Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

This week’s high school basketball schedule Nov. 20-25

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 20, 2017 05:10 PM

Monday, November 20th

Anson County at Harding

Arborbrook Christian at Parkwood

Bessemer City at West Iredell

Buford at Fort Mill at Fort Mill Yellow Jacket Invitational (Girls), 7:30

Buford in Buford Yellow Jacket Classic (Boys)

Cabarrus Charter at Bradford Prep

Cheraw at Laurence Manning Academy (SC) in Gatorade Turkey Shootout (Boys), 7:30

Cherryville at Charlotte Learning Academy

Chester vs. Covenant Day at Fort Mill Yellow Jacket Invitational (Girls), 6

Concord at Monroe (Girls)

East Mecklenburg at Sun Valley

Gray Stone Day at Covenant Classical

Hickory Christian at Veritas Christian

Hickory Ridge at Carson

Highland Tech at Garinger

High Point Christian at Hickory Grove

Indian Land vs. McBee in Buford Yellow Jacket Classic (Boys), 6

Lake Norman Charter at A.L. Brown (Girls only)

Legacy Charter at Concord First Assembly

Northwest Cabarrus at Albemarle

St. Stephens at Bandys

Salem Baptist at Westminster Catawba

South Point at Stuart Cramer

Statesville at Mooresville

Vance at South Mecklenburg

Brad Thompson Shootout

At Porter Ridge

Piedmont vs. Union Academy (Girls), 4

Piedmont vs. Union Academy (Boys), 5:30

Metrolina Christian at Porter Ridge (Girls), 7

Metrolina Christian at Porter Ridge (Boys), 8:30

Lady Lion Tournament

At Lewisville High

Andrew Jackson vs. North Central (Girls), 5:30

Great Falls at Lewisville (Girls), 7

Tuesday, November 21st

A.C. Reynolds at Crest

Alexander Central at Ashe County

Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba

Ardrey Kell at Weddington

Ashbrook at Shelby

Avery County at North Wilkes

Bandys at Bunker Hill

Berry at East Mecklenburg

Bessemer City at Hibriten

Buford vs. Chester at Fort Mill Yellow Jacket Invitational (Girls), 6

Butler at South Mecklenburg

Cabarrus Charter at Albemarle

Central Academy at Carolina International

Central Cabarrus at East Rowan

Charlotte Christian at Kings Mountain

Charlotte Country Day at Wesleyan Christian

Charlotte Latin at Greensboro Day

Chase at T.C. Roberson

Cheraw in Gatorade Turkey Shootout at Laurence Manning Academy (SC) (Boys)

Cherryville at Sugar Creek Charter

Comenius at Lincoln Charter

Community Christian at Bible Baptist

Covenant Day at Fort Mill at Fort Mill Yellow Jacket Invitational (Girls), 7:30

Davidson Day at Christ the King

East Burke at R.S. Central

Forestview at East Gaston

Garinger at West Mecklenburg

Grace Academy at Carolina Christian

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at South Stanly

Gray Stone Day at Mount Pleasant

Harding at West Charlotte

Hickory Christian at Forsyth Homeschoolers

Hough at Cox Mill

Independence at Olympic

Jay M. Robinson at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at Hopewell

Mallard Creek at A.L. Brown

Mitchell at Patton

Monroe at Concord (Girls)

North Gaston at South Caldwell

North Iredell at West Wilkes

North Lincoln at West Iredell

North Stanly vs. West Stanly (at Pfeiffer University)

Piedmont Charter at South Point

Providence at Myers Park

Providence Day at SouthLake Christian

Queens Grant at Covenant Day (Boys)

United Faith at Greenfield School

Victory Christian at Carmel Christian

Watauga at Mountain Heritage

West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard

West Lincoln at Draughn

Winston-Salem Christian at Statesville Christian

Word of God at Gaston Day

Brad Thompson Shootout

At Porter Ridge

Metrolina Christian vs. Union Academy (Girls), 4

Metrolina Christian vs. Union Academy (Boys), 5:30

Piedmont at Porter Ridge (Girls), 7

Piedmont at Porter Ridge (Boys), 8:30

Lady Blue Eagles

At Clover High

Indian Land at Clover (Girls), 6

South Pointe vs. Boiling Springs (Girls), 6

Broome vs. North Myrtle Beach (Girls), 7:30

York vs. Spartanburg (Girls), 7:30

Lady Lion Tournament

At Lewisville High

Andrew Jackson-North Central loser vs. Great Falls-Lewisville loser in Consolation Game (Girls), 5:30

Andrew Jackson-North Central winner vs. Great Falls-Lewisville winner in Championship Game (Girls), 7

