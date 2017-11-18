NCISAA state champ Charlotte Christian lands five players on all-state football team

The N.C. Independent Schools released its all-state football team and it was dominated by players in the Observer’s coverage-area.
There are 16 area players, for example, named to the first team.
Division I state champion Charlotte Christian landed five players on the first team: QB Garrett Shrader, OL Ben Duyck, DL Ricky Kofoed, LB JT Killen, DB Alex Nations.
Division II state champ Charlotte Latin landed on the first team: RB DeMarkes Stradford and OL Rob Hutchins.
Never miss a local story.
The all-state team was different than in past years, when each division had its own all-state team. One team was named with a first-team, second-team and honorable mention.
Here are other first team selections
Charlotte Country Day: DB Rylan McLaurin
Concord First Assembly: WR D’Wayne Crawford
Metrolina Christian: RB Ishod Finger, DB Tyler Funderburk
Providence Day: WR Porter Rooks, DL Jacolbe Cowan, K Thomas Gerlome
Statesville Christian: DL Kevin Dewalt, LB Sharod Phelps
Area All-State Second Team picks
Charlotte Christian: WR Terrelle Brown, ATH Justus Woods
Charlotte Country Day: OL Triston Miller
Charlotte Latin: LB Ryan Brouse
Metrolina Christian: WR Alec Rowan, OL Walker Leslie, OL Noah Davis
Providence Day: OL Hudson Reynolds, DL Elijiah Brown
Statesville Christian: QB Brennan Settle, RB Jamie Turner, WR Deshon Holmes, OL Josiah Russell, DL Casey Zarybnicky, LB Devin Lackey, DB AJ Lanton, ATH Cole Carneli
Area All-State Honorable Mention
Cannon School: WR Will Exson, OL Nick Whitley, DL Drew Balsbough, LB Timmy Jones
Charlotte Christian: OL Jack Mitchell, DB Obi Egbuna
Charlotte Latin: OL Kemp Norris
Metrolina Christian: LB Indiana Moen
Providence Day: QB Cody Cater, RB Nickel Fields, OL Kevin Wolf, LB Osita Ekwonu, DB Kyle Wood
SouthLake Christian: Braeden McCarthy
Statesville Christian: OL Randy Ober, K Dylan Sutton
NCISAA All-State Football Team
First Team:
Position Athlete School Class
QB Garrett Shrader Charlotte Christian JR
RB Ishod Finger Metrolina SR
DeMarkes Stratford Charlotte Latin SR
WR D’wayne Crawford Concord FA SR
Cyier Foy Trinity Christian SR
Porter Rooks Providence Day SO
OL Paul Game High Point Christian JR
Talon Hensley Christ School SR
Rob Hutchins Charlotte Latin SR
Calvin Atkeson Ravenscroft SR
Ben Duyck Charlotte Christian SR
DL Kevin Dewalt Statesville Christian SR
Ricky Kofoed Charlotte Christian JR
Jacolbe Cowan Providence Day SO
LB Copeland Petitfils High Point Christian SR
J.T. Killen Charlotte Christian JR
Sharod Phelps Statesville Christian SR
Zovon Lindsay Trinity Christian JR
DB Lance Boykin High Point Christian SR
Alex Nations Charlotte Christian SR
Tyrek Funderburk Metrolina SR
Kickers Thomas Gelorme Providence Day SR
All Purpose Trevon Jones Trinity Christian JR
Rylan McLaurin Charlotte Country Day JR
Second Team:
Position Athlete School Class
QB Brennan Settle Statesville Christian SR
RB Sidney Gibbs Christ School JR
Jamie Turner Statesville Chriistian SR
WR Deshon Holmes Statesville Christian SR
Alec Rowan Metrolina SR
Terrelle Brown Charlotte Christian SR
OL Josiah Russell Statesville Christian JR
Walker Leslie Metrolina JR
Triston Miller Charlotte Country Day JR
Noah Davis Metrolina JR
Hudson Reynolds Providence Day JR
DL Casey Zarybnicky Statesville Christian SR
Jared Torrence High Point Christian JR
Elijah Brown Providence Day SR
LB Devin Lackey Statesville Christian JR
Ryan Brouse Charlotte Latin JR
Carson Jones Christ School SR
Celik Curtis Village Christian School SR
DB A.J. Lanton Statesville Christian SR
Val Edwards Ravenscroft School JR
Keyvaun Cobb Christ School JR
Kickers Seth Fredrick Christ the King SR
All Purpose Justus Woods Charlotte Christian SR
Cole Cameli Statesville Christian SR
Honorable Mention:
Position Athlete School Class
QB Cody Cater Providence Day SO
RB Chavon Mceachern Trinity Christian SO
Nickel Fields Providence Day FR
WR Paul Gore Wake Christian SR
Braeden McCarthy Southlake Christian JR
Will Exson Cannon SR
Preston Bishop Ravenscroft School JR
OL Nick Whitley Cannon SR
Kemp Norris Charlotte Latin JR
Kevin Wolf Providence Day SR
Randy Ober Statesville Christian SR
Jack Mitchell Charlotte Christian SR
Kaleb Bowen Village Christian SR
DL Camden Woods Wake Christian SR
Drew Balsbough Cannon SR
Bakari Young-Smith Ravenscroft School SR
LB Shaquor Newkirk Harrells Christian SR
Osita Ekwonu Providence Day JR
Timmy Jones Cannon JR
Indiana Moen Metrolina SO
Onni Seininen Rabun Gap SR
DB Kyle Wood Providence Day SR
Chance Clency High Point Christian SR
Obi Egbuna Charlotte Christian JR
Kickers Dylan Sutton Statesville Christian JR
All Purpose Ahmad Galimore Asheville School SR
Comments