Friday’s Girls HS Roundup: Shariah Gaddy helps push East Meck past Rocky River

Elevator
↑Bella Sheprow, Metrolina Christian: 98 points away from 1,000 for her career. She made six free throws with under two minutes left to seal a 47-44 win over Covenant Day Friday. Sheprow had a team-high 17 points.
↑Jael Hall, Davidson Day: freshman had 12 points and a career-high 10 steals in a 47-43 win over Asheville School.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg: 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a 65-25 win over Rocky River. Jadin Gladden had 14 points, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks. App State signee A’Lea Gilbert added 13 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Tanajah Hayes, Vance: 22 points, 10 steals, seven assists for freshman against Olympic. She’s got back-to-back 20-point games to start her career.
Ellie Johnson, Hickory Grove Christian: broke the school record for 3 pointers in a single game with seven in a 77-43 win over Tabernacle Chrisitan. Johnson finished with 27 points.
Caroline McGee, Metrolina Christian: 15 points, 16 rebounds, four steals in the win over Covenant Day. Covenant Day’s Taylro Webber led all scorers with 22.
Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell: 19 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks in a 66-42 win over Myers Park.
Friday’s Girls Basketball Summaries
Friday’s Roundup
No. 2 Ardrey Kell 66, Myers Park 42: The Knights (2-0) allowed Myers Park just 15 total points in the first and third quarters, sprinting off to an easy win. Deniyah Lutz had 17 points and five rebounds and Journey Muhammad added 14 points for the Knights. Myers Park fell to 0-2.
Concord First Assembly Academy 67, Calvary Day 11: Concord First Assembly (2-0) was up 32-0 after the first quarter and 48-2 at halftime. Shamani Stafford had 19 points, three steals, two blocks. Jessyka Leak had 10 rebounds, nine assists, three points and four steals. Demi Case had 17 points, four rebounds, two steals. And Georgetown signee Courtney Meadows had 11 points, four steals and three assists.
Victory Christian 56, Charlotte Christian 26: Victory Christian (3-1) didn’t allow Charlotte Christian to score more than nine points in any quarter, running off for an easy win. Assiyah Mitchell had 19 points for the Kings. Jamee Coleman had 18 and Anita Siya added 13. Christian fell to 0-2.
Saturday’s schedule
Buford in Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament (Host) (Boys)
Cannon School in Spartan Classic (at Burlington School) (Girls only)
Cardinal Newman at Cannon School (Boys only)
Carmel Christian at Asheville Christian
Gaston Day at Carolina Day
Hopewell at Carson (Girls only)
Indian Land vs. Lancaster at Buford Yellow Jacket Tournament at Buford (Boys only), 12:45
Northside Christian in Village Christian Classic (Boys/Girls)
SouthLake Christian at Greensboro Day
York Prep vs. Greenfield School in Best of Carolinas
Comments