9-1 in CISAA Conference), NCISAA 3A State semifinals.

2017-18 Conference: CISAA Conference.

Returning Starters (5): Devon Dotson, Sr., PG (6-2) (Kansas commit); Trey Wertz, Sr., SG (6-5) (Santa Clara University commit); Isaac Suffren, Sr., G (6-3); Kyle Wood, Sr., G (5-11); John Miralia, So., F, (6-6).

Other Key Returnees: Jacolbe Cowan, So., F (6-6).

Outlook: Providence Day returns arguably the best backcourt in the state in seniors, Devon Dotson (Kansas commit, 24.4 ppg) and Trey Wertz (Santa Clara University commit, 18.3 ppg) that are capable of scoring in bunches and carrying their team at any time. The Chargers also have great role players like Suffren, Wood and more, who fit into their system. While Providence Day takes on a brutal, national and even international schedule (China trip), expect Coach Brian Field and company -- to be battle-tested and ready to battle for another CISAA conference title -- and be a serious contender for a NCISAA 3A state championship, again (2015 semifinalist, 2016 state champion, 2017 state semifinalist).

--JAY EDWARDS