Marvin Ridge Thanksgiving Tournament

At Marvin Ridge

Cuthbertson vs. Nation Ford (Girls), 4

Lancaster at Marvin Ridge (Girls), 5:30

Cuthbertson vs. Nation Ford (Boys), 7

Fort Mill at Marvin Ridge (Boys), 8:30

Wednesday, November 22nd

Cheraw in Gatorade Turkey Shootout at Laurence Manning Academy (SC) (Boys)

Chester at Fort Mill at Fort Mill Yellow Jacket Invitational (Girls), 7:30

Covenant Day vs. Buford at Fort Mill Yellow Jacket Invitational (Girls), 6

Hopewell vs. Lexington Senior at Roscoe Turner Classic at Parkland High (Boys), 6

Vance vs. R.J. Reynolds in Roscoe Turner Classic at Parkland (Boys), 4:30

West Caldwell at Patton

Lady Blue Eagles

At Clover High

Indian Land-Clover loser vs. South Pointe-Boiling Springs loser (Girls), 11 a.m.

Broome-North Myrtle Beach loser vs. York-Spartanburg loser (Girls) 11 a.m.

Indian Land-Clover winner vs. South Pointe-Boiling Springs winner (Girls), 12:30

Broome-North Myrtle Beach winner vs. York-Spartanburg winner (Girls) 12:30

7th-place game, 2

5th-place game, 2

3rd-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 3:30

Marvin Ridge Thanksgiving Tournament

At Marvin Ridge

Cuthbertson vs. Lancaster (Girls), 2:30

Nation Ford at Marvin Ridge (Girls), 4

Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill (Boys), 5:30

Nation Ford at Marvin Ridge (Boys), 7

Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 24th

Carmel Christian vs. Discovery High in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents

Carmel Christian vs. TPLS Christian Academy in Headliners

Carolina Prep vs. Hopewell in Headliners

Charlotte Christian vs. Pebblebrook (GA) in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents

SouthLake Christian vs. Piedmont Classical in Headliners

Vance at Glenn High in Headliners

Charlotte Hoops Challenge

At Berry Academy

Ardrey Kell vs. Concord First Assembly (Girls), 10 a.m.

Providence Day vs. South Mecklenburg (Girls), 11:30 a.m.

South Mecklenburg vs. Victory Christian (Boys), 1

Berry vs. Charlotte Latin (Boys), 2:30

Lincoln Charter vs. Burlington School (Boys), 4

Northwood Temple vs. Hoover (Boys), 5:30

Hickory Ridge vs. Northwood Temple (Girls), 7

Gaston Day vs. Providence Day (Boys), 8:30

Leroy Holden Classic

At North Mecklenburg

Boys

Central Cabarrus vs. Charlotte Country Day, 4

Anson County at North Mecklenburg, 7

Girls

Central Cabarrus vs. Independence, 2:30

Cox Mill at North Mecklenburg, 5:30

Saturday, November 25

Alexander Central vs. Charles D. Owen in Coaches

Carmel Christian vs. St. Francis (GA) in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents

Carmel Christian vs. High Point Central in Headliners

Charlotte Christian at Holy Innocents

Innocents

East Rutherford vs. Triton High in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic (at UNC Asheville) (Boys), Noon

East Rutherford v. Northern Guilford in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic (at UNC Asheville) (Girls), 3:30 Hopewell vs. New Hope in Headliners

Lincoln Charter vs. Southwest Guilford in Bobby Martin Classic at R.J. Reynolds (Boys)

Maiden vs. Westover in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic (at UNC Asheville) (Boys), 10:45 a.m.

SouthLake Christian vs. Forsyth Country Day in Headliners

Vance vs. Greensboro Day in Headliners

Vance vs. Greensboro Day in Bobby Martin Classic at R.J. Reynolds (Boys), 4:30

Weddington vs. Northern Nash in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic (at UNC Asheville) (Boys), 9 a.m.

Charlotte Hoops Challenge

At Berry Academy

Butler vs. Providence Day (Girls), 10 a.m.

United Faith vs. Liberty Heights (Boys), 11:30 a.m.

Jenkins vs. Hoover (Boys), 1

Concord First Assembly vs. Kings Mountain (Boys), 2:30

York Prep vs. Northwood Temple (Boys), 4

Butler vs. Cannon School (Boys), 5:30

Ardrey Kell vs. Mallard Creek (Girls), 7

Cox Mill vs. Providence Day (Boys), 8:30

Leroy Holden Classic

At North Mecklenburg

Boys

Central Cabarrus-Charlotte Country Day loser vs. Anson County-North Meck loser in Consolation game, 4

Central Cabarrus-Charlotte Country winner vs. Anson County-North Meck winners in Championship game, 7

Girls

Central Cabarrus-Independence loser vs. Cox Mill-North Meck loser in Consolation game, 4

Central Cabarrus-Independence winner vs. Cox Mill-North Meck winners in Championship game, 7

