Players from NCISAA state champion Charlotte Christian dominated the all-state football team, released Saturday Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NCISAA state champ Charlotte Christian lands five players on all-state football team

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 18, 2017 02:37 PM

The N.C. Independent Schools released its all-state football team and it was dominated by players in the Observer’s coverage-area.

There are 16 area players, for example, named to the first team.

Division I state champion Charlotte Christian landed five players on the first team: QB Garrett Shrader, OL Ben Duyck, DL Ricky Kofoed, LB JT Killen, DB Alex Nations.

Division II state champ Charlotte Latin landed on the first team: RB DeMarkes Stradford and OL Rob Hutchins.

The all-state team was different than in past years, when each division had its own all-state team. One team was named with a first-team, second-team and honorable mention.

Here are other first team selections

Charlotte Country Day: DB Rylan McLaurin

Concord First Assembly: WR D’Wayne Crawford

Metrolina Christian: RB Ishod Finger, DB Tyler Funderburk

Providence Day: WR Porter Rooks, DL Jacolbe Cowan, K Thomas Gerlome

Statesville Christian: DL Kevin Dewalt, LB Sharod Phelps

Area All-State Second Team picks

Charlotte Christian: WR Terrelle Brown, ATH Justus Woods

Charlotte Country Day: OL Triston Miller

Charlotte Latin: LB Ryan Brouse

Metrolina Christian: WR Alec Rowan, OL Walker Leslie, OL Noah Davis

Providence Day: OL Hudson Reynolds, DL Elijiah Brown

Statesville Christian: QB Brennan Settle, RB Jamie Turner, WR Deshon Holmes, OL Josiah Russell, DL Casey Zarybnicky, LB Devin Lackey, DB AJ Lanton, ATH Cole Carneli

Area All-State Honorable Mention

Cannon School: WR Will Exson, OL Nick Whitley, DL Drew Balsbough, LB Timmy Jones

Charlotte Christian: OL Jack Mitchell, DB Obi Egbuna

Charlotte Latin: OL Kemp Norris

Metrolina Christian: LB Indiana Moen

Providence Day: QB Cody Cater, RB Nickel Fields, OL Kevin Wolf, LB Osita Ekwonu, DB Kyle Wood

SouthLake Christian: Braeden McCarthy

Statesville Christian: OL Randy Ober, K Dylan Sutton

NCISAA All-State Football Team

First Team:

Position Athlete School Class

QB Garrett Shrader Charlotte Christian JR

RB Ishod Finger Metrolina SR

DeMarkes Stratford Charlotte Latin SR

WR D’wayne Crawford Concord FA SR

Cyier Foy Trinity Christian SR

Porter Rooks Providence Day SO

OL Paul Game High Point Christian JR

Talon Hensley Christ School SR

Rob Hutchins Charlotte Latin SR

Calvin Atkeson Ravenscroft SR

Ben Duyck Charlotte Christian SR

DL Kevin Dewalt Statesville Christian SR

Ricky Kofoed Charlotte Christian JR

Jacolbe Cowan Providence Day SO

LB Copeland Petitfils High Point Christian SR

J.T. Killen Charlotte Christian JR

Sharod Phelps Statesville Christian SR

Zovon Lindsay Trinity Christian JR

DB Lance Boykin High Point Christian SR

Alex Nations Charlotte Christian SR

Tyrek Funderburk Metrolina SR

Kickers Thomas Gelorme Providence Day SR

All Purpose Trevon Jones Trinity Christian JR

Rylan McLaurin Charlotte Country Day JR

Second Team:

Position Athlete School Class

QB Brennan Settle Statesville Christian SR

RB Sidney Gibbs Christ School JR

Jamie Turner Statesville Chriistian SR

WR Deshon Holmes Statesville Christian SR

Alec Rowan Metrolina SR

Terrelle Brown Charlotte Christian SR

OL Josiah Russell Statesville Christian JR

Walker Leslie Metrolina JR

Triston Miller Charlotte Country Day JR

Noah Davis Metrolina JR

Hudson Reynolds Providence Day JR

DL Casey Zarybnicky Statesville Christian SR

Jared Torrence High Point Christian JR

Elijah Brown Providence Day SR

LB Devin Lackey Statesville Christian JR

Ryan Brouse Charlotte Latin JR

Carson Jones Christ School SR

Celik Curtis Village Christian School SR

DB A.J. Lanton Statesville Christian SR

Val Edwards Ravenscroft School JR

Keyvaun Cobb Christ School JR

Kickers Seth Fredrick Christ the King SR

All Purpose Justus Woods Charlotte Christian SR

Cole Cameli Statesville Christian SR

Honorable Mention:

Position Athlete School Class

QB Cody Cater Providence Day SO

RB Chavon Mceachern Trinity Christian SO

Nickel Fields Providence Day FR

WR Paul Gore Wake Christian SR

Braeden McCarthy Southlake Christian JR

Will Exson Cannon SR

Preston Bishop Ravenscroft School JR

OL Nick Whitley Cannon SR

Kemp Norris Charlotte Latin JR

Kevin Wolf Providence Day SR

Randy Ober Statesville Christian SR

Jack Mitchell Charlotte Christian SR

Kaleb Bowen Village Christian SR

DL Camden Woods Wake Christian SR

Drew Balsbough Cannon SR

Bakari Young-Smith Ravenscroft School SR

LB Shaquor Newkirk Harrells Christian SR

Osita Ekwonu Providence Day JR

Timmy Jones Cannon JR

Indiana Moen Metrolina SO

Onni Seininen Rabun Gap SR

DB Kyle Wood Providence Day SR

Chance Clency High Point Christian SR

Obi Egbuna Charlotte Christian JR

Kickers Dylan Sutton Statesville Christian JR

All Purpose Ahmad Galimore Asheville School SR

