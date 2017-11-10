Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: No. 1 Cox Mill

NO. 1 COX MILL CHARGERS
Head Coach: Jody Barbee (5th year as Cox Mill basketball coach).
Coaching Record: 91-27 at Cox Mill.
2016-17 Record: 27-6 (16-2 in the South Piedmont Conference (SPC)).
2017-18 Conference: South Piedmont Conference/3A.
Returning Starters (4): Wendell Moore, Jr., F/G (6-6); Joel Hall, Sr., F (6-3); Cody Cline, Jr., PG (6-1); Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Jr., F (6-6, 200).
Key Newcomers: Rechon "Leaky" Black, Sr., PG (6-8, 195).
Outlook: The rich are getting richer as the defending 3A state champions add former Concord standout, Rechon "Leaky" Black (North Carolina commit) to an already loaded team with their all-everything star in Moore (25 ppg, 9 rpg, major, Division I recruit) and Stone-Carrawell (8 ppg). Cox Mill’s goal from day one will be repeat as state champions, and with their experience, length and talent anything less would be a disappointment for this team.
--JAY EDWARDS
