2017-18 Charlotte Observer-area high school basketball schedules

Thousands bundle up for Charlotte Marathon

Saturday morning's annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon uptown drew thousands for five different races: the marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay, 5K, and kid’s 1-mile run. It began in 2005 as the Thunder Road Marathon but the name was changed to the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon in January of 2016. Since 2013, the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon has donated $89,000 to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital Child Life Program, and also supports 35-40 different Boy Scout troops, high school organizations and non-profit organizations.