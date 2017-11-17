Providence soccer sophomore, Hibriten football star named NCHSAA players of the week

Providence soccer star Joe Dalrymple and Lenoir Hibriten football player McKinley “Gee” Witherspoon are the N.C. High School Athletic Association athletes of the week.
Dalrymple, a sophomore on Providence’s boys soccer team, scored three goals in two rounds of the NCHSAA playoffs. He had the lone score in a 1-0 win over South Mecklenburg, scoring in the 58th minute. In the Panthers’ fourth round game with Porter Ridge, he netted two goals in a 3-0 win. Providence lost to Hough in the regional championship game Tuesday.
▪ Witherspoon, a junior at Hibriten, helped lift his team to a 57-6 win over Catawba Bandys in the first round of the NCHSAA Football playoffs Friday. Witherspoon only played in the first half and ran six times for 241 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 40 yards per carry. He also returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown.
