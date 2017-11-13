2017-18 Observer-area boys basketball conference predictions

Observer correspondent Jay Edwards asked area basketball coaches to predict their league finish. Below is compilation of those votes
Big South 3A
1. Kings Mountain; 2. Hunter Huss; 3. Ashbrook; 4. Crest; 5. Stuart Cramer; 6. North Gaston; 7. Forestview; 8. Burns.
CISAA (NCISAA)
1. Providence Day; 2. Cannon School; 3. Charlotte Christian; 4. Charlotte Country Day; 5. Charlotte Latin; 6. Covenant Day.
Central Carolinas’ 2A
1. Thomasville; 2. Salisbury; 3. South Rowan; 4. North Davidson; 5. West Davidson; 6. Ledford; 7. Lexington; 8. Central Davidson; 9. East Davidson; 10. Oak Grove.
I-Meck 4A
1. North Mecklenburg; 2. West Charlotte; 3. Hopewell; 4. Hough; 5. Lake Norman; 6. Vance; 7. Mallard Creek; 8. Mooresville.
Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC)
1. Gaston Day; 2. Concord First Assembly; 3. SouthLake Christian; 4. Hickory Grove; 5. Northside Christian; 6. Metrolina Christian; 7. Gaston Christian; 8. Westminster Catawba.
Mountain Valley 1A/2A
1. Alleghany; 2. Wilkes Central; 3. North Wilkes; 4. Starmount; 5. East Wilkes; 6. Ashe County; 7. West Wilkes; 8. Elkin.
North Piedmont 3A
1. West Rowan; 2. South Iredell; 3. Statesville; 4. Carson; 5. North Iredell; 6. East Rowan.
Northwestern 3A/4A
1. Freedom; 2. Hickory; 3. McDowell; 4. Alexander Central; 5. Watauga; 6. West Caldwell; 7. St. Stephens; 8. South Caldwell.
Northwest Foothills’ 2A
1. Hibriten; 2. Draughn; 3. Patton; 4. Fred T. Foard; 5. East Burke; 6. Bunker Hill; 7. West Iredell.
Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (PAC 7)
1. Community School of Davidson; 2. Queens Grant; 3. Pine Lake Prep; 4. Mountain Island Charter; 5. Union Academy; 6. Carolina International; 7. Bradford Prep.
Rocky River 2A
1. Forest Hills; 2. West Stanly; 3. Anson County; 4. Mount Pleasant; 5. East Montgomery; 6. Central Academy.
Southern Carolinas’ Conference
1. Charlotte Catholic; 2. Piedmont; 3. Marvin Ridge; 4. Monroe; 5. Weddington; 6. Sun Valley; 7. Cuthbertson; 8. Parkwood.
Southern Piedmont 1A
1. Lincoln Charter; 2. Bessemer City; 3. Cherryville; 4. Highland Tech; 5. Piedmont Charter; 6. Thomas Jefferson Academy.
Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (NCISAA)
1. United Faith; 2. Statesville Christian; 3. Victory Christian; 4. Hickory Christian; 5. North Hills Christian; 6. University Christian; 7. Woodlawn School.
South Fork 2A
1. East Lincoln; 2. Maiden; 3. Lincolnton; 4. Lake Norman Charter; 5. North Lincoln; 6. Bandys; 7. Newton Conover; 8. West Lincoln.
SoMeck7 4A
1. Olympic; 2. Ardrey Kell; 3. Berry; 4. Harding; 5. South Mecklenburg; 6. West Mecklenburg; 7. Providence.
South Piedmont 3A
1. Cox Mill; 2. Concord; 3. Jay M. Robinson; 4. Central Cabarrus; 5. Northwest Cabarrus; 6. A.L. Brown.
Southwestern 2A
1. East Rutherford; 2. R.S. Central; 3. Shelby; 4. South Point; 5. East Gaston; 6. Chase.
Southwestern 4A
1. Butler; 2. Independence; 3. Rocky River; 4. Hickory Ridge; 5. Myers Park; 6. Porter Ridge; 7. East Mecklenburg; 8. Garinger.
Western Highlands 1A
1. Avery County; 2. Charles D. Owen; 3. Mountain Heritage; 4. Mitchell; 5. Madison County; 6. Polk County.
Yadkin Valley 1A
1. North Stanly; 2. West Montgomery; 3. North Rowan; 4. Albemarle; 5. Uwharrie Charter; 6. Gray Stone Day; 7. South Davidson; 8. South Stanly; 9. North Moore.
South Carolina
Region IV, AAAAA
1. Nation Ford; 2. Northwestern; 3. Fort Mill; 4. Rock Hill; 5. Clover.
Region III, AAAA
1. Ridge View; 2. Westwood; 3. South Pointe; 4. York; 5. Lancaster; 6. Richland Northeast.
Region IV, AAA
1. Chester; 2. Camden; 3. Fairfield Central; 4. Indian Land; 5. Columbia.
Region IV, AA
1. Lee Central; 2. Central Pageland; 3. Andrew Jackson; 4. Cheraw; 5. North Central; 6. Chesterfield; 7. Buford.
Region II, A
1. Lewisville; 2. McBee; 3. Great Falls; 4. Timmonsville; 5. Lamar; 6. Governor’s School.
