Friday’s Boys HS Roundup: Ardrey Kell sophomore turns up a hero

↑Mooresville: hosted the first game against Northwest Cabarrus in its new gym Friday. It seats 2,200.
↑Cheick Traore, Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: quickly becoming one of the area’s best 1-2 punches. Traore, a 6-8 sophomore, had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a 78-62 win over Calvary Day Friday. Edoka, a 6-6 senior, had 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for CFA (1-1).
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Jamarius Burton, Independence: After missing his junior season due to knee surgery, Burton had 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in his first game back, a 57-55 win over Hopewell. Independence outscored Hopewell 14-7 in the fourth quarter to win. Matthew Smith added 13 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals for the Patriots.
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: 18 points, eight rebounds, six blocks in a 60-43 win over Covenant Day. Clark shot 9-for-9 from the floor. Teammate Tyler Nelson shot 6-for-7 and had 17 points.
Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: Junior had 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in an 86-66 win over Grace Christian.
Congrats to @Jacksongabriel0 on his 1000th point tonight!! pic.twitter.com/ZPC5HP5ysG— Mark Shubert (@shubertmark1) November 18, 2017
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: junior scored 18 points against Lake Norman Charter, passing the 1,000-point mark.
Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: Sophomore Providence Day transfer made a 3-point shot with one second left to send Friday’s game with Myers Park into overtime. Ardrey Kell outscored Myers Park 13-3 in the extra period to win 59-49 and start the season 2-0. Stankavage led the Knights with 19 points. Navy signee David Kasanganay had 17 and Christian Pickens added 10 points, 10 rebounds.
Here is @thelukestank shot to take it to OT! pic.twitter.com/GufV3VEi0n— AK Basketball (@AKbasketball) November 18, 2017
Friday’s Boys Summaries
Friday’s Roundup
No. 6 Charlotte Christian 73, Victory Christian 38: The Knights led 24-3 after the first quarter and won easily. South Meck transfer Paul Hudson had 20 points, 12 rebounds in his debut as a Knight. Seth Bennett had 17 points and JC Tharrington had 15 points and eight assists against just one turnover. Christian plays at Kings Mountain next week before going to Atlanta for the Holiday Hoopsgiving event after the Thanksgiving holiday.
No. 10 Lincoln Charter 89, Lake Norman Charter 49: a huge crowd showed up for a highly anticipated game between two powers from nearby counties.
Standing room only - actually not much of that left either - for tonight’s Lake Norman Charter at Lincoln Charter boys basketball game. @langstonwertzjr @CitizenJP pic.twitter.com/tv6InYbkuf— LNC Basketball (@LNCVsquadStats) November 18, 2017
Lincoln Charter led 20-15 after the first quarter, but blew the game open with a 34-9 push in the third quarter. Presbyterian recruit Kody Shubert had 27 points and eight assists. London England added 24 points and nine rebounds.
No. 16 Concord 75, Statesville 68: Jalen O’Neal had 19 points, 14 rebounds, Jackson Threadgill had 19 points, five rebounds and Jordan Stowe added 12 points, 11 assists and four rebounds as the Spiders won a close game.
Asheville Christian 77, Gaston Day 68: Asheville Christian picked up a close win at home. Houston recruit Nate Hinton had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Gaston Day. Quan McCluney had 14 points and five rebounds. Caleb Mills had 17 points, on three made 3-pointers for Asheville Christian and Raishaun Brown had 16.
Rocky River 87, South Mecklenburg 45: Sophomore Jaden Springer, a preseason All-American, had 21 points to lead the Ravens (2-0). Darlingstone Dunbar had 18 points and Jordan Campbell had 18. South Meck got 17 from Donte Wiggins and 12 from Chris White.
Saturday’s schedule
Buford in Yellow Jacket Preseason Tournament (Host) (Boys)
Cannon School in Spartan Classic (at Burlington School) (Girls only)
Cardinal Newman at Cannon School (Boys only)
Carmel Christian at Asheville Christian
Gaston Day at Carolina Day
Hopewell at Carson (Girls only)
Indian Land vs. Lancaster at Buford Yellow Jacket Tournament at Buford (Boys only), 12:45
Northside Christian in Village Christian Classic (Boys/Girls)
SouthLake Christian at Greensboro Day
York Prep vs. Greenfield School in Best of Carolinas
Comments